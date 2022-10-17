Saegertown senior Joe Grundy tees off today in the PIAA Class 2A individual golf tournament and sees it as “icing on the cake.”
The senior qualified for the tournament after an eighth-place finish at the District 10 golf tournament at The Country Club on Oct 1. Grundy beat Mercyhurst Prep’s Nick Momeyer in a two-hole playoff to clinch his state tournament berth.
“It’s really just icing on the cake,” Grundy said. “I got through all the hard stuff already so now I can just go out there and play golf.”
Grundy will tee off at 9:35 a.m. on hole 10 at Penn State University’s 6,386-yard Blue Course.
Grundy played the course on Sunday in a practice round to get a feel for it.
“It’s a beautiful course,” Grundy said. “Most of the holes open up on the right. It plays a lot like Venango Valley, which is my home course so that’s a nice advantage.”
Saegertown golf coach Brian Hanley is no stranger to the state tournament. Most recently, he made the trip last year when Dylan Flinchbaugh qualified after winning the District 10 Class 2A title.
This year’s tournament differs from last. Firstly, the venue changed from Heritage Hills in York to State College. The tournament will also be 36 holes instead of 18.
“It’s our first time here, but I like it a lot more than Heritage Hills,” Hanley said. “It’s more of a championship course.”
Hanley also compared the Blue Course to Venango Valley.
“The greens arn’t too fast and it’s putting a lot like Venango Valley. It’s more open than I expected,” Hanley said. “It’s fair in the sense that it’s good for long ball hitters and short ball hitters while Heritage Hills you really needed to be a long ball hitter.”
Hanley said Grundy is laser focused and expects him to perform well in the tournament.
