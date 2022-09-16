Defense, defense and more defense.
Meadville’s explosive offensive fireworks in 2021 and thus far this season were a hot topic at many watering holes in the community.
It’s time to give the Bulldogs’ “D” some love, everyone. In their memorable 2021 elite eight season, the defensive-minded ’Dogs posted four consecutive shutouts by a mind-blowing 238-0 scoring margin, and have only allowed 12 points in three games this season, including a 48-0 shutout over Fairview last week.
Without hesitation, MASH coach Ray Collins credited the success to his defensive guru, D-coordinator Mike Richards.
“Mike does a fantastic job of putting together our defensive game plan and scheme each week,” he said. “During the practice week, he makes sure that our defense is prepared and that we can defend our opponent’s offense. Each practice during a game week, Coach Richards tweaks things until he is totally satisfied with the defensive game plan.
“He is also a great leader, and he gets the players really fired up to play great defense. We remind our players each week that we play a certain brand of football and that includes being aggressive, hard-hitting and relentless. That attitude can really be seen when our defense is on the field, and it carries over to the offense and our special team’s units.”
Meadville’s “Monsters of the Midway” are:
• Defensive ends Jordan Young and Justice Esser, defensive tackle Ruric Douglas and nose tackle Rhoan Woodrow. These two-way players — along with center Hunter Graham and left tackle Ian Whistler — are the massive dudes who blow open the huge offensive holes for running back beasts Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker.
• Linebackers Walker, Brighton Anderson, Amarri Lewis and Ty Tidball.
• Defensive backs Simmons, Ryan Reichel and Nic Williams.
So many talented and polished players. Collins can sit in a lawn chair on the sideline and coach these players, offensively and defensively, if he wanted to.
“This is a great group of young men,” he said. “Over the years, I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach some awesome kids. This group, like all our past teams, are just a pleasure to coach and a lot of fun to be around. The one thing that has impressed me about this group is their accountability to each other. This group is super competitive, and they encourage each other to play hard and perform to their potential. These guys want to be tested and pushed every practice so that they can get better. When the players hold each other to a higher standard then, as a coach, you find that your job is a little bit easier and you don’t have to find ways to motivate, because they are already motivated.”
Is it easy coaching a team with not many weaknesses, coach?
“As I mentioned, this has been an easy group to coach. They want to be coached and they allow themselves to be coached. They have an energetic, enthusiastic attitude when they are on the field. As a coaching staff, we want to make sure that we are constantly challenging them, introducing new schemes to them, and giving them the opportunity to constantly develop and get better. We make sure during a practice week that they are doing things the right way and that we are correcting their mistakes so that they are ready to go on game night.”
Next up for the Bulldogs: Titusville, tonight at Bender Field.
“Titusville has an athletic quarterback who makes a lot of big plays, and they have some fast, sure handed receivers,” said Collins. “They have good size, and their offensive and defensive lines look solid. Defensively, they are aggressive and do a great job against the run. They are much better than their record and they have made improvements from week to week. I guarantee you that we won’t be overlooking them as they have the athletes to really challenge us.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 61, Titusville 7.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 55, Titusville 0.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 52, Titusville 7
Reynolds (2-1, 1-0 Region 1) at Cambridge Springs (2-1, 2-0 Region 1)
How about them, Blue Devils!
Fired-up Cambridge Springs traveled to Guys Mills last week and dealt Maplewood its first loss of the season … handedly, 34-7.
“It was a big win for us,” said Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty. “I was very pleased with our performance. Our younger kids are getting better each week. They are working hard.”
The Blue Devils got a great all-around game from senior halfback Ethan Counasse, who crossed the goal line on a 40-yard run and 24-yard reception. He rushed for 73 yards on only three carries, and caught three passes for 59 yards.
Was Counasse in the game plan, Coach Liberty?
“Not actually, it just fell into play,” he said. “We switched it up, and Ethan capitalized on his opportunities. Coach Chad Edwards called some great plays.”
How about your defense?
“It wasn’t our offense that won the game, it was our defense. We did one heck of a job in tackling (Ben) Gilberto.” The Tigers’ standout running back rushed for 115 yards, but they were hard earned.
Onto palm-sweating test No. 2: Reynolds senior Jalen Wagner, who has rushed for 742 yards on only 68 carries and has scored nine touchdowns.
“He is darn good,” said Liberty. “We must gang tackle him, and not allow him to break any long runs. It’s going to be a huge test for us.”
Jim’s pick: Reynolds 30, Cambridge Springs 14.
Topor’s pick: Reynolds 21, Cambridge Springs 14.
McGinley’s pick: Reynolds 24, Cambridge Springs 7
Lakeview (2-1, 2-0 Region 1) at Maplewood (2-1, 1-1 Region 1)
Sometimes, a loss is the best thing for a team.
