The Meadville girls basketball team was unable to complete the comeback after sending the game into overtime and ultimately fell 44-42 in a Region 2 matchup to Oil City in the season finale. The Bulldogs wrapped up the 2021-22 campaign 2-19, 1-11 in region competition.
Prior to the contest, the Bulldogs honored seniors Avery Phillips, Reese Burnett, Kimberlee Warner and Phoebe Templin. All four players scored at least two points in the opening period in lieu of a 14-5 start.
However, Oil City emerged with a 5-0 run to begin the second quarter. After going 6-for-15 from the field in the first frame, Meadville was just 1-for-10 in the next eight minutes of play as Templin provided the lone basket and added a successful free throw.
As a result, the Oilers capitalized on the opportunity. Maddy Marczak brought the game within three by draining a shot at the perimeter. Trailing 17-16, Nicki Petro delivered one from the floor before Maddie Wenner closed out the half with a layup before time expired to put Oil City ahead, 20-17.
Leaving the half, Meadville’s shooting woes continued on field goal attempts. Even though the Bulldogs compiled eight points, all of the buckets were from the charity stripe. Thus, the Oilers extended their lead to 30-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Meadville achieved both bonuses in the last period of regulation. Templin knocked in all four attempts at the line during the frame. The Oilers also unlocked both bonuses and the fouls from both sides caused Oil City’s Wenner and Meadville’s Burnett to exit the game. Yet the difference between the two teams was that the Oilers could only reign in two free throws in seven attempts during the quarter.
Oil City’s troubles at the line allowed Templin to heat up. The 5-4 guard drove in one from the floor and the other behind the arc to give the Bulldogs a chance. Trailing 36-34 with 28.8 seconds remaining, Meadville took a full timeout.
Immediately following the minute break, Marlaya McCoy was fouled. The freshman sank in both attempts from the keyhole and pumped her fist after each shot fell in. Meadville then prevented the Oilers from scoring in their next possession to send the game into overtime much to the delight of the crowd.
Templin contributed in the four-minute period and hometown fans roared when she started off the frame with a jumper followed by a long three-pointer. Yet, the Oilers matched Meadville shot for shot and found their groove by making four from the stripe, including the go-ahead bucket.
To conclude her Bulldogs career, Templin paced all scorers with 27, whereas Oil City had two players reach double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively from Marczak and Riley Guiste.
Surrounded by friends, family members and a rare appearance from the cheerleading squad to keep the fans engaged, Templin was grateful for the audience’s support, who hooted and hollered for the Bulldogs throughout the entire contest.
“Hearing the crowd in my ears cheering us on kept me going,” Templin said. “I wanted to do it for them, not just myself or my teammates.”
Meadville head coach Jason Longo summarized the emotional evening by expressing what his athletes meant to him.
“Some of these kids I have known for a very long time,” Longo said. “Everyone of those kids I treat them like they are my own. I told them you can call me at two o’clock tonight if you need something, I’ll come and do anything for them. We became a family toward the end of the season and we really started playing well. It was fun.”
Oil City (44)
Marczak 4 3-8 12, Guiste 5 1-3 11, Petro 1 2-5 6, Wenner 3 0-2 6, Copley 1 1-4 4, Skinner 1 0-0 3, Stahl 0 2-3 2..
Totals 25 9-18 64.
Meadville (42)
Templin 8 9-12 27, Burchard 1 2-7 4, Phillips 1 1-4 4, McCoy 0 2-2 2, Burnett 0 0-1 1.
Totals 10 16-27 42.
Oil City;5;15;10;6;8;—;44
Meadville;14;3;8;11;6;—;42
3-point goals: Oil City — Marczak, Copley, Skinner; Meadville — Templin 2, Phillips.
Records: Oil City 3-19, 1-11 Region 5; Meadville 2-19, 1-11 Region 5.