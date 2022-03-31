An early text message might have been the deciding factor in the Catology 2022 championship match on Monday night.
In agreement with both finalists, Jeff Keener of Lost Lanes and Brandon Wachob of Plaza Lanes, yours truly – aka, the Catology commish – informed them that I would send updated scores after each game.
The plan might have worked in Keener’s favor, and not Wachob’s.
Bowling in a three-person Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes, Wachob had another strong outing with games of 238, 221 and 221 for a 680 series.
However, …
Keener, who competes in the five-man Spa League, knew about Wachob’s series midway through his second game … and it was then when the big fella found an extra gear in his powerful game.
After shooting 221 and 227 games, and trailing Wachob by 11 pins entering his third game, Keener proved why he is considered by many the best bowler at Lost Lanes by throwing a seven-bagger for a 269 game, catapulting him to his first Catology championship with a 717-680 win over Wachob.
After converting an 8-spare in the first frame, Keener – who was runner-up to Rodrick Baird in last year’s Catology 2021 – went strike crazy from the second-through-eighth frames, and after a ringing 10-pin in the ninth frame, struck out in the 10th frame.
Game … set …championship.
“It’s pretty cool to finally win it,” said the low-key Keener. “I’m pretty sure I’ve been part of it (Catology) since you started it.”
When asked if it helped knowing Wachob’s series so early, Keener said, “I don’t know. I didn’t tell anyone that I knew until I was done. I made a slight adjustment and it worked out.”
Congrats, Jeff!!
(Derek) Dunham explodes
A bowler with the last name, Dunham, was flat-out spectacular last week in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
Not legendary Doug Dunham, but his son, Derek.
Copying his father’s greatness at Lakeside Lanes, Derek Dunham fired games of 266, 254 and 264 for a jaw-dropping 784 series.
Great shooting, Derek!
Two other catch-your-attention series at Lakeside: The flaming-hot Jordan Vaughn tossed another impressive 700 with games of 274, 248 and 238 for a 758 in Stewart’s Classic League. He has now thrown a “7” four consecutive weeks at Lakeside. As for Vaughn’s late-season scoring explosions, Lakeside Lanes co-owner Don Granda Jr. said, “It’s simple. I helped fix what he was doing wrong. His confidence is growing now.” … Crawford County Hall of Famer Tom Baker rolled 257 and 279 games for a 746 in Stewart’s Classic League … Fire-baller Dan Francis tossed a 727 in Wednesday Nighters League … In Monday Night Invitational League action at Plaza Lanes, Anthony Card threw 231, 246 and 223 games for an even 700.
Seidels onboard
While sitting in my seat getting ready to take flight to Tampa last Friday, a familiar face walked past: Rich Seidel, the former Meadville High School and Allegheny College basketball great.
Seidel is one of my all-time favorite basketball players – in my top five, for sure. He was so polished at his unbelievable all-around skills. In my opinion, the former MASH hooper was too unselfish.
While on the flight, I was hoping we would hook up when we landed … and we did. We talked for about five minutes as he, and his beautiful wife, Mary, were visiting their daughters.
Any takers on a husband-wife, two-on-two basketball game? I would take the Seidels against anybody as Rich still looks in fabulous shape, and I’m sure Mary can still tickle the twine like she did in her former Lady Bulldog days.
Great seeing you, Rich, who also acknowledged that he knew I was flying to Tampa as he read last week’s column.
Late game heroics
Don Granda Jr. and Ryan Williams were in familiar territory recently – last-ball clinching 300 game.
The amazing Granda Jr. fired his 130th career 300 game in NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes, and the explosive Williams rolled his 31st career perfect game in the Seneca Lanes Singles Handicap No-Tap (it was an actual 300) Tournament on Sunday.
Following are more details on these gems:
Hammer time
Granda Jr. had a different look in his latest perfection show – armed with a urethane bowling ball, the Hammer Purple Pearl.
“It was only the second time I have thrown urethane this year, or in the last 20 years,” he said, who went the distance in his third game to finish with a 763 series. “My last 300 with a urethane was in 1995 with the Burgunday Hammer.”
