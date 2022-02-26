It's hard to beat a team three times, but the Cambridge Springs girls basketball team did exactly that.
The 38-31 win against Seneca on Saturday in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills marked the third win for the Blue Devils against the Bobcats this season.
The third matchup didn't come as easy as the first two, which were wins of 44-20 and 52-28.
Seneca's starting five stands at 6-1, 5-9, 5-8, 5-6 and 5-5. When matched against Cambridge, the Blue Devils are shorter or even at every position.
It was an advantage the Lady Bobcats used well early on. Seneca held an 11-10 lead after one.
Seneca continued to pound the boards in the second quarter, but Cambridge got some momentum going. The Lady Devils squeaked out a 12-9 advantage in the quarter to go up 22-20 at halftime.
"We were flat. Seneca is a good ball club. I told coach before we played them and drew them in the first round. They should have been third in our region," Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. "They are big and strong. It was a tough matchup."
Cambridge came out of halftime a different team. They played an aggressive full court press that stifled the Seneca offense. Cambridge's defense forced 11 turnovers and stole the ball seven times in the third quarter. Seneca mustered only two points.
"Our press is our thing. We do it start to finish most every game. The game plan was to wear them out. That's what we did the first two times," McKissock said. "I'll say it again though, Seneca is a good team. When they're playing well and they are right now, they're pretty decent. They were bigger than us at every position pretty much."
In the final quarter, Cambridge stayed in their defensive press and offensively milked the clock. Seneca cut the deficit to six points late in the contest, but wasn't able to knock down any shots or keep the Lady Blue Devils away from the free throw line.
Cambridge walked away with a win against a region rival in the playoffs, but overall the team struggled for much of the game.
"To beat somebody three times is hard to do. As much as we struggled, we got it done and advanced so we're pleased with that," McKissock said. "When we went into the locker room we didn't say much to the kids.
"I said 'you know what you did? And they said yup, and I said okay then we're done talking about it.' We're not going to dwell on it. A win is a win. You win and advance and that's it. We advance so they'll be ready."
Pacing Cambridge in points was Madison Yanc with 13. She also added seven rebounds, two steals and one assist. Hailee Rodgers scored 10 and tallied five rebounds. Makenzie Yanc ripped five steals and scored six points.
Leading Seneca was Julia Patterson with 11 points. Lauren Schneider added 10.
Cambridge Springs will face region rival Maplewood on Wednesday at a time and location not yet announced.
Seneca (31)
Patterson 4 3-4 11, Schnieder 3 6-11 10, Wisniewski 3 0-0 8, L. Konkol 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 9-15 31.
Cambridge Springs (38)
Md. Yanc 3 7-11 13, Rodgers 4 2-4 10, Mk. Yanc 3 0-0 6, Kline 2 0-3 4, Rauscher 1 0-1 3, Wheeler 1 0-2 2.
Totals 14 9-21 38.
Seneca;11;9;2;9;—;31
Cambridge Springs;10;12;14;4;—;38
3-point goals: Seneca — Schneider 2; Cambridge Springs — Rauscher.