WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Saegertown senior Joe Grundy earned a berth in the PIAA tournament with his eighth-place finish at Saturday’s District 10 golf tournament at The Country Club.
Grundy carded a 79 on Friday, the first day of the individual tournament. He followed with an 85 on Saturday for a total of 164. Grundy was tied with Mercyhurst Prep’s Nick Momeyer for eighth-place and two golfers went into a playoff to determine who would advance to the state tournament.
After two holes, Grundy came out on top and will represent Saegertown for the Oct. 17-18 state tournament at Penn State University’s Blue and White Courses.
Union City’s Josh James won the Class 2A field with his total score of 150. Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor won the Class 3A tournament.
In the girls tournament, Meadville’s Kelsi Hefner shot a 98 on Saturday after Thursday’s 110. Hefer finished with an 208 after two days at The Country Club.
District 10 boys and girls final results from The Country Club on Saturday
Golfers in bold advanced to the state tournament
Class 3A boys
Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep 72-73-145
Kyle Westfall, Erie High 79-73-152
Trey Thompson, Cathedral Prep 77-77-154
Owen Blum, Warren 77-82-159
Ryan Eastbourn, Cathedral Prep 83-76-159
Matt Costa, Cathedral Prep 80-80-160
Braddock Damore, Warren 81-79-160
Nate James, Corry 84-80-164
Class 2A boys
Josh James, Union City 76-74-150
Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock 78-74-152
Nathan Feltmeyer, Fort LeBoeuf 77-82-159
Cade Bender, West Middlesex 80-80-160
Will Fessler, Fairview 81-79-160
Owen Kemp, North East 78-83-161
Andrew Hatton, Iroquois 83-80-163
Nick Momeyer, Mercyhurst Prep 80-84-164
Jackson Gadsby, Lakeview 84-81-165
Kasen Neely, Titusville 83-83-166
Eli Ellison, Mercer 80-87-167
Chris Mong, Lakeview 83-88-171
Logan Goodrich, Grove City 84-89-173
Trent Nemec, Grove City 83-91-174
Brandon Stubert, Greenville 84-91-175
- Defeated Momeyer in a two-hole playoff for the district’s eighth PIAA berth.
Class 3A girls
Elizabeth D’Andrea, Erie High 86-81-167
Alexis Marsh, McDowell 94-82-176
Genelia Kang, McDowell 97-93-190
Analise Wolf, McDowell 103-94-197
Brooke Hamilton, McDowell 103-97-200
Ava Neumeier, McDowell 102-99-201
Sheraden Sears, Erie High 97-107-204
Kelsi Hefner, Meadville 110-98-208
Class 2A girls
Anna Swan, North East 72-73-145
Kate Sowers, West Middlesex 69-77-146
Sasha Petrochko, Hickory 77-75-152
Zoe Stern, Reynolds 76-78-154
Katie Caryl, Mercyhurst Prep 81-83-164
Luciana Masters, Hickory 79-85-164
AnnaMarie Zinram, Cathedral Prep 84-81-165
Ava Liburdi, Hickory 88-79-167
Meredith Thompson, Fairview 90-87-177
Kaitlyn Hoover, Wilmington 89-89-178
Cora Hirz, Fairview 81-99-180
Lia Macek, Mercyhurst Prep 92-89-181
Izzy Barbero, Mercyhurst Prep 89-95-184
Tatiana Llera, North East 95-98-193
Jordyn Seidler, Harbor Creek 97-98-195
Anna Harpst, Reynolds 97-102-199
Ava Miklos, Hickory 97-102-199
