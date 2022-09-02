Was Meadville’s preseason hype realistic? We’ll find out tonight.
Tabbed as one of Pennsylvania’s top high school football teams entering this season, the Bulldogs will get a good idea where they are as WPIAL power Butler invades Bender Field in a highly anticipated non-region showdown, beginning at 7 p.m.
“I really feel our players are excited to face a strong challenge from a quality football team like Butler,” said Meadville coach Ray Collins, who led his squad to a season-opening 55-6 win over Corry last week. “It is going to take a total team effort to get the win. If we can play mistake-free football, or at least significantly reduce our mistakes, I feel strongly that we will be in position at the end of the game to pull out the win.”
Collins commented, “mistake-free football.” How come? In last year’s 27-13 loss to Butler, the ’Dogs shot themselves in the foot a few times by committing crucial turnovers, derailing their victory hopes.
Fumble-itis also showed up in MASH’s season-opening win over Corry.
“Fumbles are always a concern,” said Collins. “Our backs must cover up the ball and stop putting it on the ground. We fumbled on our second offensive play and then again on two other possessions. In a close game, turnovers will cost us the game. We discussed this issue in film on Saturday morning and again during the week’s practices. This is an area that we absolutely must get corrected.”
Collins will be without one of his starting backs against Butler as heralded senior Khalon Simmons will not play due to unspecified reasons, and Collins declined to comment.
As for Collins’ scouting report on the Golden Tornado, who opened the season with a 35-28 nail-biting victory over Shaler Area last week, he said, “They are a solid football team again. They have size, speed, and good athletes on the field. Defensively, they are strong against the run, which we like to do, so we must make sure that we are staying on our blocks to create running lanes for our backs.”
Butler is powered by senior quarterback Mac Schnur and dual-threat senior running back Dashawn Cox. Against Shaler, Schnur completed 12 of 20 passes for 202 and two touchdowns, and the 5-foot-9 Cox rushed for 157 yards on only seven carries and caught four passes for 99 yards.
“Schnur is fast and has a strong arm,” said Collins. “He is definitely a playmaker who can hurt us in the run game or with his arm.”
Without Simmons, Meadville will rely heavily on senior fullback Brady Walker, who is coming off a strong game against Corry as he rushed for 135 yards on only 11 hauls.
The “keys” to the showdown, coach Collins?
“When you look at both teams, we both have a good offense that can move the ball and scoring points. Obviously, I feel like we have a slight advantage on defense and special teams. This week, I have really been reinforcing with the team that the key to a big win will be time of possession. We must put together long, sustained drives that result in points and do our best to keep the ball out of the hands of the Butler offense.
“With that said, two things that will disrupt the game plan are turnovers and penalties. Those two factors will have a big impact on our ability to put together drives and hold onto the football. On defense, we must limit Butler’s big-play abilities and force them into punting situations.”
Again, Meadville fans, get the popcorn ready.
Jim’s pick: Butler 27, Meadville 20.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Butler 35, Meadville 21.
Sports Writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Butler 35, Meadville 17.
Maplewood (1-0, 1-0 Region 1) at Iroquois (0-1, 0-0 Region 2)
Maplewood first-year coach Jason Wargo did nearly everything right in last week’s season-opening 34-26 victory over arch-rival Saegertown except for one thing:
He forgot to take the game ball home with him.
“Honestly, I didn’t even think of it,” said the first-time high school football winning coach. “I was just glad to get the first game behind us, and that we won the hard-fought game. It was exciting.”
As planned, Wargo rode the legs of senior halfback Ben Gilberto, who rushed for 148 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns, while playing more than half the game nursing a leg injury.
“Ben fought through a lot of pain as he suffered a Charlie horse quad injury early in the second quarter,” said Wargo. “He is tough as nails. I’m glad he is on my team.”
Gilberto wasn’t the only Tigers’ player who shined under the lights as junior Dorian Doubet was all over the field. He returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and had an interception and fumble recovery on defense.
“Dorian had an outstanding game,” said Wargo. “I’m really happy and proud of him.”
Onto the Iroquois Braves, who suffered a 38-7 loss to Mercer last week.
“On film, they have some big kids … strong kids,” said Wargo. “I don’t think the final score is indicative of the team Iroquois has. It looks like they have some tough kids.”
To open the season 2-0, the Tigers must … “Get better in all three areas,” said the boss. “We need to be physical, and we can’t turn the ball over. We must be mentally prepared to beat them.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 30, Iroquois 13
Topor’s pick: Maplewood 45, Iroquois 13.
