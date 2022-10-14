Meadville’s 49-19 loss to Class 6A power McDowell last week stung, but the Bulldogs may be a better team because of it.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 Region 4) know they need to play better if they want to make a successful District 10 and PIAA playoff run.
“We understand that one game doesn’t define a season, or your team, so despite the loss, we have to get back to work and prepare for the next game,” said MASH coach Ray Collins. “We had the opportunity to go out on the field against McDowell, play a great game and win, but we didn’t take advantage of that opportunity.
“What we can change is how we play in our upcoming games. As we get closer to the playoffs, we need to play better, especially against teams the caliber of McDowell. If we go out there and put the ball on the ground or commit penalties, we are hurting our chances of winning.”
Collins feels confident his players have put their only loss of the season in the rearview mirror.
“We know there isn’t anything that we can do to go back and change the outcome. The players did a good job of maintaining a positive attitude. I know we are all disappointed with how we played against McDowell. We know that we should have been in that game, but turnovers, penalties, scheme breakdowns and giving up an onside kick, really put us behind the eight ball. Going into the game, we knew that we couldn’t make mistakes if we wanted to put ourselves in a position to win at the end of the game. Unfortunately, penalties and turnovers have been costly to us this season and that held true against McDowell.”
What could have gone differently in the game, coach?
“Offensively, we were effective moving the ball against McDowell. On two occasions, we had the ball at their five-yard line, but came away without any points. Those are situations that we must capitalize upon, regardless of who we are playing. But, those two drives were both stopped by holding penalties and turnovers.
“If we had executed better in those situations and scored, I think we could have grabbed some momentum that would have given a boost of emotion to our defense. We also got caught off guard after McDowell scored their first touchdown and then they kicked an onside kick and got the ball back. Our team was prepared and fired up for the game, but unfortunately we just kept making crucial mistakes that kept adding up and ultimately put the game out of reach.”
The Bulldogs will turn the page tonight at Bender Field as they take on long-time rival Franklin, which is 0-7 and has only scored 40 points this season.
Despite the Knights’ winless record, Collins has really pushed his players this week in practice:
“I don’t think it’s ever difficult to get your team ready to play a game, regardless of your opponent’s record. We just came off a game where we didn’t play well so the focus this week was to fix ourselves and play a better game. Our players must continue to focus on the bigger picture. We must take advantage of every practice and every game to get better.
“As we look towards the playoffs, we must put together solid games so that we are ready to play some tough opponents in the playoffs. Franklin has some good athletes, so we need to make sure that we are prepared for them and that we perform at a much higher level than we did against McDowell.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 70, Franklin 0.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 69, Franklin 0.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 62, Franklin 0.
Cochranton (1-5, 1-4 Region 1) at Cambridge Springs (4-3, 3-2 Region 1)
Forced to cancel last week’s game against Reynolds due to the health and lack of players, Cochranton, according to head coach Mike Feleppa, hit the reset button this week and is eager to get back on the field tonight against Cambridge Springs.
“The kids are anxious to get back to work and play a game,” said the second-year Cardinals coach. “We had a great week of practice. The kids have been focused and working hard.”
A tough task for the one-win Cardinals (1-5 overall, 1-4 Region 1), though, as Cambridge Springs enters with a 4-3 overall record and 3-2 mark in Region 1.
Feleppa’s scouting report on the Blue Devils:
“Cambridge runs a multiple offense and forces you to defend many different formations. They will get into spread formations and throw the ball and have different formations that they like to run the ball at you with. Defensively, they run to the ball well and tackle well out of the scheme they play.”
When asked for the deciding factors in the game, Feleppa said, “The turnover battle, mental mistakes, and execution. It will be an exciting challenge for us.”
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 32, Cochranton 13.
Topor’s pick: Cambridge Springs 49, Cochranton 6.
McGinley’s pick: Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 14
Reynolds (6-1, 5-0 Region 1) at Saegertown (1-6, 0-5 Region 1)
The Panthers can’t buy a break this season.
Playing smash-mouth football with Region 2-leading unbeaten Eisenhower last week, Saegertown hung with the Knights for the most part, but as the case this season, the Panthers were on the losing end, 35-18.
“We were in the game and it’s tough losing these types of games,” said Saegertown coach James Wolfgang. “It is just the little things keeping us from the W’s.”
Specifically, what were the deciding factors in the game, coach?
“Over pursuit and not wrapping our arms when we tackled, which really hurt us on defense. Offensively, it was just executing, a missed block or missing the hole.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Panthers as they are going against another undefeated region team in Reynolds, atop Region 1 with a 5-0 record.
“Reynolds is another well-disciplined team,” said Wolfgang. “They have a strong rushing attack between their (running) back and quarterback.”
