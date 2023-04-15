COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team punched above its weight class in a 1-0 win against Meadville on Friday.
Cochranton, a Class 1A school, beat Meadville, which plays in Class 4A.
Leading the shutout for the Cardinals was sophomore Dani Hoffman. Hoffman pitched all seven innings and struck out nine batters with five hits allowed.
Hoffman also had one of four hits for the Cards and the only extra base hit of the game with a double. Also getting hits for Cochranton were Zoe Hansen, Brooklyn Needler and Claire McCartney.
The winning run came in the bottom of the fourth when Hansen singled to bring Katelyn Ewing home from second base.
Meadville outhit the Cardinals 5-4 with Rylee Kregel 2-3 at the plate. Kregel struck out six batters in five innings and had one earned run.
Meadville is 3-3 overall and will host Reynolds today for a non-region game. Cochranton is 4-4 overall and will host North East on Monday in a non-region game.
Meadville (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) A. Kregel 2-0-0-0, Ashton 3-0-1-0, Mealy 3-0-1-0, R. Kregel 3-0-2-0, Say 3-0-0-0, Baker 1-0-0-0, Curtis 1-0-0-0, Carr 2-0-0-0, Rusek 1-0-0-0, Schleicher 2-0-0-0, Kightlinger 1-0-0-0, Reichel 2-0-1-0-0, Coppola 0-0-0-0, Revel 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-5-0.
Cochranton (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 3-0-0-0, Hoffman 2-0-1-0, Freyermuth 3-0-0-0, Ewing 3-1-0-0, Hansen 2-0-1-1, Needler 2-0-1-0, Williams 2-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0, McCartney 2-0-1-0. Totals 21-1-4-1.
Meadville 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Cochranton 000 100 x — 1 4 0
BATTING
2B: C — Hoffman.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — R. Kregel LP 5-4-1-1-6-0, Kightlinger 0.2-0-0-0-1-0; C — Hoffman WP 7-5-0-0-9-1.
Records: Meadville 3-3, Cochranton 4-4.
