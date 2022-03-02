In Tuesday's District 10 2A semifinal game, it was a tale of two halves.
In this first half, the underdog Cambridge Springs kept up with Kennedy Catholic after only being down 29-27 at halftime. However, the Golden Eagles showed why they were the No. 1 seed by dominating the second half en-route to a 73-53 win at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills. The Golden Eagles will play No. 2 seed Rocky Grove for the district championship on Friday.
"They responded," said Kennedy Catholic head coach Ken Madison. "We had to do some different things on our press. We had to adjust to what they were doing to beat it. I felt like we did that better in the second half. I felt like we executed our sets better in the second half and we shot the ball better in the second half. Those are just the simple things and luckily we're able to come put with a victory."
The Golden Eagles flipped the switch right as the second half started. Josh Reisenauer scored off an offensive rebound for the Blue Devils to make it 31-29 Golden Eagles. However, the Golden Eagles rattled off three consecutive 3-pointers, two from Elijah Harden and another from Gio Magestro, to make the score 40-29. That prompted Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro to call a timeout with 5:58 left in the third quarter.
Overall, the Golden Eagles came out of the third quarter with a 25-8 edge.
"I'm not disappointed at all with the effort the boys gave," Leandro said. "They had a couple of huge runs on us and that was the difference in the game. I thought we did a nice job in the first half taking care of the basketball and I think in the third quarter we let that slip a little bit and they made us pay for those turnovers."
The third quarter was the only blemish of the night for the Blue Devils.
The Golden Eagles started the game with a 10-2 lead, but the Blue Devils responded. The Blue Devils initially struggled with the Golden Eagles' full-court press, but they found ways to break it down and get a few easy lay ins. The Blue Devils only went down 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils made things even closer in the second quarter as a 5-0 run capped off by a Hunter Spaid 3-pointer tied the game at 19. After the Golden Eagles regained the lead, the Blue Devils scored the last four points of the half thanks to baskets from Parker Schmidt and Nathan Held to only go down two points heading into the locker room.
"I think they played hard," Leandro said. "I think they played alright. The score didn't really indicate I think the closeness of that ball game. It's unfortunate we had to lose by 20 because I didn't think that was a 20-point ball game."
The Golden Eagles had four players who went into double figures. Harden led the way with 24 points to go along with four 3-pointers. Malik Lampkins-Rudolph added 15 points. Magestro compiled 14 points with 12 of them coming from beyond the arc. Remington Hart contributed 12 points.
On the other hand, three Blue Devils ended the night with more than 10 points. Schmidt led the effort with 13 points while Held and Reisenauer finished with 12 points apiece. Held, Schmidt and Reisenauer each grabbed eight rebounds.
While the Golden Eagles will move onto the championship game, the Blue Devils will play in the consolation game on Friday against West Middlesex, who lost in the other semifinal to Rocky Grove by a score of 53-50.
"I think it's great," said Madison on playing in the championship game. "I think it's awesome. It's not even about me. I think it's just more about the kids, the work that they put in and hopefully Friday night we can play well and obviously if we play well and hopefully be in the game and in a position to win when the time is right, we'll be fine. We're facing a tough Rocky Grove team, so I'm looking forward to it."
"I think we match up very well with them," said Leandro about West Middlesex. "I'm excited to have a good ball game."
Kennedy Catholic (73)
Harden 6 0-0 24, Lampkins-Rudolph 5 5-6 15, Magestro 1 0-0 14, Hart 5 2-2 12, Wade 4 0-0 8.
Totals 21 7-8 73.
Cambridge Springs (53)
Schmidt 5 3-4 13, Held 4 4-6 12, Reisenauer 6 0-0 12, Campbell 1 1-2 6, Riley 0 2-2 5, Spaid 0 0-0 3, Counasse 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 10-14 53.
Kennedy Catholic;19;10;25;19;—;73
Cambridge Springs;14;13;8;18;—;53
3-point goals: Kennedy Catholic — Magestro 4, Harden 4; Cambridge Springs — Spaid, Riley, Campbell.