McGinley’s pick: Maplewood 28, Iroquois 7.
Cambridge Springs (1-0, 1-0 Region 1) at Eisenhower (1-0, 0-0 Region 2)
Cambridge Springs sent a strong message in its season-opening 35-18 win over Kennedy Catholic last week: The Blue Devils can run the ball down your throat.
Fueled by senior Van Jones’ 125 yards rushing and receiving big-play heroics from freshman Brett Kania and junior Josh Gorton, Cambridge Springs rushed for a whopping 386 yards — putting an ear-to-ear smile on coach Nathan Liberty’s face.
“We ran the ball extremely well,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in our line and backs.”
The 5-foot-5 dynamo, Jones, was fantastic — earning high praise from his mentor.
“Van is a very tough young man. We were very proud of how hard he ran the football.”
Kania and Gorton also toted the pigskin with an aggressive attitude, rushing for 93 yards (seven carries) and 82 yards (eight carries), respectively.
The rushing yards will probably not come as easy for Jones & Co. against Eisenhower — which blew out Cochranton, 41-0 last week — and Liberty has put in extra work this week to get his unit ready for the Knights.
“Eisenhower is a very disciplined team,” he said. “They have a great group of seniors and are well coached. We can not turn the ball over and we must play confident football. However, we can’t be afraid to make a mistake. They will happen against this team.”
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 32, Cambridge Springs 14.
Topor’s pick: Eisenhower 21, Cambridge Springs 20.
McGinley’s pick: Eisenhower 35, Cambridge Springs 28.
Conneaut (0-1, 0-0 Region 4) at Seneca (1-0, 0-0 Region 5)
Although Conneaut first-year coach Josh Blood didn’t get the results he wanted in last week’s 63-6 coaching debut loss to Fort LeBoeuf, the Eagles’ boss got the number he was hoping for in Saturday’s film session: 100 percent.
“Every kid showed up for film session, which tells me a lot about their character,” he said. “Although the final score was awful, the kids stuck with it throughout the entire game … which tells me a lot. They showed resiliency.”
What exactly happened against Fort LeBoeuf, coach?
“We made a lot of mental errors, mainly because we are a young team,” he said. “We only have two or three players with big-time playing experience. Fort LeBoeuf has a great football program and their experience showed.”
As for Seneca, which opened the season last week with an overwhelming 40-13 win over Lakeview, Blood knows the Bobcats quite well as he played against them the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Union City.
“They have been on the upswing the last couple years, and they have a great coach in Jack Corey,” he said. “They run a couple different options offensively, and we just have to make sure we are ready for them.”
Jim’s pick: Seneca 14, Conneaut 12.
Topor’s pick: Conneaut 28, Seneca 21.
McGinley’s pick: Seneca 24, Conneaut 7.
Simmons grabs honor
Back by popular demand: The Meadville Tribune’s Player of the Week.
Showcasing his electrifying speed and on-the-dime moves, Meadville’s senior running back Khalon Simmons was a runaway choice for the first week’s Player of the Week award as he rushed for 203 yards on only 15 carries and scored four touchdowns, and also threw a 43-yard touchdown pass, in the Bulldogs’ 55-6 demolishing of Corry.
Tribune (imaginary) helmet stickers also go to the following first week’s standout players:
• Despite suffering a Charlie horse quad injury in the first half, Maplewood’s Ben Gilberto was a rushing machine against arch-rival Saegertown, gaining 148 yards on 26 carries and crossing the goal line twice.
• Maplewood’s Dorian Doubet had an outstanding all-around game, returning a kickoff 70 yards, and picking off a pass and recovering a fumble on the defensive side.
• The running back to keep a keen eye on this season? Cambridge Springs’ Van Jones. He may be short in stature (5’5), but the Blue Devils’ scatback will knock defenders on their back — ask Kennedy Catholic. He rushed for 125 yards on 24 hauls.
• Meadville’s Justice Esser was a defensive monster in the Bulldogs’ 55-6 win over Corry, recording nine tackles and two sacks.
On the street
On this writer’s lunchtime walk on Thursday, an avid Crawford County sports fan hollered out his car’s window, “Hey, Cat, how good is Meadville this year?”
I replied, “Good.”
He countered, “We’ll find out (Friday).”
Yes.
Records: Jim Hunter (4-0), Alex Topor (3-1), Alex McGinley (2-2).
