The Conneaut girls lacrosse team (11-5) opens the state playoffs today against WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley (16-2) at Chartiers Valley High School in Bridgeville at 6 p.m.
The Lady Eagles have had a historical season so far. The team won its first region championship and repeated as District 10 Champions. Conneaut could make even more history with a win today on the road.
Last season, Conneaut lost to Mars 15-7 in the first round of the state playoffs.
"Having the experience of making the first round last year definitely helps them know what to expect on the big stage of the state tournament," Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said. "This team has fought all year long for what they have been able to achieve and I know they are ready to step up and face the challenge in front of them."
The Lady Eagles are led by senior and Edinboro University recruit Rylee Jones who has 50 goals and 26 assists this season. Other double digit scorers are Victoria Medrick (38), Jocelyn Denihan (22), Jacqueline Detelich (22), Sydney Phillips (21) and Ashley Crabb (13).
Chartiers Valley won its first WPIAL championship last week with a 17-6 rout versus Mars. The Colts are led by senior Josie Jones, a Seton Hill recruit.
"We know that Chartiers Valley is going to be talented and play the game with intensity. If we are going to be competitive, we need to make good decisions and be patient both offensively and defensively," Shannon said. "We need to dictate the pace and style of play and not get forced into playing "their game". Most importantly, we have to play as a team. All 12 players have to do their jobs for us to be successful as a team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.