Maplewood first-year coach Jason Wargo hopes that is the case.
Obviously, feeling good about themselves after opening the season with two victories, the Tigers might have entered their game last week against Cambridge Springs feeling a little over-confident.
Committing too many mistakes in all three phases of the game, the Blue Devils brought Wargo’s gridders back down to earth with a dominating 34-7 victory.
Wargo is a stand-up guy.
“We made a lot of mistakes, and it starts with me,” he said after the game. “I must correct our mistakes. We got to get better.”
Looking ahead, Wargo said, “It is certainly a reason to get re-focused and attuned to what we want to accomplish.”
How are the players responding to the loss, coach?
“I think they have responded really well as we have had a very productive and spirited week of film study and practice.”
As for the scouting report on Lakeview, sporting a 2-0 record in Region 1, Wargo said, “They are going to be very physical and we need to match that physicality to have a chance to win.”
The Sailors have a strong 1-2 rushing attack in juniors Mitchell Tingley and Danick Hinkson, who have rushed for 291 and 267 yards, respectively, so far this season.
“Their two backs both run very hard and very well,” said Wargo. “We are going to need to be laser focused on defense. The biggest way you stop a running game like they have is to play physical, and very fundamentally sound on defense.”
Wargo got some encouraging news on his team this week: Senior standout running back Ben Gilberto, who has rushed for 567 yards this season despite playing with a nagging charley horse injury suffered in the first game is finally 100 percent healthy.
“Ben is feeling great, and had a great week of practice,” said Wargo.
Jim’s pick: Lakeview 32, Maplewood 21.
Topor’s pick: Maplewood 28, Lakeview 21.
McGinley’s pick: Maplewood 22, Lakeview 21
Mercer (1-2, 0-1 Region 1) at Saegertown (0-3, 0-3 Region 1)
Saegertown swallowed a bitter pill last week in its 22-20 overtime loss to Cochranton.
One play here, one play there … and the Panthers could have won.
“We played well,” said the always-upbeat Saegertown coach James Wolfgang. “We played four quarters of football. The guys never gave up. We still need to execute our blocking assignments.”
Can Wolfgang & Co. get their first win of the season against Mercer? The Panthers’ boss is feeling positive … as he always does.
“Our younger guys got another game under their belt last week, and one more play four quarters of football. I believe this game will be won and lost on the line of scrimmage.”
Continuing his improved play, senior quarterback Sully Zirkle completed eight of 13 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns against Cochranton. Wolfgang was impressed:
“Sully has stepped up and has become a leader this year,” he said.
Jim’s pick: Mercer 28, Saegertown 14.
Topor’s pick: Mercer 35, Saegertown 31
McGinley’s pick: Saegertown 21, Mercer 17
Warren (1-2, 0-1 Region 5) at Conneaut (0-3, 0-0 Region 5)
Conneaut’s 0-3 record may not show it, but first-year coach Josh Blood sees light at the end of the tunnel.
When asked how the team morale is in the locker room, he said, “The morale has remained very good, but that isn’t to say anyone is happy with where we are. We know that we have underachieved in a variety of areas, and we have constantly been preaching that we can get a lot better in a hurry if we keep working.”
Can the Eagles turn the season around?
“Absolutely, this team can turn things around quickly. We are a young team, and with each week of experience, we get better.”
Okay, then what needs to happen, coach?
“We need to eliminate mistakes — the penalties, turnovers, and mental lapses — and sustain long offensive drives. Defensively, we need to tackle better. We need to do our job and trust our teammates to do their jobs.”
Blood’s scouting report on Warren:
“They are a well-coached team with a lot of experienced starters. They are balanced run to pass, but when they pass, they take big shots. Their quarterback is very accurate and has a big arm, so they will air it out. They can run the ball very well and have shown that against some talented teams this year.”
Blood is correct on Warren quarterback Eric Dippold’s strong arm as he has completed 20 of 42 passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns.
Jim’s pick: Warren 42, Conneaut 14.
Topor’s pick: Warren 35, Conneaut 21.
McGinley’s pick: Warren 45, Conneaut 7
Foulk shines
Meadville’s electrifying running back Khalon Simmons had his second 200-plus rushing game of the year with 212 yards in the Bulldogs’ 48-0 win over Fairview, but the Player of the Week goes to Cochranton junior running back Blake Foulk.
Rushing for 126 yards on 23 carries, Foulk powered the Cardinals to their first win of the season with a thrilling 22-20 overtime victory over Saegertown. It was Foulk’s first career 100-yard rushing game.
Helmet stickers to Simmons, Ethan Counasse of Cambridge Springs, and Ben Gilberto of Maplewood.
Records: Jim Hunter (9-3), Alex McGinley (7-5), Alex Topor (7-5).
