GENEVA, OH — The Meadville Bulldogs girls swimming team walked away from day one of the District 10 swimming competition at S.P.I.R.E. Institute with three meet records and four team records.
The relay team of Olivia Philbrick, Brielle Cheney, Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski opened the meet on a high note. The team swam the 200 medley relay in 1:48:83 to take first place and set a meet and team record.
"That was a nice way to start the meet," Meadville head coach Pete Coppelli said.
The previous district record was 1:49:34 and held by two different McDowell squads and the same group of Meadville girls. At least year's district meet, the girls tied the record and set a new school record. This year's time set a new meet and school record.
In the girls 200 freestyle relay, Bloss, Gowetski, Philbrick and Jaidyn Jordan turned in a time of 1:37:51, also a new meet and team record. They improved upon their seed time of 1:45:72 and beat the previous meet record of 1:38:24 set by McDowell in 2001.
The 200 freestyle relay team also set a new team record. The old record was set by them last year at 1:38:75.
Bloss and Gowetski, sophomores, also turned in individual first-place finishes.
Bloss won the 50 freestyle in 23.96 to set a new meet and team record. The previous meet record was held by McDowell's Jaqueline Rzymek in 2009. The previous team record was set in 1989 by Amanda Bailey (24.83).
Gowetski set a team record in the 200 freestyle with her first place finishing time of 1:54:53. The old team record was held by Liz Barba set in 2001 (1:55:56).
Jordan placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02:59.
In the 200 individual medley, Cheney placed second (2:20:64) and Skylar Bland finished fourth (2:30:91).
On the boys side, Isaac Johnson won the 100 butterfly in a nail biter. Johnson edged Warren's Derek Hahn 52.34 to 52.81.
Johnson was also apart of a second-place 200 medley relay team. Johnson, Charlie Minor, Braden Bosco and Aiden Mahoney finished in 1:48:69.
In the 200 individual medley, Bosco set a personal record and took second in 2:05:24.
"It's a good way to see a senior go out, with a PR," Coppelli said.
All first place finishers will advance to the state championship meet in Lewisburg on March 16 and 17.
The second half of the swimming competition begins today at 1 p.m.
"I'm looking forward to tomorrow," Coppelli said. "The kids came out and were loose and having fun in a good mood on the first day."