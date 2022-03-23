The Conneaut girls lacrosse team is coming off a historical year for the Lady Eagles program.
Conneaut captured its first District 10 championship with a 16-4 win against rival Villa Maria last May.
“The bar is set high for 2022. Getting the first district title was a great step for the team last year but the team is hungry for more,” head coach Scott Shannon said. “Our goal is not only to repeat as District 10 champs but also to make a run at the region title, which is always a challenge with the teams McDowell and Fairview put on the field.”
The team graduated no. 2 goal scorer Camdyn Seman and no. 4 goal scorer Natalie Humes. Seman scored 27 goals while Humes added 11.
Seman was a first-team all-region selection and Humes made the second-team.
“We lost a couple of strong players to graduation, but we return most of our starters from last season including four seniors and two juniors,” Shannon said. “We also have a lot of youth with a sophomore class who played well last season and an athletic freshmen group who will make an impact this spring.”
The team will be spearheaded by senior attacker Rylee Jones. Jones led the team with 46 goals last season and Shannon expects her to reach 100 career goals early in the season.
“Senior goalie Nicole Hazen will be key to our success after a strong first season as a junior helped out by senior defender Gladys Anderson. Senior Jocelyn Denihan will need to step up in the midfield and take some of the workload that Camy carried in 2021. Sydney Phillips, a senior, will be a key factor in the attack.
“While there is a lot of impact players in our senior group, we have some excellent athletes in each class that will need to step up this year. It’s a fun group with a lot of talent and athleticism.”
There are four girls lacrosse teams in the district — Conneaut, Villa Maria, McDowell and Fairview. Conneaut and Villa are in Class 2A while McDowell and Fairview are in 3A.
This means the Lady Eagles and Victors are a shoe-in to match up in the district championship game.
“Villa will come to play so we need to make sure we execute from March to May,” Shannon said. “Top to bottom, this is the strongest and most athletic team I have seen in my nine years at CASH.”
After advancing to the state playoffs last season, Conneaut lost to Mars 15-7 in the first round. Shannon will help prepare his team for the competition by lining up non-region games against Seton LaSalle, Aquinas, Butler, Boardman and Lake Catholic.
“We have raised our strength of schedule this year as well to help prepare us for the post season,” Shannon said. “Throughout the regular season, we need to stay relaxed, have fun, trust the process and come ready to work everyday. If we can do those things, we should set ourselves up to be playing our best lacrosse in May and hopefully early June.”