Raiders’ senior running back Jalen Wagner is having a brilliant season, rushing for 1,531 yards on only 129 carries (11.9 average) and 22 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Brayden McCloskey has been dangerous through the air, completing 35 of 64 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jim’s pick: Reynolds 36, Saegertown 13.
Topor’s pick: Reynolds 55, Saegertown 21.
McGinley’s pick: Reynolds 52, Saegertown 7.
Kennedy Catholic (1-6, 1-4 Region 1) at Maplewood (2-5, 1-4 Region 1)
It could be a special night for Maplewood running back standout Ben Giliberto.
The Tigers’ senior workhorse needs 48 yards rushing to reach 1,000 yards for the season, an achievement head coach Jason Wargo and his teammates are well aware of.
“It would be a great accomplishment for him,” said first-year coach Wargo. “There have only been six 1,000-yard rushers in Maplewood history, and he would be joining an elite club.”
Giliberto is also aware of how many yards he needs, but his thoughts are elsewhere — the team.
“To Ben’s credit, he is just focused on trying to get back to winning some football games, which speaks highly of his character,” said Wargo, as the Tigers are on a five-game losing streak.
Continuing, Wargo had more positive words on his star player, “It’s no secret he makes our offense go, and the teams key on him and stack the box making it even more difficult for him to gain yards, and he has done a great job in beating their schemes.
Giliberto & Co., however, didn’t have a good outing last week against backyard rival Titusville as the Rockets cruised to a 43-14 victory.
What went wrong, coach Wargo?
“Honestly, we really played well in the first half. In the second half, we just made too many mistakes and we had some costly turnovers that really hurt us and put us in a bad position defensively on more than one occasion.”
Maplewood’s youth also showed.
“The team plays hard. I have not been disappointed with the effort at all. We just need to learn from the mistakes at some point, and when we do, this young football team is going to learn how to start winning.”
Despite the losing streak, the Tigers are working hard in practice and staying positive, according to Wargo.
“I’ve said it before, the players are resilient. They come to work each day, ready to go hard and they are really putting out a lot of effort and have been very positive.”
Wargo’s scouting report on Kennedy Catholic: “They don’t have a lot of players, but they play very hard, and they have some great athletes. Their quarterback is a phenomenal athlete and makes a lot of great plays.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 24, Kennedy Catholic 14.
Topor’s pick: Maplewood 35, Kennedy Catholic 21.
McGinley’s pick: Maplewood 30, Kennedy Catholic 14.
Oil City (5-2, 2-1 Region 4) at Conneaut (0-7, 0-3 Region 4)
The Ethen Knox show is coming to Linesville.
Leading the United States in rushing with a jaw-dropping 2,513 yards (347 yards more than second-place rusher Cayden Walton’s 2,166 of New Mexico), Oil City’s junior rushing machine Knox will lead his Oilers into action against winless, but improving, Conneaut in a Region 4 clash.
Are the Eagles ready for Knox?
“It’s going to be a huge challenge,” said Conneaut first-year coach Josh Blood. “We will need to tackle, tackle and tackle. A lot of Ethen’s yards come after contact. We are stressing to our players to get to the ball, even if it looks like he is wrapped up.”
Knox has multi-400-yard rushing games this season and has scored 29 touchdowns.
Obviously, Conneaut’s defense will have its hands full in trying to contain Knox, but the Eagles are showing signs of improvement in their last couple games.
Last week, CASH suffered a 20-0 loss to Northwestern, but it was closer than the three-touchdown margin.
“We played Northwestern very tough,” said Blood. “Aside from one minute of bad football in which we gave up 14 points before halftime, which was the turning point in the game, we probably played our best game of the season. We also allowed two onside squib kicks be recovered by them.”
Any other disappointments in the game, coach?
“We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities when the ball bounced our way. We had great field position all night, but did not capitalize.
As for the key factors against Oil City, Blood said, “Turnovers, and controlling the ball. We need to understand that even if they break a few big runs, we need to buck up and stay with it.”
Jim’s pick: Oil City 45, Conneaut 7.
Topor’s pick: Oil City 48, Conneaut 14.
McGinley’s pick: Oil City 48, Conneaut 7.
Player of the Week
Maplewood running back Ben Giliberto. Despite being on the losing end to Titusville, 43-14, the Tigers’ backfield dynamo did his best, rushing for 127 yards on 26 carries.
Helmet stickers: Meadville’s strong 1-2 rushing attack, seniors Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker, as both rushed over 100 yards with 165 and 102 yards, respectively, against McDowell’s rugged defense.
Records
Jim Hunter (25-6), Alex Topor (23-8), Alex McGinley (21-10).
