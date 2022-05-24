The Conneaut softball team is slated to play Hickory in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals today at 3 p.m. at Allegheny College.
The Lady Eagles (13-4) did not have a regular season matchup with Hickory (13-5), but enter as the No. 4 seed in the bracket. The Hornets are the No. 5 seed.
Conneaut is led by an offense that can heat up quickly. Brooke Wise boasts a 0.510 batting average with 17 RBIs. Linda Shepard leads the team in home runs with 11 and has 29 RBIs with a 0.500 average.
In the circle, Erika Shrock is 7-2 with a 1.42 ERA.
“We want to take care of the ball first and control the controllable,” Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko said. “We hope to play together as one and control what you can control. Play ball the way you know how to play ball.”
Hickory’s Hallie Miller is also 7-2 as a starter and has a 2.53 ERA.
The winner will play the winner of Franklin/Grove City on Thursday in the district semifinals.
