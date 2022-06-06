After winning the District 10 1A championship, the Saegertown softball team will begin its state playoff quest today against Elk County Catholic at Allegheny College’s Robertson Softball Field.
The Lady Panthers are 14-4 overall on the season.
The Lady Panthers are led by Mikaila Obenrader, who owns a 13-4 record, 14 complete games, eight shutouts, five no-hitters, one perfect game and a 0.94 ERA. At the plate, Obenrader is batting .389 with five home runs, eight doubles and 26 RBIs.
Rylie Braymer, Rhiannon Paris, Hailee Gregor and Brittany Houck can also contribute with their bats as each player is hitting above .350 with at least 10 RBIs.
“We’re hoping that our offense can score early and often and that our defense is consistent with how we’ve been playing in big games,” Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes said. “This is a very special group of kids who have been able to work out of some really tough situations and perform under pressure.”
Elk County Catholic enters today’s matchup with a record of 16-8 after finishing second in District 9.
“Our preparation for this game includes trying to harness positive energy and confidence,” Bowes said.
The winner of today’s game will take on either Union or Shade in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
