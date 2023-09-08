Although last week’s 27-26 loss to Butler was tough to digest, Meadville head coach Ray Collins strongly believes his Bulldogs are a better team because of it.
“Our guys grew up a lot on Friday night against Butler,” said the 10-year ’Dogs boss. “I really challenged them at halftime to come out and play football at the level that I knew they were capable of playing. We were banged up a little bit with injuries, we had guys cramping up and we were getting pushed around by Butler.
“When we took the field for the third quarter our guys responded to the challenge and really started to play good football. They learned how to put their bumps and bruises out of their minds and focus on doing everything within their ability to try to win the game. I saw them play with a lot of emotion and with a much higher intensity level than they played with in the first half. I’m confident that they now understand that we have to start every game fast and keep playing at that level for all four quarters.”
Overcoming a sluggish 13-6 halftime deficit, the Bulldogs rallied in the second half and grabbed a 26-20 lead with three minutes left in the game, but Butler — capitalizing on a pass interference call on fourth down — scored a go-ahead touchdown with one minute showing on the clock.
Collins & Co. didn’t go in panic mode, though.
Set up by a long completion from sophomore quarterback Jacoby Thompson to senior wideout Nic Williams, the Bulldogs moved the ball to the Tornado’s 10-yard line with nine seconds left in the game.
Without hesitation, Collins called upon Williams to kick a possible game-winning field goal. One slight problem: Williams was nursing an ankle injury suffered earlier in the game and wasn’t at full strength. Williams’ boot just missed to the right.
A bitter pill to swallow.
“Definitely, a tough loss,” said Collins. “We faced some adversity early in the game when Nic injured his ankle while playing quarterback. The injury prevented us from kicking extra points, forcing us to go for the two-point conversion after each score. Unfortunately, we only converted one attempt, which proved to be the difference in the game.
“We need to be better in those situations. I thought that it took us far too long to get our offense going in the first half, and we also missed a lot of tackles on defense. Overall, our play in the first half was costly, as we gave up 13 points to Butler and we went in at halftime down 13-6.”
Second-half play was a different story for MASH.
“I thought we played gritty, inspired football in the second half, and I told the guys that after the game. I also told them that had we played better in the first half on offense and defense, and had we converted on our two-point conversion attempts, we would have won the game. I attribute our slow start in the first half to the overall inexperience of our team. They are still getting things figured out and learning how to play four quarters of good football.”
The Bulldogs host Fairview tonight at Bender Field. Collins’ scouting report on the Tigers:
“Fairview is playing good football. They play great defense, and they have an explosive offense that moves the ball very well. Their players are physical and play with a lot of intensity. Fairview also has a great kicker who appears to have a range somewhere 40-to-45 yards, so defensively, we have to keep them out of our end of the field to prevent their kicker from stepping out on the field, and our offense has to be very efficient, move the ball, and put together long scoring drives.”
Fairview is fueled by dual-threat junior quarterback Vincent Campoli, who has completed 12 of 19 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns and has also rushed for 146 yards on 30 carries on the season.
“Campoli is a really good quarterback.” said Collins. “He runs their option offense exceptionally well and he can also throw the ball very effectively. Fairview has good receivers for Campoli to throw to, so he really poses a challenge to our defense. We have to be strong against their run game and we need to get pressure on Campoli so that he doesn’t pick us apart with the passing game.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 34, Fairview 21.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 49, Fairview 10.
Owen’s pick: Meadville 14, Fairview 0.
Maplewood (1-1, 0-1) at Cambridge (2-0, 1-0)
Defending Region 1 champion Reynolds might be already looking over its shoulder in the 2023 season.
Cambridge Springs has made a lot of noise in its two wins by demolishing Kennedy Catholic, 63-24 and shutting out defending Region 2 champion Eisenhower, 48-0.
Total points differential: 111-24.
What’s in the secret sauce, coach Nathan Liberty?
“Our line play on both side of the ball,” he said. “Communication has been the key on offense. If we communicate where we are going, we are a tough line. Defensively, it’s our willingness to hit.”
