Will Crawford County will be rockin’ again during high school football season?
In 2021 …
- Meadville electrified its hometown by reaching the Elite Eight in the state, winning the District 10 Class 4A championship with an overwhelming 52-19 victory over General McLane, and outscoring its opponents, 550-239, including four consecutive shutouts by a mind-blowing 238-0 margin.
- Cochranton, under the direction of first-year coach Mike Feleppa and fueled by the amazing rushing heroics of Jack Martinec, was the surprise team of the year, going an undefeated 7-0 to win Region 2 and finished second in District 10 Class A.
Who will be the talk of Crawford County in 2022? The first steps toward those coffee-shop morning conversations will be taken tonight as the season kicks off. Following are previews and predictions on the opening games:
Meadville at Corry
A season opener as the preview for the District 10 Class 4A championship game?
Yep … Meadville and Corry are the only Class 4A schools in D-10.
“It will be the preview of the championship game, but a lot of things can happen over the course of a season,” said MASH nine-year coach Ray Collins. “Injuries can have a huge impact on the success of a season, so we hope to stay healthy and continue to get better each week leading into the District 10 championship game.”
Only injuries can prevent Meadville from having a sensational season as the Bulldogs enter the season as one of the top-ranked teams in the state after only losing one player, Griffin Buzzell, from their aforementioned District 10 championship team and elite eight finish in 2021.
A lot of hype on the Meadville streets.
“We had a good 2021 season and certainly exceeded all expectations,” said Collins. “As we enter the 2022 season, the expectations are high and the players are aware of that, given the fact that we only lost Griffin, and we should put together another successful season.
“I think that it is the responsibility of the coaching staff to make sure that our players stay humble and understand that they must put in the hard work if they expect to have a winning season. I don’t know of any teams that are willing to wave the white flag and surrender just because we show up to play them. If anything, I think teams are going to be even more motivated to play us and beat us.”
The Bulldog players are reminded every day by Collins and coaching staff: 2021 is in the rear-view mirror.
“We have reminded them the 2021 season has ended and nobody cares about what happened last year. If we are successful this season, it’s going to be because our program hit the reset button, hit the practice field with purpose, and dialed in our focus on the teams on the 2022 schedule that awaits us.”
As usual, the ’Dogs will be powered by their lethal rushing attack, led by explosive senior Khalon Simmons, who is one of the state’s top running backs. He rushed for 1,882 yards last season and scored 31 touchdowns.
“Khalon had a good offseason and camp,” said Collins. “His vision, speed, explosiveness, and overall skillset has really improved since last year.”
The Bulldogs have a 1A running back, too — senior Brady Walker, who rushed for 810 yards and scored 15 touchdowns last season, in only nine games.
“Opposing defenses will put in a lot of practice time and develop defensive schemes with the intentions of holding Khalon in check, but they better focus on Brady, too,” said Collins. “He can’t be overlooked by opposing defenses.”
Corry enters the season at the other end of the spectrum — coming off a disappointing 1-7 2021 season.
However, as he always does, Collins isn’t taking the Beavers lightly.
“They look pretty good on film,” he said. “They have an athletic quarterback who can run the ball and has a strong arm. They also have a good running game, and their linemen are big and physical. Defensively, they are aggressive and seem very capable of shutting down opposing offenses. Overall, I think they are a good team and are well coached.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 51, Corry 6.
Sport Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 57, Corry 13.
Staff Writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 49, Corry 10.
Maplewood at Saegertown
Possibly the biggest and most-heated Crawford County football rivalry is back on.
Due to the pandemic, the Tigers-Panthers game was cancelled last season, disappointing hundreds of loyal fans from the respective communities.
“We are excited to be playing Maplewood again,” said Saegertown coach Jim Wolfgang.
The six-year Panthers’ boss will be matching wits against a first-year head coach, Jason Wargo, who has taken over for the well-respected Bryan Borkovich.
Who is Wargo? A football coaching junkie.
“This is my first head coaching experience, but I have coached football for 26 years, roughly 15 were at the collegiate level and the rest in high school,” said the upbeat Tigers’ mentor.
