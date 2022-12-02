Last year’s Conneaut girls basketball team accomplished a lot.
The Lady Eagles finished the regular season 11-10 and clinched a playoff berth. It was the program’s first winning season in seven years.
Five seniors graduated from last year’s team and the 2022-23 Lady Eagles are young. Of the 20 girls on the roster only three are a senior or a junior.
“Last year’s senior class left some big shoes to fill, and we have several student-athletes on the roster who have the ability to step up and become consistent contributors,” head coach Christine Krankota said. “It’s all about continuing to hone and advance the fundamentals of the game, having a relentless work ethic and devouring every single drill at every single practice. Practices are where you break barriers as both individuals and as a team.”
Last year’s leading scorer, Rylee Jones, averaged 9.4 points per game and harassed opposing ball handlers while in the paint, Jaelyn Blood averaged 9.1 points and grabbed key rebounds. Both girls have graduated.
Junior Hannah Brady averaged 7.4 points as a sophomore and at 5-feet 10-inches tall will likely get tasked with opposing team’s tallest players. Two team’s two seniors — Jacqui Detelich and Eliza Harrington — bring experience to the young roster.
“Our returning senior and junior classes bring back invaluable experience and leadership and our roster includes large sophomore and freshmen classes,” Krankota said. “We have a bit of a ‘youth movement’ going on at the moment, yet we envision a number of student-athletes having the potential to fly in under the radar and play major roles for us either throughout the entirety of the season, or later in the season as they continue to advance their skill sets and gain varsity experience.”
Sophomore Lainie Harrington saw playing time as a freshman last year and could be in for a big role coming off an impressive volleyball campaign.
This year, Conneaut finds itself in a slightly different region due to District 10 reshuffling the regions. The Eagles will battle Meadville, Corry, Warren and Franklin for the Region 5 crown.
“The team is taking the season one drill, one practice, one game at a time,” Krankota said. “We have a group who possesses a burning desire to challenge themselves to improve every day — if that refuse-to-be-satisfied mindset is a mainstay this season, we give ourselves a great opportunity to grow and be competitive each time we step on the floor.”
Conneaut opens its season at the Franklin tip off tournament today before a non-region slate of Girard, Maplewood, Union City, North Western, Fort LeBoeuf and Cochranton. The Lady Eagles host a Holiday Hoop tournament on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.
The Eagles begin its region schedule on Jan. 12 against Meadville.
