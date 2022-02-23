LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Corry 43-26 and clinched the program's first winning season in seven years with an 11-10 overall record.
It was also the Lady Eagles' senior night. All five seniors — Rylee Jones, Jaelyn Blood, Jocelyn Denihan, Sami Egli and Madison Thomas — were honored before the game. There was also a moment of silence for Madayln Kroniser, who passed away in August.
The seniors endured three losing seasons and the loss of a teammate, but the girls took care of business on Tuesday night in the team's final regular season game.
The first half was controlled by Corry. The Beavers got to the line early and often and made Conneaut pay. Corry led by five after the first quarter.
"We were inconsistent in the first half. We got a little bit sloppy," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "We allowed Corry to dictate the pace and flow of the game. It was uncharacteristic of us as of the last couple of weeks."
Conneaut improved defensively in the second quarter but Corry was still keeping up with the Lady Eagles. The game was tied at 21s at the midway point. That's when Conneaut took control.
The Lady Eagles allowed an early layup and one 3-pointer in the third quarter. The five point defensive showing allowed Conneaut to gain a 29-26 advantage with one quarter to play.
"We got our heads together and decided to play defense in the second half. We held them to five points in the second half. If we want to do something in the playoffs we have to buckle down and every single girl that was on the floor in the second half wanted to win her battle," Krankota said. "When you have five girls on the floor and each one of them wants to win their battle, it's really hard for the other team to overcome."
Conneaut played even better defense in the final frame. Corry scored zero points in the final eight minutes.
"It was a completely different game in the second half. We were in control of the flow. We got our offense going a little bit, but it was a grind all night," Krankota said. "These kinds of games you need to win if you want to be successful. Not only over the course of the season, but in the playoffs. It was a very good tune up for us."
Conneaut ends the season at 11-10 overall. It's the program's first winning season since 2014.
It's been a long journey for the team's senior class who endured seasons of 3-14, 5-14 and 5-10 in the past three years.
"All five of us put in a lot of work. We went from like, hardcore losing seasons, winning maybe two or three games to 11 games this year," Jones said. "We all worked so hard and its finally paying off."
Jones scored 10 points in the game. She also added five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Blood also scored 10 points.
"I think what makes a difference now is that this year our whole team is actually a family," Blood said. "We're all together all the time."
Thomas pointed out that the team has overcome adversity year after year together.
"Since eighth grade year we've been combined and we've been facing adversity since then," Thomas said. "Not a year has gone by where we didn't have to fight something."
Krankota hopes that the senior class and the success they've had can inspire their younger teammates.
"They've been through a lot," Krankota said. "They stuck with each other through thick and thin and they're much stronger because of it. The challenge for the younger girls is to continue to build off of this. They want to be a playoff team now and make playoffs next year. They want to start something new for this program and this is a heck of a staring point."
Conneaut will play Harbor Creek on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Hargerty Events Center for a District 10 Class 5A quarterfinal matchup.
Corry (26)
Brady 3 3-5 , Elchynski 1 2-2 5, Pierson 2 0-2 4, Riedel 1 0-1 3, 1, Frisina 1 0-0 3, Nickerson 1 0-0 2.
Totals 9 5-10 26.
Conneaut (43)
Jones 4 2-4 10, Blood 5 0-6 10, L. Harrington 3 2-3 9, Brady 2 2-4 6, Denihan 2 0-0 4, E. Harrington 1 0-0 2, Egli 0 2-2 2.
Totals 17 8-19 43.
Corry;15;6;5;0;—;26
Conneaut;10;11;8;14;—;43
3-point goals: Corry — Riedel, Frisina; Conneaut — L. Harrington.