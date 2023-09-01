Meadville head football coach Ray Collins wasted no time in letting his players know how he felt about their practice sessions in preparation for the season opener against Corry last week.
In the post-game interview after the so-so 27-14 victory, Collins said, “My biggest takeaway is we did not put together a good week of practice and I think that is why we found ourselves with our backs against the wall.”
The youth-ladened Bulldogs apparently got the message.
Gearing up for tonight’s non-region showdown at Butler, Collins was in a much better mood after the practices.
“Our guys were pretty focused on getting ready for Butler and I thought we had a good week of practice,” he said. “Our effort, intensity and attention to detail was much better. Our guys are learning how much work they must put in to get ready for a game. They have a better understanding that we can’t just show up and go through the motions of practice, they have to understand and master the game plan, and that can only be accomplished by making sure that every practice is as good as possible.”
Collins also had some positive comments after the “W” — mainly in how his players responded to adversity.
“There were times during the Corry game that we made mistakes that gave Corry the opportunity to hang around and challenge us. Our team bent a little bit, but never broke. With a team that is inexperienced, there are always concerns that they might let down when facing adversity. I was proud of the fact that they never lost their intensity and they continued to play and battle for four quarters.”
Without last year’s running back standouts Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker as they graduated, Collins introduced a new starting backfield against Corry, and for the most part, was satisfied with their opening-game performances.
“Bradyn Miller, Jordan Lawrence, Brighton Anderson, and Tahlir McClure were all solid for us. They ran the ball hard, blocked well and did their part to get our offense going early. They picked up some tough yards throughout the game and each showed their ability to break loose and make big runs.”
Miller, a junior, led the Bulldogs with 116 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns, and the talented sophomore Lawrence scooted for 103 yards on 15 hauls.
The Bulldogs’ defensive player of the game was senior safety Ryan Reichel, who led in tackles with 12 solos.
“Ryan played a really good game for us,” said Collins. “He is a three-year starter at free safety and has continued to get better each season. He sees the field really well, understands our coverage schemes and comes downhill on run support as good as anyone. He was really strong against the run and his 12 tackles is evidence of how aggressive he was playing from his free safety position. When we missed tackles, he was there to clean things up.”
Collins’ scouting report on the Golden Tornado, who opened the season with a 38-7 loss to Shaler:
“Butler is exactly what you would expect of a big 6A program. They are loaded with athletes and big, physical linemen. They utilized two quarterbacks last week against Shaler in Noah Ritchie and Alec Teff. Both have big arms and can throw the ball deep and with velocity. Both are also a threat to run the ball. When they want to throw it deep, they have Division 1 (Miami, Ohio) recruit Braylon Littlejon and David Graef as receivers.
“They have a lot of depth at every position, and they are constantly rotating new guys in to stay fresh. Butler’s offense is very balanced with about 60 percent passing and 40 percent run game. They will give us multiple defensive fronts to try to take away our rushing attack and they will bring pressure on obvious passing downs. Coach Christy and his staff do an outstanding job of getting their team ready to play.”
A ’Dogs win, coach?
“Playing at Butler is a pretty intense experience. They have a great fan base that is loud, vocal and really motivates the Butler squad. We can’t allow any of that outside noise to negatively impact our focus, and we have to go out and play with confidence and intensity.
“Butler is going to come into the game highly motivated to get the win after losing their season opener to Shaler. Nobody wants to begin their season 0-2, so Butler is going to want to play great football at a high level so that they can get their season back on track. We need to understand that Butler is going to be fired up for this game and is going to come after us on offense, defense and special teams. We’ve got to be ready to stand toe to toe with them for four quarters and do whatever it takes to come out of Butler with the win.”
Jim’s pick: Butler 32, Meadville 21.
Alex’s pick: Butler 42, Meadville 28
Owen’s pick: Butler 56, Meadville 20.
Lakeview (1-0, 0-0) at Saegertown (1-0, 1-0)
Saegertown’s bus ride home last Friday after its emotional 26-13 victory over arch-rival Maplewood could have been a great addition to this year’s HBO “Hard Knocks” show.
The SHS players were whooping and hollering.
“It was a good bus ride home and it was one of the better ones of my career,” said Saegertown coach James Wolfgang, who led his squad to a season-opening win for the first time since 2020.
In the post-game interview, Wolfgang commented, “Everybody doesn’t believe in us.” One guy does: the Panthers’ boss.
“Going into the game, I knew it would be a good game and a tough game. I knew if our kids executed the game plan both offensively and defensively, we would be fine.”
How were you able to pull off the win, coach?
“Conditioning played a big part in it but also the kids had confidence and played four quarters of football. Our line stepped up our pass protection and our backs did well blocking for each other. Defensively, we tackled well and only gave up a couple big plays.”
Saegertown had the best player on the Maplewood grass: sophomore quarterback Luke Young. The promising signal-caller opened the 2023 season with a major statement, completing 10 of 18 passes for 109 yards and rushing for 103 yards on only nine carries.
“Luke has always been a playmaker and has had the ability to make something happen,” said Wolfgang. “He now has a backfield, receivers and a line that complements each other, which is going to make us better as a team. When their defense had the pass covered, he was able to tuck the ball and run.”
Junior running back Reese Wilkinson also played a huge role in the win, rushing for 63 yards on 11 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
“Wilkinson had a great game,” said Wolfgang. “He has matured through the offseason and like all my backs when he wasn’t carrying the ball he was blocking. He also played a great game defensively.”
