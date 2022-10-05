HUNTINGDON — The Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 hit song “I’ve Gotta Feeling” is a song played frequently at high school dances, millennials’ weddings and on radio stations that play the same “hit” songs over and over again. More like everyone “hits” the radio dial in frustration every time these overly played songs come on. I imagine it’s the same level of frustration with which Will Phelan smacks a beautifully-set pass over the net.
When Phelan is “feeling good like he should,” he’s one of the top players in all of Division III volleyball. Don’t just take my word for it — let the numbers and accolades speak for themselves. After helping lead the six-time national champion Juniata College Eagles to a 26-win season this spring, Phelan was selected as an outside hitter to play in the USA D-3 Volleyball tour in Brazil that took place in June.
With a vertical leap of almost four feet, there are few who can jump with the springy senior who hails from Saegertown. Phelan was picked by longtime volleyball coach Ron Smith for this opportunity and made the most of it. Not just on the court, but off of it. Seeing Brazilian culture and feeling the electricity of a crowd that loves volleyball is something that still brings him chills. There are many outstanding memories from his career, but this is among the top the sport has given him.
“I played with some of the best volleyball players in all of Division III. It was a phenomenal experience, not only to learn from them but watch them, play with them and succeed with them. The competition we played there was some of the best I may ever play in my career. Volleyball is so big for them and the fact that they had players from the United States come down to play them made every match electric. It’s an overall experience I will never forget.”
Heading into the tour, Phelan came off of a junior campaign that included being 10th in the Continental Volleyball Conference (CVC) in kills with 227, 10th in total points with 259, ninth in hitting percentage at .306 and ninth in digs with 135. His play allowed him to be named Third-Team All-CVC, while also earning a CVC Academic All-Conference Team nod while studying as a physics major.
Through his toughest semester to date, Phelan found a way to perform the best he has statistically this past spring while buckling down and putting in required lab hours in order to meet the requirements for his coursework. It was a grind, but his high energy and motor came in clutch both on and off the court.
At 6 feet 1 inch tall, Phelan is above average in height, but in volleyball, he’s “undersized” for his position as an outside hitter. What he lacks in height he makes up for in jumping ability. With a jumping ability that allows him to reach well over 11 feet, a big swing and attack from Phelan on the outside is something that can spark a rally and help energize the Eagles. There are not many people who are a smidgen over six feet who can play outside-hitter at a high level, a true mix of athletic ability and mental strength to hang-in when the going gets tough.
The mental side of the game is something he’s improved upon over his career, now being one of the unquestioned leaders of a program who is searching for its first national title since 2009. The wins have been there for the Eagles in his three seasons, but because of outside factors like COVID-19 and not receiving a bid despite 26 wins in 2022, Phelan has yet to play in the NCAA Tournament. However, he hopes in his senior year he can shake the “monkey on his back” and win the CVC for the first time, solidifying a chance to play past the CVC Tournament.
“Knowing that every year we have a chance at bringing back another banner and another national championship drives us day after day. Our coach (Glenn DeHaven) won four national titles here and has felt what it was like to win that last match of the year, something he says to motivate us throughout each season. There’s no feeling like it and we all do our best every day as students and as athletes to bring back another banner.”
Phelan is accustomed to winning and playing in big games. During his days at Saegertown, he won a District 10 title as a freshman and helped drive his team to the District 10 finals during his senior campaign. Despite a loss in 2019 to rival Meadville, Phelan had the match of his life. In the four-set match, Phelan finished with 37 kills and had a hitting percentage of .524, numbers that are not likely to be touched in regulation competition again.
“It will always linger there,” said Phelan about his performance in the loss. “I wanted to win so badly. Even if it’s not my favorite moment, I will never forget that match and how hard I played.”
It was a special way to cap off his senior year of high school in which he finished with accolades such as first-team all-region, Region 1 Player of the Year, an all-state nod, 282 kills, a hitting percentage of .405 and led the team in aces (32), blocks (37) and digs (136).
Throughout much of his life, Saegertown boys volleyball head coach Justin Johnson has been one of Phelan’s biggest mentors. Going to practices as a youngster, he was hooked on the sport and wanted to continue to be around it for the foreseeable future. Fast forward several years and the small town Crawford County kid has helped bring more history to the Panthers of Saegertown and the Eagles of Juniata.
The 2023 campaign will likely be his last as a competitive player, but he will not give up volleyball. Recreation leagues are something that interest him past his college career. However, the remaining tasks at hand are to finish his degree and bring another CVC and national title back to Juniata College. It’s already been a solid run, but there’s much more left in the tank for this high-flying, hard-hitting attacker. I’ve got a feeling about it.
