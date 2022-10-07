The game is here.
When Meadville’s football schedule was released earlier in the year, the high school football pundits had Oct. 7 as the date the state-ranked Bulldogs may lose their only game of the season.
Class 6A power McDowell is coming to town.
A couple hiccups happened, though, during the season: The Trojans are not as strong as expected as they are 4-2 on the season and are coming off a 41-0 devastating loss to Erie arch-rival Cathedral Prep last week.
Meadville coach Ray Collins, however, is not biting on McDowell’s two-loss record or the blowout by the Ramblers.
“The game between Prep and McDowell is a huge rivalry and those teams really get after it anytime they play,” he said. “I am sure McDowell was disappointed with the loss, but despite the score, they played well, but had some tough breaks that Prep capitalized upon. Prep had some big plays, but McDowell was very consistent in their ability to put drives together on offense. They played well enough for us to determine that they have a lot of talent and some great playmakers on their team.”
McDowell is McDowell, but Collins is treating the Trojans the same as any other opponent this season.
“We prepare for our opponent each week the same way,” he said. “We have a system in place that has been exceptionally good to us, so we don’t change the way we practice or game plan for teams. We make sure we structure practices around our game plan and show the players film a couple of times during the week, so they could get a good look at their upcoming opponent before the game.
“With McDowell, we certainly made sure that our players understood that McDowell is a very good football team and that we’ve got to play a great game to get the win. As a coaching staff, our responsibility is to get the team ready to play and do what we need to do to put them in a position to be successful.”
So far so good for the Bulldogs, who are sporting an impressive 6-0 unbeaten overall record, including an overwhelming 35-0 shutout over Oil City last week.
“I was impressed with our overall performance as a team,” said Collins. “We came out and played a solid ball game. Our defense really stood out. That unit held Knox to 97 yards which was extremely impressive considering that he was averaging 400 yards per game. Offensively, we consistently moved the ball, we put together long drives that resulted in points and we controlled the time of possession. Our special teams units were also solid, so overall, our guys went out and put together a great four quarters of football and came away with a big win.”
As for McDowell, the Trojans’ main strengths are obvious: their massive offensive and defensive lines.
“They have a really big and athletic line on both offense and defense,” said Collins. “They have big guys that move well and are physical. On offense they have a great quarterback and running back and their receivers are playmakers. McDowell does a lot of different things on offense that will test our defense.
“On defense, they are solid at every position. Their players are well coached and they are extremely solid on special teams. McDowell presents the biggest challenge that we have faced so far this season. They are, overall, a very good football team.”
What will be the deciding factors in the showdown, coach?
“When you play a team the caliber of McDowell, you can’t afford to have any mistakes. You have to avoid turnovers, penalties and scheme breakdowns. You also must play your brand of football and you can’t let them push you around. We will need to come out and be physical and aggressive like we have been all season.
“Our defense must continue to play at a high level and get after the McDowell offense. On offense, we must be patient, but productive and we must be able to put together scoring drives. This is another game where our special teams must play a great game and can’t allow McDowell to make any big plays.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 21, McDowell 14.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 28, McDowell 24.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: McDowell 20, Meadville 13.
Cambridge Springs (4-2, 3-1 Region 1) at Lakeview (4-2, 4-0 Region 1)
Can the Blue Devils deal the Sailors their first Region 1 loss?
Cambridge Springs may be the team as the Spa enters tonight’s clash on a two-game winning streak, including a dominating 41-19 over arch-rival Saegertown last week.
“I think whichever team wants it more will win and I know our players will fight until the final horn sounds,” said upbeat Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty.
When asked if he thinks the Blue Devils are playing their best ball of the season, Liberty did not concede, but did offer, “We are getting better each week. We are at the midseason point and we are trying to keep everyone healthy. Against Saegertown, we were forced to move a couple kids around and they stepped up.”
Liberty’s scouting report on Lakeview:
“They have two very good running backs and they are big and physical.”
Junior running back Mitchell Tingley has rushed for 692 yards on 95 carries.
The Blue Devils’ offensive weapons: sophomore quarterback Morgan Applebee (40-for-80, 466 yards, eight touchdowns) and freshman running back Brett Kania (55 rushes, 355 yards, three touchdowns).
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 23, Lakeview 21.
Topor’s pick: Lakeview 28, Cambridge Springs 14.
McGinley’s pick: Lakeview 35, Cambridge Springs 28.
Maplewood (2-4, 1-4 Region 1) at Titusville (2-4, 1-1 Region 4)
The Tigers’ losing streak can end any time.
After opening the season with two impressive wins, Maplewood lost its next four games and enters tonight’s non-region game at Titusville as an underdog.
