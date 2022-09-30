Who ya got: Oil City’s rushing machine Ethen Knox or Meadville’s stingy defense?
In a showdown featuring Knox’s unbelievable running skills against MASH’s tough-as-nails defense, which has only allowed 27 points this season, the Oilers and Bulldogs will battle tonight in a non-region contest.
The junior Knox has been a major buzz in District 10 football, and state-wide, this season, rushing for a mind-boggling 2,007 yards on 177 carries and scoring 24 touchdowns in five games.
“Knox is really good, obviously,” said Meadville coach Ray Collins. “He runs downhill, has great vision, and has the speed to break away. He is capable of scoring anytime he takes a handoff.
“Defensively, we can’t take a play off because you can tackle him a few times and then he’ll break one for a touchdown. He’s very shifty and has great balance so our defense must pursue and gang tackle so that we don’t give him any yards after contact.”
What are you most impressed with Knox, coach?
“His season stats are off the chart, and he is putting together a historic season for Oil City, but, despite those impressive stats, I’m most impressed with is durability. This kid carries the ball 35 to 45 times a game, so he is not only running a lot, but he is getting hit a lot, and tackled a lot. But...he rarely comes off the field, so he is obviously a very tough guy. He also plays defense and special teams, so again, just a durable young man.”
While Oil City has been mainly a one-man team, Meadville has been a well-oiled machine in all three facets of the game — in every game.
“I think we are clicking right now, and we are solid in all three phases,” said Collins. “We are still far from perfect, and we have things we want to work on and get better at each week, but when I review the first five weeks of the season, I can see that we have continued to get better each week.
“I think the biggest surprise is how well our special team’s units are playing right now. That unit has been forcing turnovers, making great open field tackles, blocking punts, converting on extra points, covering kicks and returning punts for touchdowns. The defense continues to be solid and a tough unit to score on. Offensively, we have done a good job of blending our base Wing T offense into our spread package. We have become proficient at both and the two schemes complement each other.”
How is Oil City’s defense, coach?
“They are big up front and their defensive unit is very aggressive. They will show multiple fronts and different looks to slow down our offense. Coach (Dan) York does an incredible job of coaching that team and they are solid in every phase of the game.”
Concluding, Collins said, “We understand this is a big game and we will need to play well to win. Too many mistakes could easily cost us an opportunity to come away with a win. Our team is focused and locked in, so now it just comes down to lining up against Oil City and playing the game.”
Knox’s offensive stats are breathtaking, but Meadville’s explosive rushing attack also has some jaw-dropping numbers: Senior Khalon Simmons (716 yards rushing on only 45 carries, 15.9 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns); senior Brady Walker (607 yards rushing on 75 hauls, 10 TD’s); Amari Lewis (222 yards rushing, 28 carries, three touchdowns).
Jim’s pick: Meadville 49, Oil City 13.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 42, Oil City 28.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 49, Oil City 35.
Saegertown (1-4, 0-4 Region 1) at Cambridge Springs (3-2, 2-1 Region 1)
Both Saegertown coach James Wolfgang and Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty agreed: There is more giddy-up in their players’ steps this week.
It’s rivalry week for the Panthers and Blue Devils.
“The players are excited and ready for the game,” said Wolfgang. “This is one of their big rivalries and they have been focused this week.”
Liberty: “It’s always a good game when we play Saegertown and the players are pumped up to play their rival.”
For the first time this season, Saegertown enters a game coming off a victory as the Panthers authored their first “W” of the season last week with a 35-0 shutout over Union City.
“The kids went out and executed the game plan we practiced all week,” said the upbeat Wolfgang. “The team morale has been good this week.”
The Blue Devils’ mojo is also high.
Receiving a stellar performance from freshman running back Brett Kania, who rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns, the Spa manhandled Iroquois, 33-7 last week.
“The kids really stepped up,” said Liberty. “It was a hard-hitting win. The kids didn’t back down. I have some tough kids on my team.”
As for Kania’s breakout game, Liberty said, “He is a real tough kid. He is beginning to read the opposing team’s defenses better.”
Wolfgang is quite aware of Kania and his backfield mates.
“They have a good running game with some fast backs and if they catch you sleeping, they can get you through the air, too,” he said, referring to talented sophomore signal-caller Morgan Applebee, who has completed 35 of 74 passes for 404 yards and seven touchdowns.
Applebee’s counterpart, senior Sully Zirkle, is coming off a strong game, 126 yards passing and two touchdowns against Union City.
If the Panthers want to pull off the upset, they must…
“We will need to come out and play with the same tempo as last week and execute our assignments,” said Wolfgang. “We need to control the line of scrimmage and contain their running game.”
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 32, Saegertown 20.
Topor’s pick: Cambridge Springs 42, Saegertown 14.
McGinley’s pick: Cambridge Springs 35, Saegertown 14.