Why now, Mr. 300/800?
“I have been trying to get some games in, prepping for nationals in a month,” he said. “I switched to the Purple Hammer midway through the second game, just looking for a smoother reaction. I finished with a 255. I guess I found the right reaction.”
As for the astounding 130 career 300 games, Granda Jr. said, “Wow. I am humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to continue to succeed at a high level. Hopefully, there are many more to come.”
Without a doubt.
Williams dominates
Although Williams didn’t win the Seneca Singles No-Tap Handicap Tournament, the right-hander was – without question – the most outstanding bowler in the event.
The no-handicap Williams, who finished ninth, averaged a mind-boggling 274.3 in his 10 games of competition, highlighted by his 300 game.
It’s no secret: Seneca Lanes is one of Williams’ favorite bowling houses. How come, Ryan?
“I would have to contribute the success of bowling while there to how well the lanes have come together over the last few years,” he said. “Dean and Stephanie (Felmlees, owners) have done a ton of work to the place and it’s definitely showing in the averages in their leagues.”
COCHRANTON LANES
Twilighters – Stacy Parker 207.
Sunday Nite Mixed – Larry Hoffman 222-629, Karen Steadman 197-205-192-594, Lee Duck 224-244-684, Zach Locke 252-619, Kathryn Young 191.
Pioneer – Larry Hoffman 233-656, Doug Wagner 223-235-663, Kipp Decker 235-608, Lee Duck 242-224-660, Jim O’Shall 221-609, Jim Frye 250-232-688, Scott Williams 223-253-649, Wally Homa 245-232-678, William Stein 230-631, Chad Robinson 223-223-627, Chris Plyler 263-624, Jeffrey Brumagin 245-672, Ryan Williams 245-655, Scott Williams 225-225-242-692, Andrew Barnes 233-614, Lee Duck 223-247-223-693, Wayne Kessler 235-641, Shane Neff 252-613, Nick Robinson 220-610, Zach Locke 226-635, Chad Robinson 289-697, Brad Spring 228-634, Mike Bickford 257-622.
Tuesday Nite Mixed – Kipp Decker 267-648, Kathy Wolfe 193, Lee Duck 238-233-226-697.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – TOM BAKER 257-279-746, Shaun Boyle 612, DON GRANDA JR. 258-245-704, Don Eaton 226-220-636, Glenn Dillon 279-641, JORDAN VAUGHN 274-248-238-758, Ted Foister 613.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 227-248-677, John Gaunt 617, DON GRANDA JR. 255-300-763, Jordan Vaughn 228-656.
Businessmen – Elijah Maso 606, Brant Granda 234-239-686.
National Mixed – Laurie Reigleman 197, Troy Johnson 622.
Wednesday Nighters – Brant Granda 228-617, Glenn Dillon 234-236-683, Doug Dunham 222-622, DEREK DUNHAM 266-254-264-784, Steve Swezey 617, Lane Baker 244-235-680, DAN FRANCIS 264-236-227-727, Jeff Litwiler 259-669, Jason Easler 227-626, Andrew Barnes 635, Art Barnes 259-601, Trevor Seher 224-619, Doug Tabar 245-629, Don Granda Jr. 243-668, Jim Hickernell 228-617.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Lynn 610, Dave Zelasco 235-604, Ricky Kanline 233-226-654, Adam Lilly 236-605, Ed Hunter 225-618, Mick Lilly 243-637, Gary Lilly 269-614, DeWayne Reichel 225-624, Greg Brawn 225-234-647, Todd Oakes 225-601, Brian Byers 226-232-671, Randy Moffat 240-626, JEFF KEENER 227-269-717, Joe French 232-605, John Davis 227-234-649, Dan Francis 237-633, Nate Fralick 601, Matt Orlop 227-631, Dominic Devito 639.
PLAZA LANES
Monday Night Invitational – Diane McHenry 207-207-577, Brandon Wachob 238-221-221-680, ANTHONY CARD 231-246-700, Rodrick Baird 241-686, Scott Grinnell 259-639, Marcie Collins 190, Stephen Harvey Jr. 235-616, Kayla Card 225-571.