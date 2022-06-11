The Meadville Bulldogs boys volleyball team has been on a collision course with Lower Dauphin all season and the two powerhouses are due to finally meet. The ’Dogs and the Falcons will play in the PIAA Class 2A championship match today at Penn State University’s Rec Hall at 11 a.m.
It’s a rematch of last year’s state title match. Lower Dauphin beat Meadville 3-1 and gave the Bulldogs its only loss of the season.
This year, Meadville is undefeated again at 20-0 and in its third consecutive state championship match. The team won a state title in 2019 against York Suburban and were state runners-up in 1962, 1965 and 2010. Meadville also won a state championship in 1964.
The Bulldogs, with six seniors and a lot of state playoff experience, are locked in for today’s match after a solid week of practice.
“Practice has been good. Not as light as last year. They are staying focused. We are humbled by the chance to get another opportunity and are glad to get another chance at them,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “Last year, we had opportunities to finish and we didn’t. We are going to continue to try and play aggressive while limiting our errors.”
Meadville advanced to the state title match after beating Cochranton 3-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday. Junior all-state outside hitter Jackson Decker led the offense with 13 kills and added five digs. Fellow all-state outside hitter Julian Jones tallied 11 kills and six digs. Cameron Schleicher had ten digs and six kills while setter Caden Mealy recorded 29 assists, five digs and four blocks.
Lower Dauphin beat Christopher Dock 3-1 on Tuesday to advance to the finals.
Meadville and Lower Dauphin have been ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association polls all season.
