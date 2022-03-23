ERIE — Performing on the big stage is something Kaylene Chaffee has been doing since her youth. When the pressure was on, she and the teams she was a part of seemed to come through.
Where she performs today is not on the softball diamond like it was for more than a decade, but it comes in the hospital as she saves lives and helps people to feel like their old selves again as a cardiology nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. A native of Venango and a graduate of Cambridge Springs Jr/Sr High, the small town setting was instrumental in various aspects of her life.
“I wanted to be a part of the things that made our community proud,” said Chaffee. “This gave me the motivation to work hard in everything I did including school to get good grades, softball to have successful teams, and ultimately college where I found my love to become a nurse. The small town community gave me countless resources and role models so that one day I could grow up to be just like them and even become a role model to others myself.”
Chaffee has been around the game of softball since elementary school, and it was an exciting ride as a player as Chaffee competed on the international stage, in the state playoffs, and in the NCAA Tournament over her career. In the summer of 2016, Chaffee joined a team made up of some of the top talents from the area. This team would eventually win a section, state, and regional title and finish third in the world at the Senior League Softball World Series.
“The journey from sections to states to regions to the World Series was the wildest ride and holds some of my most memorable softball moments,” Chaffee explained. “I think this group of girls were so special because we came together as a team and worked so well together as if we had been playing alongside each other as teammates for years. We were all there to have fun and win.”
This run came after a wild ride in 2015 while playing for Cambridge Springs, in which the team won the District 10 title and advanced the entire way to the state semi-finals. If there was a big softball game that the Cambridge Springs community was in any way a part of, Chaffee always seemed to be involved in some magnitude.
Playing in big games and performing well, it was no surprise that Chaffee would find her way to the college ranks, an opportunity she pursued at Penn State Behrend. With the school being a power in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC), she got to continue playing softball for a winning program. However, there was much more that Chaffee said sealed the deal for her in choosing to become a Behrend Lion.
“I think Behrend was the right fit for me because it reminded me of the small town community that I grew up in,” said Chaffee. “I took a couple different visits, with the first one being just a regular visit with admissions and the second being where I got to meet the softball team and stay overnight with them.”
The first visit I fell in love with the campus and the location and the second visit was the one that really sealed the deal. I got to meet some girls on the team and then sit through practice and I really fell in love with the team dynamic and decided that was exactly what I was looking for in a college team. Having older girls on the team who I already knew and who were going through the same major really helped me out a lot.”
The major she’s referring to is nursing, a career path that, similar to softball, takes a significant amount of patience, dedication, and hard work. From a young age, she always found she enjoyed caring for people and her pets. This made it clear a career in service would make sense, with nursing being a career in which they are the ultimate caregivers for others.
Over her four years at Behrend, she successfully juggled college softball and navigated her way through nursing school. Serving as a catcher for the Lions primarily, she played in 54 games and was a part of 90 Lions victories over four years. In 2020, the NCAA cut the spring sports season short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this did not stop the Lions from rebounding in 2021 and going out with a 28-8 mark en route to an AMCC title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
“Winning AMCC meant everything to me, especially after losing my junior season,” Chaffee said. “Our run in the conference was simply just so much fun. It was fun to win, and it was fun to have all the extra time. It was truly an unforgettable experience and I am just so truly thankful and blessed that I got to finish out my softball career so successfully with an amazing group of girls.”
The Lions won their final 23 conference games, not losing an AMCC matchup from April 10, 2021 onward in the rest of their season. It was a magical run and a great way to end a chapter of her time as a competitive athlete. However, she has not gone far from the game as she has transitioned to coaching for Cambridge Crush travel softball teams.
“It’s definitely been a huge change going from player to coach, but I am loving the chance at learning how to coach,” said Chaffee. “I am beyond blessed to give back to one program who helped me to become the player I was.”
Through her softball journey, one coach helped her from the time she was in elementary school all the way through the end of her high school career. This coach is Cambridge Springs head softball coach, Angie Mumford. She helped Chaffee to become a leader at the backstop position in softball as well as helped girls who had an interest in pitching. Now, it’s Chaffee’s turn to help pitchers and catchers work together to control the game defensively.
Besides Mumford, her parents Rita and Jeremy Chaffee sacrificed a great deal in order to help Chaffee succeed in the sport, and eventually, in her career as a nurse.
“I cannot thank my parents enough for all the sacrifices they made for me to get me to where I am today. Without them, I probably wouldn’t have come as far as I did in my athletic career and also my academic career. They always were behind me, always pushing me to be my absolute best and try my hardest at everything I did. Their undying support really helped me get to where I am today.”
Besides many friends, teammates, coaches, and classmates, her fiance, Jordan Peterson, has been her rock for nearly a decade. Since the eighth grade, Peterson and Chaffee have been together and will officially tie the knot in 2023. A former college athlete himself, the couple made it work through long distance during their college days. But now, they are taking the step of buying their first home together soon.
“Jordan really means the world to me and the proposal really showed me how much we have been through together, and proved that the hard decisions, distance, and challenges were really all worth it. We have been together through all of each other’s biggest and most exciting moments in life, and I cannot wait to continue to have these moments together forever.”
Now as a nurse and coach, Chaffee is giving back like she always knew she wanted to. Her time as a softball player was filled with a significant amount of winning, and now it is her turn to help her patients win in their own lives.