Maplewood coach Jason Wargo walked away quite impressed after watching the film on the Blue Devils.
“Quite a few things stand out on film with Cambridge Springs first and foremost,” he said. “They are extremely well coached by Nate and his staff, they play very disciplined and fundamentally sound football, play extremely physical, and do a lot of little things correct.”
Can the Tigers knock off their PENNCREST arch-rival?
“We need to get lined up correctly on defense, do the little things correct like the fundamentals, such as tackling and blocking with enthusiasm. Have some great balance on offense, be efficient in the red zone and score one more point than they do.”
The Tigers haven’t put a lot of points on the scoreboard this season as they have only scored 19 points in two games. Any concerns, coach Wargo?
“It’s a little concerning, but there have been some good things happening on offense. In the first week we had a good rushing average and last week we were able to throw the ball a little bit better, and still have some big plays on the ground. But we certainly have to become more efficient in the red zone and once that happens, everything will be fine.”
No worries with the Tigers’ defense, so far.
“We are extremely pleased with our defense, but we have to continue to get better. We still are making a lot of mistakes, but we can continue to improve on those, and the kids are working extremely hard.”
The running back-by-committee Blue Devils will be a tough task for the Tigers. Sophomore sensation Brett Kania is off to a great start to the season with 311 yards rushing on only 37 carries and has crossed the goal line seven times. Liberty on his stud running back: “He is getting better each week … being patient and finding day light.
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 45, Maplewood 7.
Alex’s pick: Cambridge Springs 55, Maplewood 14.
Owen’s pick: Cambridge Springs 28, Maplewood 7.
Saegertown (1-1) at Cochranton (0-1, 0-0)
Saegertown head coach James Wolfgang and Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa had their work cut out for them in recent practice sessions.
The Panthers are coming off a 58-19 loss to Lakeview last week, and the Cardinals opened the season two weeks ago with a 49-19 loss to Eisenhower.
Reset buttons were pushed.
Wolfgang: “It was not the way I would have liked to have seen it go and we weren’t the same team as we were in Week One.” Saegertown opened the season with a 26-13 win over arch-rival Maplewood as sophomore quarterback Luke Young passed for 109 yards and rushed for 103 yards.
Feleppa: “We needed to do a little soul searching as a team. We didn’t play our caliber of football in our season opener, for whatever reason we didn’t show up to play football. We reset during the off week and came together as a team. We worked on all aspects of football that are going to make us improve and get better. From basic fundamentals to alignments and assignments. We need to learn to execute better and play assignment football.”
What will it take to walk off with a win?
Wolfgang: “We will need to play disciplined football and can’t give up the big plays.”
Feleppa: “We need to execute better, protect the football, come off the ball, sustain blocks, run harder, break tackles and finish runs. Defensively, we need to play assignment football and tackle. Saegertown is a shotgun-based wing-T offense with some spread components. They like to pressure you at the perimeter with sprint-out pass and rocket sweeps. They also have a solid counter run game. We need to contain their quarterback and play assignment football.”
Jim’s pick: Cochranton 14, Saegertown 13.
Alex’s pick: Saegertown 20, Cochranton 19.
Owen’s pick: Cochranton 28, Saegertown 7.
Records: Jim Hunter (7-2) Alex Topor (6-3), Owen Krepps (6-3).
Player of the Week
Conneaut junior running back Joe Furgiuele has a one-of-a-kind football story to tell his children someday.
Going long distance for touchdowns on all three of his carries, Furgiuele had the fans in attendance buzzing as he rushed for an incredible 191 yards in helping the Eagles win their first home game in three years with a 32-13 win over Seneca in a non-region game — earning Player of the Week honors.
It was the same play on all three carries, too.
“It was a misdirection play, and we knew it would work to perfection,” said Conneaut coach Josh Blood. “Seneca is really young and had a gap we thought we could hit, and we were able to make the initial blocks and Joe did the rest. Joe is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached. We really wanted to find a way to get him involved and we were able to.”
