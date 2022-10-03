WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Saegertown senior Joe Grundy earned a berth in the PIAA tournament with his eighth-place finish at Saturday’s District 10 golf tournament at The Country Club.

Grundy carded a 79 on Friday, the first day of the individual tournament. He followed with an 85 on Saturday for a total of 164. Grundy was tied with Mercyhurst Prep’s Nick Momeyer for eighth-place and two golfers went into a playoff to determine who would advance to the state tournament.

After two holes, Grundy came out on top and will represent Saegertown for the Oct. 17-18 state tournament at Penn State University’s Blue and White Courses.

Union City’s Josh James won the Class 2A field with his total score of 150. Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor won the Class 3A tournament.

In the girls tournament, Meadville’s Kelsi Hefner shot a 98 on Saturday after Thursday’s 110. Hefer finished with an 208 after two days at The Country Club.

District 10 boys and girls final results from The Country Club on Saturday

Golfers in bold advanced to the state tournament

Class 3A boys

Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep 72-73-145

Kyle Westfall, Erie High 79-73-152

Trey Thompson, Cathedral Prep 77-77-154

Owen Blum, Warren 77-82-159

Ryan Eastbourn, Cathedral Prep 83-76-159

Matt Costa, Cathedral Prep 80-80-160

Braddock Damore, Warren 81-79-160

Nate James, Corry 84-80-164

Class 2A boys

Josh James, Union City 76-74-150

Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock 78-74-152

Nathan Feltmeyer, Fort LeBoeuf 77-82-159

Cade Bender, West Middlesex 80-80-160

Will Fessler, Fairview 81-79-160

Owen Kemp, North East 78-83-161

Andrew Hatton, Iroquois 83-80-163

  • Joseph Grundy, Saegertown 79-85-164

    • Nick Momeyer, Mercyhurst Prep 80-84-164

    Jackson Gadsby, Lakeview 84-81-165

    Kasen Neely, Titusville 83-83-166

    Eli Ellison, Mercer 80-87-167

    Chris Mong, Lakeview 83-88-171

    Logan Goodrich, Grove City 84-89-173

    Trent Nemec, Grove City 83-91-174

    Brandon Stubert, Greenville 84-91-175

    • Defeated Momeyer in a two-hole playoff for the district’s eighth PIAA berth.

    Class 3A girls

    Elizabeth D’Andrea, Erie High 86-81-167

    Alexis Marsh, McDowell 94-82-176

    Genelia Kang, McDowell 97-93-190

    Analise Wolf, McDowell 103-94-197

    Brooke Hamilton, McDowell 103-97-200

    Ava Neumeier, McDowell 102-99-201

    Sheraden Sears, Erie High 97-107-204

    Kelsi Hefner, Meadville 110-98-208

    Class 2A girls

    Anna Swan, North East 72-73-145

    Kate Sowers, West Middlesex 69-77-146

    Sasha Petrochko, Hickory 77-75-152

    Zoe Stern, Reynolds 76-78-154

    Katie Caryl, Mercyhurst Prep 81-83-164

    Luciana Masters, Hickory 79-85-164

    AnnaMarie Zinram, Cathedral Prep 84-81-165

    Ava Liburdi, Hickory 88-79-167

    Meredith Thompson, Fairview 90-87-177

    Kaitlyn Hoover, Wilmington 89-89-178

    Cora Hirz, Fairview 81-99-180

    Lia Macek, Mercyhurst Prep 92-89-181

    Izzy Barbero, Mercyhurst Prep 89-95-184

    Tatiana Llera, North East 95-98-193

    Jordyn Seidler, Harbor Creek 97-98-195

    Anna Harpst, Reynolds 97-102-199

    Ava Miklos, Hickory 97-102-199

    React to this story:

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Trending Video

    Recommended for you