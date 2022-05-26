The Conneaut softball team made program history on Tuesday in its 8-1 win against Hickory, but the Lady Eagles are focused on today's District 10 Class 4A semifinal game with Franklin at Allegheny College at 1 p.m.
Tuesday's win was the team's first playoff win in program history, according to head coach Jason Onderko.
"The team is feeling pretty good about the win, they accepted the challenge and accomplished it. It was the first playoff victory in our program's history, and it feels good to get that behind us," Onderko said. "Now it's on to the next challenge."
The next challenge is the top seed in the 4A bracket, Franklin. The Knights are 18-2 and defeated Grove City 12-2 in Tuesday's game.
In the circle for Franklin is Trinity Edge who boasts a 16-1 record. Edge has a 1.90 ERA and has 145 strike outs with seven walks all season. She also has a .571 batting average with 22 RBIs.
Including Edge, the Knights have five players with a .500 average or higher — Sydni Hoobler (.597), Edge, Brandy Atwell (.558), Rilee Hanna (.519) and Allyson Wilson (.500).
"Franklin is a well coached team, and we just need to keep doing what we're doing," Onderko said. "We need to take care of ball and control the controllable."
Conneaut is led on offense by Linda Shepard, who had two home runs on Tuesday and has 13 on the season. Brooke Wise has a .491 average with 17 RBIs and Eliza Harrington has a .500 average. At pitcher, Erika Shrock is 8-2 with a 1.24 ERA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.