When all eyes turn to watch the Meadville girls golf team, an imposing figure will be missing.
That is because the team’s ace and 2020 District 10 Class 3A individual champion Phoebe Templin has graduated. Head coach Terry Tidball knows replacing her is not going to be easy. But instead of dwelling on what is missing, he’d rather dote upon what he has.
“I think we still have a pretty experienced team,” said Tidball. “Yes, we lost Phoebe. But we only count three scores. (Sophomore) Brooke (Hart) and (Junior) Kelsi (Hefner) are pretty solid. We just need to find that third score.”
That third score could come from any of Meadville’s remaining seven players.
There are seniors Kennedy Gunn, Krista Germanoski and Kayla Baker, juniors Bella Ross, Sara Pifer and Cerese Litzinger, and sophomore Sidney Germanoski. It is still too early in the process to figure out who is going to step into that role. Based on experience, however, Gunn, Krista Germanoski and Ross seem to have the slight advantage.
“I am hoping one of those three step into that role,” said Tidball. “Also, I am not real sure how Kayla is going to perform in a competition setting. But there is a lot of competition for that three, four and five spot. and I think they are fairly even. and the best part is, they know it is a competition I and think all of them are going for it.”
So what does that mean for the season?
Well, it really depends on what the Bulldogs have ahead of them. and first on that list is Class 3A power McDowell. If the team can put the scores together and take Region 3, that would be a major straw in their hats heading into the postseason.
“As a team, we are always trying to win,” said Tidball. “But I expect McDowell will be loaded again, and we have not had very much luck against them. But if we are going to do it, why not now. and even if we come up short, I think we have a shot to see one or two of our golfers advance.”