When asked about the losing streak, the Tigers’ first-year coach Jason Wargo lipped off a couple key factors:
“There are a few things that need to happen,” he said. “Number one, we need to score more points. Lately, we have not been able to get past the seven-point mark. We have been in three of the four losses, but when you can’t score, it eventually wears on a team.
“Number two, we need to stop making mistakes at inopportune times. Those mistakes are drive killers on offense or drive sustainers on defense. We are a young team and not good enough to overcome those mistakes.”
Not all negatives for the Tigers, though.
In their 28-7 loss to Mercer last week, “The players showed resolve and played extremely hard to the end,” said the upbeat Wargo. “This team never stops fighting.”
Wargo’s standout running back, Ben Giliberto, had another strong game this season, rushing for 152 yards and now has 826 yards on the season. What make Giliberto special, coach?
“Ben is one of the toughest players I have ever been around and I have been around a long time. He plays relentless and refuses to let one guy tackle him. He is fast and strong, has great balance and vision and is dedicated to the weight room and strives for perfection. He is also a darn good linebacker as well.”
Wargo’s scouting report on the Rockets, who are 2-4 on the season:
“They play extremely sound technical football, both fundamentally and schematically. This is not surprising considering the experience they have on staff. Coach Reynolds and his staff have them playing hard and they put their players in great positions. It is going to be a stiff challenge.”
Jim’s pick: Titusville 27, Maplewood 13.
Topor’s pick: Titusville 28, Maplewood 14.
McGinley’s pick: Maplewood 21, Titusville 20.
Saegertown (1-5, 0-5 Region 1) at Eisenhower (6-0, 3-0 Region 2)
Saegertown’s special teams got more attention than normal this week in practice.
In the Panthers’ 41-19 loss to arch-rival Cambridge Springs last week, the Blue Devils blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and took a kickoff to the house for another TD.
“These were costly plays and they hurt us,” said Saegertown coach James Wolfgang. “Exclude these plays, and an interception that they returned for a touchdown, I thought we played well.”
Saegertown’s offense and defense also got some great work in this week: “We worked on everything, working hard to improve,” said Wolfgang.
A tough task awaits the Panthers, though: The undefeated Eisenhower Knights, who are 6-0.
“Eisenhower is a well-disciplined team that has the ability to run and pass the ball,” said Wolfgang.
Can your unit pull off an upset, coach?
“We will need to eliminate the costly errors and play four quarters of football to beat them,” he said.
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 38, Saegertown 7.
Topor’s pick: Eisenhower 42, Saegertown 14.
McGinley’s pick: Eisenhower 42, Saegertown 7.
Conneaut (0-6, 0-3 Region 4) at Northwestern (4-2, 2-1 Region 1)
Conneaut’s winless record may not show it, but the Eagles are getting better.
First-year CASH coach Josh Blood can feel it.
“The 27-0 loss to Titusville last week looks far worse than it was,” he said. “It was a 14-0 game until the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter and we drove the ball the entire night. We averaged nearly six yards a carry and gained almost 200 yards, so that is a step in the right direction.”
As for the other side of the ball, Blood said, “We also tackled better than we have all year. Our defense has come a long way. We are moving pieces around to try and get in the best position to get a win and coaches Stevenson and Donghia have put together great game plans.”
Blood’s scouting report on Northwestern:
“They are extremely physical and disciplined. Offensively, they are very balanced between the pass and run game. They have an extremely talented quarterback who can run and throw, and an offensive line that is dominant. Defensively, they are one of the best tackling teams in District 10. They have had some very impressive wins.”
Can the Eagles beat the Wildcats?
“We can not turn the ball over,” said Blood. “Our offense has moved the ball, but has stalled out once we get into enemy territory. We must tackle well and read our keys to stop a very sophisticated offense.”
Jim’s pick: Northwestern 35, Conneaut 13.
Topor’s pick: Northwestern 48, Conneaut 14.
McGinley’s pick: Northwestern 49, Conneaut 10.
Comment of the week
“If I had 48 carries in a game, I’d be the best running back in the state, too,” said Meadville dynamic senior running back Khalon Simmons after the Bulldogs’ one-sided 35-0 shutout over Oil City and the state’s leading rusher, Ethen Knox, who was held to 97 yards.
You must like it.
Simmons was the best running back on the field, rushing for 217 yards on 26 carries and scoring four touchdowns, earning The Meadville Tribune’s Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Meadville coach Ray Collins on Simmons’ spectacular game: “He played a great game. It was his best game of the season, and I was pleased with his effort.”
Helmet stickers to: Meadville running back Brady Walker (120 yards rushing, 17 carries), Maplewood’s Ben Giliberto (152 yards rushing) and Cochranton running back Dustin Miller (116 yards rushing).
Records
Jim Hunter (22-4), Alex Topor (19-7), Alex McGinley (17-9).
