HERSHEY — Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick and Cochranton’s Chase Miller made the most of their last high school cross country race.
The seniors each placed in the top-25 of the Class 1A boys race to earn a medal at Saturday’s PIAA cross country championship. The boys overcame an usually warm November day at Hershey’s Parkview Cross Country Course.
Hetrick, who won the District 10 race, placed 19th with a time of 17 minutes and 54 seconds.
“He had higher hopes. He was aiming for the top 10. The weather, which it effects everyone, but it was about 73 degrees and it was hot down there,” Saegertown head coach William Hetrick said. “I think it got him a little bit. He went out fast, which was the plan, but I think the heat combined with the hill on the first mile slowed him down a little bit. He persevered though and showed resiliency to get that 19th place.”
Miller finished 23rd (17:59) to cap off his career.
“That was fantastic. He had a solid race. He really came on over the last part of it to get his medal,” Cochranton head coach Mark Roche said. “It was a really nice way to end his career.”
Fellow Cardinals’ runner Kyler Woolstrum placed 96th (19:11). Roche said he was in about the 20s before the heat bogged him down.
“Kyler was is a really solid position going into the last mile, but the weather really played a factor for him,” Roche said. “He broke down over the last 600 meters or so and lost a lot of positions. He ran his guts outs, literally.
“The weather really got a lot of people down there between the lack of hydration and it being more than 70 degrees and a warm day. We had full sun in our race too so the weather was definitely a factor.”
A third Cochranton runner, Landon Homa, placed 121st (19:28). It was the senior’s first time at the state race.
“Landon had a solid race, especially for his first time down there as an individual,” Roche said.
Also in the 1A race was Maplewood sophomore Lincoln Kier. Kier finished 117th (19:26).
Meadville had two runners at the PIAA meet as well. In the boys 2A race, junior Max Dillaman placed 30th (17:35). In the girls 2A race, freshman Megan Puleio finished 100th (22:21) in her first state appearance.
District 10 was represented in the team races. The Cathedral Prep girls team won the Class 2A race and had Crawford County runners Rosaria Burkett, Clare DiGiacomo, Grace Barrett and Colby Lester on the team.
Grove City won the Class 2A boys race.
