ERIE — Former Conneaut Area Senior High School standout Peyton Hearn began his MMA career with a win in Saturday’s Clash at the Casino at Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie.
Hearn walked away from the cage with a unanimous decision against defeat Val Caruso in a lightweight (155) match.
The 2019 Conneaut graduate was 135-30 as a wrestler for the Eagles. He placed sixth at the state tournament as a junior and was a two-time District 10 Champion.
“The fight went just as we game-planned. I wanna say thank you to my team at Gracie Orwell (Jiu-Jitsu Academy). They turned me from a wrestler to a full on martial artist,” Hearn said. “Also, shoutout to the Crawford county fan base, we had Erie bumping.”
Hearn is currently a junior at Thiel College and a standout on the wrestling team. He was a Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion at 157 pounds and went 20-10 on the season.
“I am pumped to start off 1-0, but this is just chapter 1 on what I plan to be a long story,” Hearn said.
Another Crawford County resident made their MMA debut during Saturday’s event — Connor Cyphert.
Cyphert trains at Southwick Kickboxing and Grappling in Meadville. Traditionally a kickboxer, he opted to try MMA and fought Tyler VanTassel. The Franklin resident defeated Cyphert by technical knockout at the 1:35 mark in the first round.
“Unfortunately I ended up losing my fight on Saturday,” Cyphert said. “I am alright. I’ll get back after it and get back to training. I’ll live to fight another day.”
