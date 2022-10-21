Throughout the season, Meadville coach Ray Collins has said, “the big picture,” a lot.
It has been Collins and Co.’s mantra the entire season and they have put the extra work into achieving their potential postseason playoff goals. So far, so good.
“Our players have been focused on putting together a great season, which they have done so far, and also on a District 10 championship and a solid run through the PIAA playoffs,” said Collins, who leads his team into its Region 4 finale tonight at Warren.
“That is the big picture, but we must take each game as they come and we must stay focused on the next opponent in front of us. I remind our players that it is important to practice each week with a focus on our next opponent as well as working hard in practice so that we continue to get better each week. As we continue to improve each week that is what is going to help us to accomplish our goals beyond the regular season.”
After a disappointing and humbling 49-19 loss to Class 6A power McDowell two weeks ago, Collins got the response he was hoping for last week against Franklin in a dominating 77-0 shutout victory.
“I really wanted to see our team bounce back and we did,” he said. “We went out and got ourselves back on track. I thought we did an excellent job of executing on offense and our defense was solid. Our special teams units also played well. I realize that Franklin is struggling this year, but their team played hard and did their best and that was important in getting our players to play hard and sort out and correct the mistakes that we made in the McDowell loss.”
The Bulldogs, 7-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4, have a stiffer challenge in Warren, as the Dragons are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 4 and riding a three-game winning streak.
“Warren is a good football team,” said Collins. “We’ve seen plenty of film on them and they are talented at several positions. They have a good quarterback and have some skilled running backs and receivers. They run the ball well and are very proficient in the pass game. They use multiple formations that create mismatches and they do a great job of moving the ball on offense and scoring points.
“Defensively, they are aggressive and really attack offenses. They are very well coached and their team plays with a lot of emotion and intensity. Anytime we play Warren, we understand that they have the ability to beat us and we have to do our best to get after them from the opening kickoff.”
Warren junior quarterback Eric Dippold is having a strong season, completing 71 of 126 passes for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
Dippold’s top target is senior split end Cayden Wright, who has caught 31 passes for 512 yards and eight touchdowns.
On the ground, the Dragons are led by junior Tommy Nyquist, who has rushed for 841 yards on 119 carries.
Meadville, obviously, is fueled by its unstoppable 1-2 rushing attack of seniors Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker. Simmons, coming off a phenomenal 270 yard rushing game on only nine carries against Franklin, has rushed for 1,392 yards on the season and Walker is closing in on the 1,000-yard mark with 925.
Injuries: MASH’s 77-0 win over Franklin was costly though as the Bulldogs lost starting tight end and defensive end Jordan Young and backup quarterback Tate Reichel for the season due to injuries.
Young suffered a broken ankle on a non-contact play and Reichel sustained a broken arm late in the fourth quarter.
Collins on his injured players: “I feel horrible for both young men. Both have worked so hard this season and both are invaluable to our team. We found ourselves figuring out how to fill the void that both leave, but we have always operated as a program with the philosophy, ‘Next man up,’ so fortunately we have guys ready to go and ready to step in and pick up the slack.”
Extra game: The Bulldogs have picked up an extra regular-season game, traveling to Erie High next Friday.
“I think it is important so that we don’t have, hopefully, any bye weeks prior to the District 10 championship game,” said Collins. “I wanted to make sure that our team stayed sharp and focused so that we don’t have any let downs in the championship game.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 50, Warren 14.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 62, Warren 7.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 52, Warren 14.
Maplewood (3-5, 2-4 Region 1) at Cochranton (1-6, 1-5 Region 1)
Maplewood first-year coach Jason Wargo took a big sigh of relief last week: the Tigers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 31-22 win over Kennedy Catholic.
“It certainly felt great to win again,” he said on Thursday prior to practice.
What were the key factors in the win, coach?
“For the most part, we did a really good job defensively of containing their QB. That was a big part of the game plan. Coaches Jacob Roser and Bob Finkbeiner, as usual, did a very good job with the game plan and our kids rose to the challenge. Offensively, our line did a really good job, and of course, Ben (Giliberto) had a great game.”
So true, coach, on his star running back, Giliberto.
Needing 46 yards rushing to become Maplewood’s sixth running back to reach the 1,000-yards plateau, the dynamic Giliberto blew by that number and then some, rushing for a career-high 379 yards.
Yes, 379 yards.
