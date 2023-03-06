FARRELL — For the second year in a row, a Mercer County power ended Maplewood’s dream of a District 10 Championship.
Nearly a year to the day after watching West Middlesex claim the title at Slippery Rock University, the Tigers couldn’t stop state-ranked Mercer County power Kennedy Catholic from capturing the program’s 13th straight D-10 championship and 29th overall with a 73-33 victory in the 2A Finals at Farrell High School’s EJ McCluskey Gymnasium Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously, you want to win gold and that’s what we wanted,” Maplewood coach Shawn Rhoades said. “But life doesn’t always work out the way you want it to. Luckily, we have four days to get ready and prepare for the next one.”
Despite the loss, the Region 2 champion Tigers (20-5) will advance to the PIAA tournament and will draw WPIAL fourth-seeded Aliquippa on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
“I just told the girls that we’re on to our third season,” Rhoades said. “There are people at home that didn’t get past the first (season) wishing they were in our position, so chin up. Looks like we’ll get Aliquippa at home next Friday. That’s huge and that’s why getting the win against Cambridge — even though it’s a huge rivalry — was such a big deal to us, because it locked in (a home game in the state playoffs).”
Saturday at Farrell, Maplewood was able to stick with the Golden Eagles (21-4) for about nine minutes, taking a 13-11 lead after the first quarter and Savannah O’Hara’s bucket to open the second minutes handed the Tigers a short-lived 15-11 lead.
“We played with them for a while,” Rhoades said. “We played hard and that’s all I could ask. I knew the storm was coming. We’ve watched them on video and know when the score gets too close, the press comes on.”
Like Rhoades predicted, a storm was brewing and Maplewood took the full brunt of it.
The Tigers were coerced into 10 turnovers and into 1-of-7 shooting in the second quarter while 1000-point scorer Sadie Thomas sat on the bench in foul trouble to take a 28-15 lead into the locker rooms.
“There’s no way to emulate what they do,” Rhoades said. “They’re long and they’re athletic. They’re basketball players. It’s that simple. We talked about it and we prepared as best we could. Unless you've seen it before, it’s just a different deal.
“We just panicked. The turnovers? We had too many, but that’s what that press does and that is what basketball is. It’s a game of runs and they had a big one.”
Up to that point, the Tigers’ 3-2 zone took Kennedy Catholic out of its comfort zone.
The Golden Eagles struggled to get leading scorer Layke Fields unleashed — she finished with a game-high 21 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and two blocks but just five points came in the first half — and couldn’t find an outside touch. Kennedy would make just 2-of-12 from behind the three-point line in the first half.
“We struggled in the first half with shooting and scoring the basketball,” Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro said. “Their strategy was pretty simple to see. They were packing it in on Layke Fields. If you don’t pack it in on Layke Fields, you’re going to be in trouble. They dared our shooters to make shots and we struggled.”
Madison O’Hara canned a three-pointer to open the second-half scoring, but again, the Golden Eagles had all the answers in the third quarter rolling up 30 points in the period — with 12 coming from Fields once Maplewood abandoned the zone — to enact the mercy rule and take a 58-25 lead into the final eight minutes of action.
“It’s amazing when you do one thing really well … everything else goes well,” Magestro said. “I thought we turned it up defensively and mysteriously, the ball started dropping for us. That’s because when you do good things, other good things will be a by-product of that.”
Thomas would score four points in the early going of the fourth quarter and tied Bailey Varndell with matching team-leading eight-point, seven-rebound efforts.
“They took us out of our comfort zone,” Rhoades said. “Up until this point, we’ve kind of been the aggressor. Today, it was the other way around and we have to be able to battle through that.”
NOTES: Kennedy Catholic will host WPIAL seventh-seeded Brentwood on Friday. … The Golden Eagles had just four turnovers, while holding a slim 40-36 edge on the glass. … Varndell exited the game briefly in the second quarter after hitting her head during a scramble for a loose ball. … Kennedy Catholic senior Isabella Bianco – who celebrated her birthday Saturday – scored 11 of her 21 points during the pivotal second-quarter run and finished with five steals. … The Golden Eagles made 27-of-56 shots from the field but managed just a 14-of-24 effort from the free-throw line. … Kennedy was 4-of-12 from the line in the first half. … The Tigers made just 3-of-21 shots behind the three-point line.
Maplewood (33)
Varndell 3-0-0-8, Thomas 3-2-4-8, S. O’Hara 3-0-0-6, M. O’Hara 2-0-0-5, Eimert 1-1-2-3, Means 1-0-0-2, Koelle 0-0-0-0, Vergona 0-0-0-0, Woge 0-1-2-1, Banik 0-0-0-0, Dispense 0-0-0-0, Palmiero 0-0-0-0, Frazier 0-0-0-0;
Totals: 13-4-8-33.
Kennedy Catholic (73)
Fields 8-5-8-21, Vincent 3-0-0-8, Bianco 7-7-9-21, Keith 1-0-0-3, Dancak 4-0-2-8, Magestro 4-2-5-12, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Scullin 0-0-0-0, Connor 0-0-0-0;
TOTALS: 27-14-24-73.
Maplewood 13 2 10 8 33
Kennedy 11 17 30 15 73
3-pointers: Maplewood — Varndell 2, M. O’Hara; Kennedy Catholic — Vincent 2, Magestro 2, Keith.