First-game jitters?
“None at all. I’m just excited to get that first game in and get a first glimpse of what kind of team we will be.”
Did Wargo seek any advice from Borkovich? Oh, yes.
“Bork has been great over the last several months,” he said. “He has answered questions I have had and helped every time I have asked. I have known him a long time, so the fact that we knew each other has helped. I was able to retain a good number of the assistant coaches from Bork’s staff, and that has helped in the transition.”
Both Wargo and Wolfgang made the same roster position change during the offseason — moving last season’s starting quarterback, Dominick Kinney of the Tigers and Hank Shaffer of the Panthers, to the wideout position this season.
The mentors explain their decisions:
Wargo: “Dominick came to us, and he said he would prefer to play wideout. He may still see some action at quarterback as needed, but I think we are a stronger team with him at wideout. Dom is an excellent athlete.”
Wolfgang: “We started preseason with four quarterbacks and Hank wanted to make the move. He makes our offense stronger with the move and he brings a certain energy no matter where he is playing at on the field. He adds a new dynamic to our offense.”
The new quarterbacks: Sophomore A.J. Proper at Maplewood; senior Sully Zirkle at Saegertown.
“A.J. has a really good arm,” said Wargo. “He is athletic and moves the ball. He really worked hard at his game during the offseason.”
As for Wolfgang deciding on Zirkle, he said, “Sully has the stronger arm and a little more experience. The competition is very competitive at quarterback as our younger guys are pushing hard.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 21, Saegertown 14.
Topor’s pick: Maplewood 31, Saegertown 28.
McGinley’s pick: Saegertown 21, Maplewood 17.
Eisenhower at Cochranton
It’s a non-region game, but the Eisenhower coaches and players probably had tonight’s season-opening game against Cochranton circled on their calendar since the day the schedule was released.
How come?
Despite authoring an impressive 7-3 overall record and 5-1 mark in Region 2 last season, Eisenhower’s lone loss in the region was embarrassing — a 34-13 setback to the eventual league undefeated champion Cardinals, who moved to Region 1 this season.
Last year was last year, though, according to Cochranton second-year coach Mike Feleppa.
“Our game with them last year was a lot closer than the score indicates and it really is insignificant to this year’s game,” he said. “Eisenhower is one of the top single-A schools in District 10, and again, is a well-coached physical, fundamentally-sound football team.”
On paper, Eisenhower’s running game in 2022 has the potential to be one of the best in District 10. Senior Benji Bauer is coming off a 1,137 rushing yards’ season and Keegan Eckstrom rushed for 695 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per carry.
“They are really good,” said Feleppa. “They run hard and are the core of their offense. We must make sure we stay on our keys defensively and don’t let them break tackles. We must gang tackle them and all 11 guys on defense must run to the ball.”
Feleppa had a similar running back, but better, last season in Jack Martinec. He rushed for 1,815 yards and 22 touchdowns and was named Region 2 Player of the Year.
Martinec isn’t in a Cardinals’ uniform this season as he graduated.
Feleppa has transitioned to a running back-by-committee attack this season as senior Dustin Miller and juniors Blake Foulk and Isiah Long will get their share of carries. Junior Noah Cummings will hand the ball off to them.
Another banner season for Feleppa & Co.? Time will tell.
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 26, Cochranton 20.
Topor’s pick: Cochranton 21, Eisenhower 20.
McGinley’s pick: Cochranton 28, Eisenhower 21.
Conneaut at Fort LeBoeuf
Maplewood’s Wargo isn’t the only Crawford County head football coach making his debut tonight as Josh Blood — former Conneaut Valley High School football standout — will lead the Conneaut Eagles onto the Fort LeBoeuf field in a non-region game.
Blood replaces Jake Stoyer, who resigned after an 0-9 season in his only year at the helm of CASH.
Blood was unavailable for comments.
Jim’s pick: Fort LeBoeuf 42, Conneaut 7.
Topor’s pick: Fort LeBoeuf 52, Conneaut 21.
McGinley’s pick: Fort LeBoeuf 49, Conneaut 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.