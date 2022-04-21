COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team defeated Crawford County rival Cambridge Springs 7-4 on Wednesday thanks to a walk-off three-run homer from Taytum Jackson in the eighth inning.
The Lady Cardinals started the inning off with a single from Carly Richter. Katelyn Ewing then got on base after a Cambridge Springs error. Kaylin Rose then grounded into a fielder's choice that moved the runners to second and third to set up Jackson's homer.
The win puts the Lady Cardinals' record at 2-2 after they dropped games Saegertown and Union City.
"We needed that," said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire. "We played a couple tough games against good teams in the region and we needed this one. It felt really good."
The Lady Cardinals were down 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh until Megan Heim's RBI-single forced extra innings. Heim also earned a two-run triple in the third inning to finish with three RBIs.
The Lady Blue Devils took a one-run lead at the top of the seventh thanks to a solo home run from Taylor Smith. Smith also had an RBI-double in the fifth inning to finish 2-4.
The Lady Blue Devils came back from a 3-0 deficit to force extra innings.
"I think we dug in and we played hard," said Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford. "We had a lot of changes prior to the game and these girls stepped up and the things that I ask them to do, which is have a positive attitude, support their teammates and give an all out effort, that's what we did."
Aside from Jackson and Smith, Chelsey Freyermuth also went yard for the Lady Cardinals. Freyermuth's solo homer in the second inning was the first run of the game for either team.
While Jackson helped the Lady Cardinals win the game with her bat, she also got it done on the mound. Jackson pitched all eight innings and allowed ten hits and four runs while striking out six.
"Pleased for her," McGuire said. "That's her first home run as a high school player. More importantly, just the game that she put in period. I mean on the mound battling to get there to put herself in that spot."
For the Lady Blue Devils, Hailee Rodgers pitched 7 2/3 innings. Rodgers allowed nine hits, seven runs (two earned) and two walks while striking out a pair. As a team, Cambridge committed five errors.
"Hailee pitched a great game," Mumford said. "We had some errors and we should've been out of some situations and we're looking to get better and improve every single game and that's what we're gonna do."
Both teams are back in action today as Cochranton is set to host Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove while Cambridge Springs will go to region foe Eisenhower. Both games will start at 4 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Acosta Reyes 4-0-1-0, Smith 4-2-2-2, Lewis 4-0-2-1, Schultz 3-0-1-0, Rodgers 4-0-0-0, Dragasavac 4-0-1-0, Boylan 4-0-2-1, Leandro 4-1-1-0, Klawuhn 2-0-0-0, Caldwell 1-0-0-0, Cole 0-1-0-0. Totals 34-4-10-4.
Cochranton (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 5-2-1-0, Jackson 4-2-2-3, McGill 4-1-1-0, Heim 4-0-2-3, Needler 4-0-0-0, Freyermuth 3-1-1-1, Richter 4-1-2-0, Lippert 4-0-0-0, Ewing 4-0-0-0. Totals 36-7-9-7.
Cambridge Springs 000 120 10 — 4 10 5
Cochranton 012 000 13 — 7 9 1
BATTING
2B: CS — Acosta Reyes, Smith; C — Jackson.
3B: C — Heim.
HR: CS — Smith; C — Freyermuth, Jackson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Rodgers LP 7.2-9-7-2-2-2; C — Jackson WP 8-10-4-3-6-0.
Records: Cambridge Springs 1-4; Cochranton 2-2.