Mercer (3-2, 2-1 Region 1) at Maplewood (2-3, 1-3 Region 1)
Maplewood first-year coach Jason Wargo will see a familiar face across the Tigers’ field tonight — his former Wilmington Junior High School coach Jeff Lockard, who is now the Mercer head coach.
“Coach Lockard was one of my junior high coaches, years and years ago at Wilmington,” he said.
The former student only has praise for his former mentor: “Coach and his staff have done a great job with their kids.”
Mercer enters riding high after its 45-0 shutout over Cochranton last week, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 1.
“They like to play physical football and they like to run the football,” said Wargo. “On defense, they play very sound and are good at stopping the run.”
As for Wargo & Co., they are coming off a 64-0 loss to Reynolds. The Tigers’ boss isn’t hitting the panic button, though.
“The one thing about young people, in general, is they are resilient and the kids on this team are no different,” he said. “They have put together a good hard week of practice so far and are focused on moving forward.”
When asked if he has made any offensive or defensive changes, Wargo said, “Personnel wise, there may be a few changes due to some of our guys being banged up and not 100 percent healthy. Schematically, we are not switching anything up. We were just focusing on improving and playing better football.”
Maplewood standout running back Ben Giliberto enters the game with 674 yards rushing on 88 carries.
Jim’s pick: Mercer 28, Maplewood 7.
Topor’s pick: Mercer 32, Maplewood 24.
McGinley’s pick: Maplewood 22, Mercer 21.
Lakeview (3-2, 3-0 Region 1) at Cochranton (1-3, 1-2 Region 1)
You need to feel sorry for Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa, and his players.
Already playing with a small roster, the Cardinals learned this week that they lost their best player, junior running back Blake Foulk, for the season due to a serious leg injury.
“Losing Blake is a major loss for our team,” Feleppa. “Blake was a team captain and a starter on both sides of the ball for us. It depletes our small roster even further.”
Foulk, who has rushed for 227 yards on 45 carries, got injured two weeks ago against Kennedy Catholic.
It’s “next man up” — barely — now for the Cards: “Dustin Miller, Walker Carroll and Dawson Carroll will share the carries in the backfield,” said Feleppa.
Cochranton got shutout for the third time last week by Mercer, 45-0. When asked if he is going to make any offensive changes, Feleppa sadly commented, “With only 16 kids dressing for this game, there are only so many changes you can make. Kids are having to play out of their normal position and learn a new position in less than a week, just so we can field a team.”
When asked for his scouting report on Lakeview, Feleppa said, “They are big and physical on offense and defense. They like to run the ball right at you out of their I-formation. They can also hurt you with their play action pass at any time.”
Jim’s pick: Lakeview 27, Cochranton 7.
Topor’s pick: Lakeview 45, Cochranton 6.
McGinley’s pick: Lakeview 42, Cochranton 7.
Conneaut (0-5, 0-2 Region 4) at Titusville (1-4, 0-1 Region 4)
The winless Eagles have been knocked down this season, but they continue to get back up with a fighting attitude.
Despite absorbing a punch-in-the-gut 62-0 loss to arch-rival Meadville last week, the Conneaut players, according to first-year coach Josh Blood, worked their butts off this week in practice in preparation for Titusville tonight in a Region 4 clash.
“This has been our best week of practice potentially all year,” he said. “Everyone is fired up for (Titusville). Although Meadville took it to us, our morale remains high. We knew the type of talent Meadville had. Everyone in our locker room expects better, so we are maintaining positive attitudes to get better.”
Blood’s scouting report on the Rockets:
“Looking at Titusville is like looking in a mirror,” he said. “Titusville has been through the ringer just like us. They are young just like us. They have lost to some of the same high-powered teams that we have. They have been able to score a lot more efficiently than us, and have several extremely talented skill players, headed by their QB Brock Covell. They pass the ball a lot and are never out of a game. Their defense is very impressive as they flow to the ball and very rarely miss tackles.”
The deciding factors in the game, coach?
“Turnovers as always will play a huge part in the game. We have played one competitive game this year, and in that game, we were turnover free. That isn’t a coincidence.”
Jim’s pick: Titusville 32, Conneaut 13.
Topor’s pick: Conneaut 21, Titusville 14.
McGinley’s pick: Titusville 17, Conneaut 14.
Player of the Week
In the Cambridge Springs program, Brett Kania is listed a freshman. But, against Iroquois last week, Kania played like a senior leader.
Registering his first career 100-yard rushing game, Kania rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns to power the Blue Devils to a 33-7 victory over Iroquois.
On the season, Kania has rushed for 317 yards on only 40 carries and has also caught seven passes for 90 yards with three touchdowns.
Helmet stickers to: Meadville’s dynamic backfield tandem Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker, Cambridge Springs wide receiver Ethan Counasse, and Saegertown quarterback Sully Zirkle and running back Luke Young.
Records
Jim Hunter (17-4), Alex Topor (15-6), Alex McGinley (13-8).
