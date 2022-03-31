FAIRVIEW — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost to Fairview 15-6 at Fairview High School on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles were down 8-4 at halftime and Fairview stayed hot in the second half. The Lady Tigers outscored Conneaut 7-2 in the second half to secure a win.
Senior Rylee Jones led the Lady Eagles with two goals. Sydney Phillips, Jacqueline Detelich, Ashley Crabb and Brianna Nader each scored one goal.
With the loss, Conneaut is 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the region this season. The Lady Eagles will host Villa Maria on April 7 for their home opener.