FAIRVIEW — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost to Fairview 15-6 at Fairview High School on Wednesday.

The Lady Eagles were down 8-4 at halftime and Fairview stayed hot in the second half. The Lady Tigers outscored Conneaut 7-2 in the second half to secure a win.

Senior Rylee Jones led the Lady Eagles with two goals. Sydney Phillips, Jacqueline Detelich, Ashley Crabb and Brianna Nader each scored one goal.

With the loss, Conneaut is 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the region this season. The Lady Eagles will host Villa Maria on April 7 for their home opener. 