“It was a great moment when Ben went over 1,000 yards,” said Wargo. “They announced it over the loudspeaker and the fans were excited, and certainly his teammates were as well and me, and the other coaches were happy for him and Ben was just business as usual. He was focused on finishing the current drive.”
Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa — who deserves a lot of credit this season, coaching a team with anywhere between only 14 to 18 players the last few games — possibly had a few sleepless nights this week in preparing how to stop Giliberto.
“He runs hard and gains a lot of yards after contact. He is a downhill runner and finishes his runs. He is a very good inside linebacker as well.”
Despite the low number in players, Feleppa has kept his chin up.
“I’m very proud of the kids, they are competing every week and giving a great effort. We will be playing with only 14 guys against Maplewood.”
Wargo isn’t taking the Cardinals lightly though:
“They have a lot of talent, and play very hard, they are very well coached. They have a few guys who can hurt you defensively. We will need to play at a high level to compete with them.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 35, Cochranton 7.
Topor’s pick: Maplewood 35, Cochranton 13.
McGinley’s pick: Maplewood 21, Cochranton 7.
Mercer (6-2, 5-1 Region 1) at Cambridge Springs (5-3, 4-2 Region 1)
The cold and rainy weather during the week didn’t help matters for Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty.
“It’s tough to keep the players motivated in this type of weather,” he said. “You need to do different things to keep them focused. We managed though.”
Liberty’s Blue Devils are coming off an impressive 35-6 win over Cochranton.
“We made a few adjustments at halftime, moving a few kids around and they stepped up,” said the third-year Spa mentor.
Cambridge Springs talented freshman running back Brett Kania had a stellar game against the Cardinals, rushing for 90 yards on 19 carries.
As for tonight’s game against Mercer, Liberty said, “They are your typical physical Mercer County team. We need to meet their physicality, limit our mistakes and play Cambridge Springs football. It should be a good game.”
Jim’s pick: Mercer 20, Cambridge Springs 13.
Topor’s pick: Mercer 35, Cambridge Springs 28.
McGinley’s pick: Cambridge Springs 28, Mercer 21.
Conneaut (0-8, 0-4 Region 4) at Franklin (0-8, 0-4 Region 4)
The Eagles have one goal, and one goal only: To send their seniors out with a “W.”
In a battle of winless squads, the Conneaut players understand tonight’s season finale at Franklin can change its entire outlook on their disappointing season and play a positive role heading into the 2023 season.
“As a team, we’ve talked a lot about how getting a win to end the season would be like CASH football putting their collective foot in the ground and changing the course of CASH football’s future,” said Conneaut first-year coach Josh Blood. “Our seniors mean a lot to us and they know this game is a make-or-break game for the program.”
The Eagles have another reason to be amped up for the game: “Franklin beat CASH for the very first time in school history last year and it ended up being their only win,” said Blood. “That has fueled our players in practice all week.”
Conneaut is coming off a 34-7 loss to the Ethen Knox-led Oil City Oilers, and as has been the case in its last couple games, the final score is somewhat deceiving.
“We went into halftime against a team like Oil City with the score only 14-7, a lot better than many expected,” said Blood. “They are an extremely talented and physical team,and we didn’t shrink back from that challenge. I felt as if we played our best game of the season defensively. Offensively, we threw for nearly 100 yards, but still couldn’t convert in important moments.”
As expected, the spectacular Knox — the nation’s leading rusher with 2,957 yards — put on a show, rushing for 444 yards on 54 carries. Yes, 54 hauls.
Is Knox as good as advertised, coach Blood?
“He is really good, he hits the hole hard and gets better as the game goes on. He’s a lot bigger than you would expect and always pops up even after taking some huge hits.”
Blood’s game plan against the Knights:
“Our game plan is to finally put together a rock-solid game. No turnovers and not allow any big plays and play consistent football for the first time all year. We want to be physical and if momentum sways our way, our goal is to keep it.”
Jim’s pick: Conneaut 20, Franklin 6.
Topor’s pick: Conneaut 14, Franklin 12.
McGinley’s pick: Conneaut 17, Franklin 14.
Player of the Week
Ben Giliberto, Maplewood running back. As inked in the Tigers’ preview, the senior standout was all-world against Kennedy Catholic, rushing for a career-high 379 yards and became the sixth player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
Helmet stickers: Meadville’s running back tandem Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker and linebacker Brighton Anderson, and Cambridge Springs running back Brett Kania.
Records
Jim Hunter (30-6), Alex Topor (28-8), Alex McGinley (26-10).
