Cochranton's girls basketball kept their season alive with a big 60-35 win against Mercer on Saturday.
The win came in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal round at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
"I don't think we had more than ten turnovers. We took care of the ball, we rebounded well, we defended well for the most part and we made number 10 work for everything that she had," Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said. "We had kids step up too."
The Red Birds had a scare in the first minute when leading scorer Jaylin McGill limped off the court with a lower body injury. She returned to the game late in the first quarter.
Cochranton's Chelsey Freyermuth took over the scoring early in the game. Freyermuth recorded her tenth point about two minutes into the second quarter, which gave the team an 18-11 advantage.
"Chelsey in the first half hit some shots early on as Jaylin struggled to find some rhythm," Zamperini said.
McGill did find her rhythm, though. With 3.4 seconds left in the half and the Cardinals inbounding on their side of the floor, McGill sealed her defender off down low. The senior caught the entry pass and scored a basket as time expired.
Cochranton was up 30-20 at halftime.
The Cards stayed on the gas pedal and outscored Mercer by four in the third quarter and by 11 in the fourth.
"I commend Cochranton. They shot the ball so well. They outplayed us and it hasn't happened to us too many times, but we got outplayed," Mercer head coach Aaron Cook said. "I am giving all the accolades to Cochranton."
McGill scored 17 points and posted eight rebounds.
"She really stepped up at the end of her junior year with all the injuries we had so we were excited to see what she could do this season. She had a great summer and came to everything," Zamperini said. "She was a gym rat, and she did that for three sports. It's great to see everything work out her final year and see things come together as far as rebounding and scoring goes."
Carly Ritcher hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Freyermuth ended with 13.
"It's sort of what we've been missing all year is when a kid is off or they're getting double teamed is getting the next person step up in the same game," Zamperni said. "Tonight having multiple kids step up on both ends of the floor was awesome to see."
Mercer was led by senior Julia Balaski who had 15 points.
"It's tough to lose a couple good seniors," Cook said. "The future is definitely bright, but it stings right now."
Cochranton will play West Middlesex on Wednesday at a time and location to be announced.
Mercer (35)
Balaski 4 3-6 15, Washil 2 2-2 7, Allen 3 0-0 6, Fisher 2 0-0 5, Godfrey 1 0-4 2, Beckathorn 0 0-2 0.
Totals 12 4-12 35.
Cochranton (60)
McGill 8 1-3 17, Freyermuth 5 0-0 13, Ritcher 4 0-0 12, McBryar 4 0-0 9, Gallo 2 1-4 6, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Hansen 0 1-2 1.
Totals 20 3-9 60.
Mercer;10;10;9;6;—;35
Cochranton;11;19;13;17;—;60
3-point goals: Mercer — Balaski, Fisher, Washil; Cochranton — Ritcher 4, Freyermuth 3, McBryar, Gallo.