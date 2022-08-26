Graduation has certainly left the Conneaut girls volleyball team with some big shoes to fill the last few years and this year will be no different. But as in years past, head coach Christine Krankota is confident the tools are in place to do just that. It’s just a matter of who and when.
“Player departures from the previous season will always leave big shoes to fill in terms of both on-court production and cultural contributions, and the transition from last season to this season is no different,” Krankota said. “There is no doubt we have vacancies that need to be filled, and the coaches have complete confidence in the capabilities of every girl on the roster.”
The Eagles are coming off their third-straight District 10 championship. Conneaut lost five players from that team to graduation, including first-team all-region selections Jaelyn Blood (middle hitter), Rylee Jones (libero) and Amber Clark (setter). But among the returnees is Region 5 player of the year Kaylee Mattera, who led the team in kills and aces, and second-team all-region middle hitter Sylvia Prebor, the Eagles’ leader in blocks and runner-up producer in kills.
The Eagles also return Mackenzie Wensel (opposite hitter) and Ashley Crabb (defensive specialist). Ginger Woods and Maria Poff round out a group of seven seniors on this year’s squad.
But just who will find themselves in the starting rotation on opening day, remains to be seen. Krankota said there are multiple players vying for positions, something she notes is a testament to the group’s “versatility, depth and ultra-competitive nature.”
“We have several key returners who have extensive playoff experience, with a number of girls stepping into larger varsity roles this season who saw playoff action last year,” Krankota said. “I wasn’t kidding when I said we have several serious challengers for essentially every spot on the floor. As a coaching staff, we are excited about what that kind of competition is going to do for the intensity level at practices.
“It’s going to be a hard-fought battle every day, which will obviously benefit us as individuals and, ultimately, as a team. This is a very close-knit group. They love and trust one another and root for their teammates to be successful. The competition in the gym is intense but healthy.”