The Panthers have another huge test against Lakeview, which opened its season with a high-scoring 40-25 victory over Seneca. Senior standout running back Mitchell Tingley rushed for 222 yards on only 13 hauls and crossed the goal line three times. Backfield teammate Aiden Osborne also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 101 yards on only six totes.
“Lakeview is coming into Cannon Memorial with a big win over Seneca,” said Wolfgang. “We will need to defend a strong ground game led by Tingley and Osborne.”
Jim’s pick: Lakeview 34, Saegertown 21.
Alex’s pick: Lakeview 48, Saegertown 28
Owen’s pick: Saegertown 28, Lakeview 14.
Eisenhower (1-0, 0-0) at Cambridge Springs (1-0, 1-0)
Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty apparently has taken a page from legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick’s book — very tight lipped on his team and players.
Despite opening with a dominating 63-24 win over Kennedy Catholic last week, Liberty was short and to the point in answering the questions for tonight’s huge non-region contest against Eisenhower.
JH: What impressed you the most in the win over Kennedy Catholic, coach?
NL: Good team win.
JH: Your team put on an offensive show. How were you able to be so successful in moving the ball?
NL: Our line communicated and blocked well upfront.
JH: Who were your offensive standouts?
NL: Brett Kania, Preston Gorton, Josh Gorton and Jordan Washington.
Preston Gorton’s punt return woke us up. After that we started playing Blue Devil football.
JH: What will be the deciding factors against Eisenhower?
NL: We can’t make mistakes against Eisenhower. We must line up correctly every time.
Nothing wrong with Liberty’s short answers. He knows what he is doing — a la Belichick.
Against Kennedy Catholic, the Spa attack rushed for 376 yards on only 36 carries (10.4 average). Top rushers: sophomore Brett Kania (13-177), senior Josh Gorton (8-71), freshman Jordan Washington (3-60), and senior Preston Gorton (4-42).
Give Liberty credit — junior quarterback standout Morgan Applebee only threw one pass, which he completed, for six yards against overly matched Kennedy Catholic.
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 26, Eisenhower 21.
Alex’s pick: Eisenhower 28, Cambridge Springs 21.
Owen’s pick: Cambridge Springs 34, Eisenhower 30.
Iroquois (0-1, 0-0) at Maplewood (0-1, 0-1)
Maplewood coach Jason Wargo is a stand-up guy.
When asked to give the deciding factors in the 26-13 loss to arch-rival Saegertown last week in their season opener, Wargo didn’t have any problems giving credit where credit is due.
“We made way too many mental mistakes and did not tackle well, but with that being said the biggest thing was Saegertown brought it,” he said. “They played very hard and had a great game plan. Hats off to coach Wolfgang and the Panthers.”
Wargo also addressed the corrections that are needed to get improved play:
“Better tackling, more conditioning, better blocking, better pass routes, better running, etc.,” he said. “We played hard … we just need to be crisper.”
The loss also was player costly as talented sophomore running back Caden Lazorishak, who rushed for 36 yards on six carries, suffered an ACL injury and is out the rest of the season.
“Caden’s injury will hurt, and I feel so bad for him,” said Wargo. “He works so hard and is an outstanding kid, but we will rally around Michael Wickstrom and Kyle Jordan, and we will play good football.”
Outlook on Iroquois, coach: “Defensively we need to be able to get off the field on third down. Iroquois has some really good athletes, and we need to be laser focused on our techniques. Offensively, we need to be efficient on first down, so we can avoid second and third and long.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 21, Iroquois 18.
Alex’ pick: Maplewood 21, Iroquois 7.
Owen’s pick: Maplewood 14, Iroquois 7.
Seneca (0-1, 0-0) at Conneaut (0-1, 0-0)
It’s only two weeks into the season, but Conneaut coach Josh Blood has tabbed tonight’s non-region game against Seneca as the Eagles’ game of the year.
“This is a must-win game for us,” he said. “I used the phrase ‘must win’ all week to my players. Our goal is to get a win at home for the first time since October in 2020.”
Blood & Co. are coming off a discouraging 29-0 loss to Fort LeBoeuf in the opening week last week.
What went wrong, coach?
“We made too many mistakes in the blocking scheme to find success on offense,” he said. “We would have four of our five linemen blocking correctly, but we need five out of five on every play. Defensively, we needed to tackle better. We are hammering down responsibilities on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. We need everyone to do their jobs!”
Are the players — who according to Blood entered the season with a lot of confidence — still upbeat?
“The confidence of the team wasn’t shaken at all. We knew how good LeBoeuf was going to be and our kids played extremely hard. They knew they were only a couple blocks and tackles away from making it a good game. I believe the team will respond well and have a better understanding of our scheme with their already high energy and physicality.”
Scouting report on Seneca:
“Seneca is very good. They have an excellent quarterback (Nolan Seabury), who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last year and passed for over 1,000. He passed and rushed for 30 TD’s last year. He is off to a great start again, and Seneca showed some big talent even in a 40-25 loss to Lakeview last week. They run the option and pass the ball extremely well and play good tough defense.”
Jim’s pick: Seneca 30, Conneaut 12.
Alex’s pick: Seneca 42, Conneaut 21.
Owen’s pick: Seneca 45, Conneaut 14.
Records: Jim Hunter (3-1), Alex Topor (3-1), Owen Krepps (3-1).
Player of the Week
Saegertown sophomore quarterback Luke Young. Young passed for 109 yards and rushed for 103 yards in the Panthers’ 26-13 win over arch-rival Maplewood.
Coach James Wolfgang on his talented QB: “Luke has good football sense, confidence, and a strong work ethic on the field. He understands offense and defense and is constantly learning and thinking.”
Commented
