One of Meadville coach Ray Collins’ strongest traits is he’s always thinking two steps ahead of you.
Such was the case two weeks ago.
With only two Class 4A teams — the Bulldogs and Corry — in District 10, Collins feared a bye week and maybe two weeks of no live action would hurt his team heading into the playoffs.
Collins, along with MASH athletic director Jon Frye, scheduled an extra game tonight vs. Erie High School at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“About two weeks ago, the Erie AD contacted Jon about playing a game in week 10,” said Collins, who has led his squad to an 8-1 overall record and Region 4 championship with a perfect 5-0 mark. “Jon reached out to me to see if we would be interested in playing and, obviously, we were interested. At the beginning of the season after the re-classification of teams had been completed and the schedules came out, I knew that there wouldn’t be any playoff games for us going into the District 10 championship against Corry, since we are the only two 4A teams.
“I knew that without any first or second-round playoff games that we would be looking at a bye week possibly two going into that game. It can be a challenge to keep young guys motivated and focused when you practice all week and then don’t have a game to play at the end of the week. I wanted to secure a Week 10 game, if possible, so we could stay in our routine of practicing and playing each week.
“When you have a bye week, I don’t feel like your team is getting the chance to get better. At this point in the season, we are playing pretty good football, so I don’t want to see us take a step backward by sitting idle for a week or two while we wait for the playoffs to get started. Erie, being a 6A school with a roster full of athletes, is the type of game that we were looking for. Erie is going to test us with their athleticism and give us an opportunity to keep playing and getting better.”
What do you know about Erie (1-8, 0-3 Region 6), coach?
“Erie has a ton of team speed and physical guys on both sides of the ball. We’ll need to adjust to that speed quickly and we’ll need to play physical, smashmouth football. Erie has a lot of guys that can make big plays, so we have got to be locked in and not allow them to make big plays. It’s going to be important for our offense to control the ball and the time of possession to keep their offense off the field. Defensively, we must swarm to the ball and tackle well. We also will need a solid game out of our special teams units. On film, we have seen Erie make some big impact plays on special teams, so we can’t give them that opportunity. I want to see us come out and match up against their athletes.”
The Bulldogs, who have outscored their opponents 462-83 this season, steamrolled another team last week — Warren, 76-7.
Comfortable on both sides of the ball, coach?
“I feel good where we are both offensively and defensively. Offensively, we are putting together drives, scoring points and we have several players that are contributing to the success of our offense. Some might think that our offense is built around Khalon Simmons, but we get significant contributions each week from Brady Walker, Amarri Lewis, Nic Williams, Brighton Anderson, Gavin Longstreth and that offensive line, which is playing extremely well.
“Defensively, we have been playing tough all season long. Each week we have a great defensive game plan going into the game and the guys really believe in what we are doing on defense and in the scheme that coach Mike Richards designs each week. Our special teams units are also playing really well.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 65, Erie 6.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 55, Erie 21.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 35, Erie 20.
Union City (2-6, 1-4 Region 2) at Cambridge Springs (6-3, 5-2 Region 1)
The pieces are starting to fall into place for the Blue Devils — at the right time.
Making a couple key adjustments, Cambridge Springs — rallying from a 14-0 deficit — notched its biggest win of the season last week with a 33-22 upset victory over Mercer, giving the Blue Devils their sixth win to advance to the District 10 Class A playoffs.
“We are excited to be going to the playoffs,” said Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty.
There is some unfinished business for the Spa, though: Union City, tonight.
“They are a tough, physical team,” said Liberty. “It’s a home game and last hoorah for our seniors. I’m hoping the community will come out and support us.”
Back to the Blue Devils’ emotional win over Mercer: How did you turn the game around, coach?
“I was so proud of our kids,” he said, who texted this writer shortly after the game, oozing with excitement. “We re-arranged a few things, and the players stepped up, especially Parker Schmidt and Tristan Mazzadra. Their communication was outstanding. You don’t coach that stuff. They figured it out and played great.”
