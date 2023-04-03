Lacrosse is growing in popularity across the country and Crawford County is following suit.
Last year, the Conneaut girls lacrosse team won a District 10 title and competed in the state playoffs for the second straight season.
The Meadville and Conneaut boys teams each feature a new head coach for the 2023 season and will battle for a region and district title.
Meadville
The Meadville Bulldogs will be led by head coach Charlie Anderson this season. Former head coach Rob Schwab stepped down from his position and will be an assistant coach.
“I have been the middle school coach for two years and the JV coach for two years. Coach Rob stepped down this year so he could see his son, Alan, play lacrosse at Marietta college,” Anderson said. “I applied for this position because I’ve known most of the kids for some years now and the board is easy to work with as well. It was a no-brainer I guess you could say.”
The 2022 Bulldogs lost to Cathedral Prep 13-7 in the District 10 championship game. The team finished 9-7 and lost 10 seniors to graduation.
Four of those seniors were on the all-region first-team — Michael Mahoney, Brandon Cornell, Alan Schwab and Isaak Hornstein. On the second-team was Nick Kaste.
“There are definitely some big shoes to fill this year having lost so many seniors,” Anderson said. “We currently have five seniors this year and they are going to be a valuable asset to the ’Dogs this year.”
In the midfield, Anderson expects Matt Skornick to play a big role. As well as Logan Shaw, Ben Hilson and Matt Kaste. On the attack, Gino Giliberto and Cody Shwab are “always in the right place at the right time.”
There is also a large group of sophomores that will play a big role, including Chase Anderson, Cole Soboleski, JT Young and goalie Zack Travis.
“These next few months we are going to focus on our positioning and accurate stick skills with our heads held high regardless of what’s thrown our way,” Anderson said. “I’m excited and honored to lead these young men with an amazing assistant coach in Rob Schwab. He can’t be forgotten as he is a giant asset to this team. Rob brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to the table.”
Conneaut boys
The Conneaut boys lacrosse team finished last season 0-15 and lost to eventual District 10 champion Cathedral Prep in the district quarterfinals.
This season, the team features a new coaching staff that helped save the program.
“I have no lacrosse experience except for watching my son play for CASH. It is his senior year and with the coach stepping down, the program was not going to happen,” head coach Chris Fritch said. “I did a pile of research and volunteered to be the head coach. I asked Seth (Hartman) to assist knowing he had a lacrosse background.”
Hartman played lacrosse at Butler in high school and at Edinboro University for the club program.
“Year one for me can be distilled down to three words: grow, compete and win,” Hartman said. “We have a long way to go, but I’ve seen what our boys can do and I know they can compete with the rest of the district.”
Gone from last year’s team is all-region second-teamer Nate Turner. Turner led the team with 22 goals and 11 assists last season.
This year, the team only has 16 players. The coaching staff brought on new players and are hoping to grow the program.
“We are also moving our games to the high school football field, which will be huge for getting more attention and hopefully more players down the road. Without getting too specific, we want to see this team keep the games competitive and snag a few wins along the way,” Hartman said. “The talent and heart these kids have is undeniable and they deserve a season they can be proud of.”
Conneaut girls
The Conneaut girls lacrosse team won its first region title last year, its second consecutive District 10 title and competed in a state playoff game.
Gone from that team are eight seniors, including the all-time leading scorer Rylee Jones, who is currently playing at Edinboro University.
Jones was the region player of the year and one of five players to make the all-region first-team. Also on the all-region teams were Victoria Medrick, Sydney Phillips, Jocelyn Denihan, Alayna Ott, Jacqui Detelich, Amanda Gillette and Nicole Hazen. Returning this season are Medrick, Ott and Detelich.
“When a player like Rylee graduates it is very rare that any one player can step up to take her place,” head coach Scott Shannon said. “Our goal is to improve as a team and make sure that everyone contributes to pick up the offensive production she provided.”
Detelich recently committed to play lacrosse at Edinboro next season. The senior will help shoulder the scoring load with sophomore Victoria Medrick and several other players.
“There are quite a few players who are ready to step up and play big this year. A few are Ashley Crabb, Alayna, Breanna Nader, Victoria and Camille Turner. Some of them are working on battling back from offseason injuries, so early in the season we are going to focus on keeping them healthy so they will be ready to make a strong end of season push,” Shannon said. “We graduated some key players last spring, but there are a number of upperclassmen who are prepared to step up and contribute this year.”
The team lost a lot of firepower from last year, but Shannon believes if the team trusts the process, they could compete for a third straight title at the end of the season.
“We need to focus on coming together as a team and getting stronger with lacrosse basics. We talk a lot about letting the process work and taking care of business throughout the season so that we are peaking in May,” Shannon said. “If we can do that, we should be in a good position to compete for another title.”
