LINESVILLE — Conneaut struggled to get its offense going in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Hickory at home.
Hickory's Tyson Djakovich struck out 12 batters and allowed two hits in a complete-game effort. When the Eagles did get a bat on a ball, the Hornets' defense was sound.
"We just didn't hit fastballs early in the count. I didn't feel like we were ready to hunt the fast ball. You're not going to win too many games regardless of the score if you can't hit the fastball," Conneaut head coach Adam Bronson said. "The only way the score increases at all is if there's additional errors on each side. If you don't hit the fast ball against a kid throwing 80 percent fast balls, he's going to have the game he had today."
Conneaut scored its lone run in the fourth inning. Trent Roncaglione singled with two outs to get on base. After stealing second, he was able to score on a high dropped third strike that was a wild pitch. Dawson Thomas showed his speed and barely reached first base to allow the run to count.
Over the final three innings, the Eagles reached base on a hit by pitch, a walk and a fielders choice. No runner advanced to third base.
"We needed one run and we couldn't get it. We have to have that killer mentality to go out there and hunt it," Bronson said. "I felt the energy was tangible from the kids that they wanted to win, but they didn't quite have that killer instinct."
Hickory scored both if its runs in the third inning. Luca Bertolasio, a St. Bonaventure commit, doubled before Dennis Fedele singled. A Conneaut error allowed Bertolasio to score from second base.
On the next at bat, Conneaut catcher Ashton Headley threw out a steal attempt at second base, which allowed another run to score.
Thomas struck out eight batters in and allowed one earned run. Wyatt Kornman relieved Thomas in the sixth inning and finished with four strikeouts and one allowed hit.
Conneaut is 3-5 overall and 1-5 in Region 2. The Eagles are last in the region, but have been in nearly every game this season.
The biggest thing that needs to happen to string wins together is a solid offensive approach, Bronson said.
"We need to have a killer instinct focus around a solid offensive approach," Bronson said. "If you don't have a solid offensive approach it doesn't matter what the instinct is when the pitching and defense is playing solid.
"I still believe in this group. They need to show me they want to jump out offensively early and not wait for the perfect pitch."
Conneaut is scheduled to play at Titusville today in a region matchup.
Hickory (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bertolasio 3-1-2-0, Fedele 4-1-2-0, Leedham 4-0-2-0, Donatelli 2-0-0-0, Djakovich 3-0-0-0, Lanschak 2-0-0-0, Moreland 3-0-0-0, Fereke 2-0-0-0, Uberti 1-0-1-0, Jordan 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-2-7-0.
Conneaut (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 3-0-0-0, Headley 3-0-1-0, White 3-0-0-0, Roncaglione 3-1-1-0, Thomas 2-0-0-1, Klink 2-0-0-0, A. Nottingham 2-0-0-0, Stright 2-0-0-0, Wilpula 1-0-0-0, Bartholomew 2-0-0-0, L. Nottingham 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-2-1.
Hickory 002 000 0 — 2 7 1
Conneaut 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
BATTING
2B: H— Bertolasio.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) H— Djakovich WP 7-2-1-1-12-2; C — Thomas 5.2-6-2-1-8-1, Kornman 1.1-1-0-0-4-1.
Records: Hickory 9-2, Conneaut 3-5.