Another Blue Devil played great: Senior running back Van Jones, who rushed for a jaw-dropping 200 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“Van kept his shoulders squared and hit his holes,” said Liberty.
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 34, Union City 13.
Topor’s pick: Cambridge Springs 45, Union City 6.
McGinley’s pick: Cambridge Springs 49, Union City 0.
Seneca (7-2, 3-2 Region 2) at Maplewood (4-5, 3-4 Region 1)
Maplewood’s playoff status is in limbo.
When asked if they’re playoff-bound or if they are in a must-win situation against Seneca, Maplewood first-year coach Jason Wargo wasn’t sure.
“I don’t know. If District 10 decides to take six teams then we would be in, but I have no idea what they will do. Some of the experts are predicting that they only take five and some predict six. We have four wins and are hoping for a fifth. I know that in years past there have been teams with two and three wins who made the playoffs, but you never can tell. We will just focus on continuing to finish strong and come out against Seneca ready to play.”
The Tigers have a tough task at hand, though, going up against a red-hot Seneca team, which is on a five-game winning streak.
Wargo has a thorough scouting report on the Bobcats:
“They have a big and experienced offensive line and they play physical. Ryan Miller is an outstanding running back as he ran for 400 yards a few weeks ago. Defensively, they play aggressive and fly to the football. This will be a stiff challenge to say the least, but as always, we will be up to the challenge.”
The Tigers’ boss is spot-on regarding Miller, who is having a sensational season as he has rushed for 1,986 yards on 181 carries and has scored 26 touchdowns.
Seneca isn’t a one-man team, though, as junior quarterback Nolan Seabury has completed 61 of 124 passes for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns. Seabury’s top target is senior wideout Collin Libra, who has caught 30 passes for 453 yards and seven TDs.
How is Wargo planning on stopping the well-balanced Bobcats?
“To stop a balanced team like Seneca you just have to be very fundamentally sound and trust your reads and make sure that as an individual player you take care of your assignment.”
The Tigers are also on a winning streak — two games. What has improved, coach Wargo?
“Our young offensive line has continued to improve and so has our defensive line. Plus, in general, we have gotten healthy and that’s a huge factor.”
The deciding factor in the game is obvious: “If we can tackle Miller and run the football offensively, we will have a chance,” said Wargo.
Jim’s pick: Seneca 37, Maplewood 13.
Topor’s pick: Seneca 49, Maplewood 28.
McGinley’s pick: Seneca 35, Maplewood 7.
Saegertown (1-8, 0-7 Region 1) at Iroquois (0-9, 0-5 Region 2)
A season-finale win against winless Iroquois can do wonders for the Panthers.
“It is important to end this season with a win both for the seniors and being able to head into the offseason on a high note,” said Saegertown coach James Wolfgang.
The season hasn’t gone the way Wolfgang & Co. had planned. How come, coach?
“Yeah, the season did not go as expected. You could produce 1,000 reasons throughout the year as to why. In the end, they are just excuses. We need to become more focused overall as a team.”
Concluding, Wolfgang offered these thoughts on the Braves, “They have some good backs and their quarterback will run if given the chance. They are hungry and if given the opportunity to win this game, they will.”
Jim’s pick: Saegertown 28, Iroquois 7.
Topor’s pick: Saegertown 21, Iroquois 20.
McGinley’s pick: Saegertown 28, Iroquois 14.
Player of the Week
Cambridge Springs running back Van Jones, who rushed for 200 yards on 17 carries to lead the Blue Devils to a 33-22 upset victory over Mercer.
Helmet stickers to: Cochranton quarterback Noah Cummings, Maplewood quarterback AJ Proper and running back Ben Giliberto, and Meadville running back Khalon Simmons.
Records
Jim Hunter (33-7), Alex Topor (31-9), Alex McGinley (30-10).
