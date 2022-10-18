STATE COLLEGE — Saegertown’s Joe Grundy shot an 87 on day one of the state golf tournament at Penn State University’s Blue Course on Monday.
The senior opened on hole 10 and shot a 42 on the back nine. His card consisted of four pars, four bogeys and one double bogey. On the front nine, he recorded two pars, five bogeys and two double bogeys for a 45.
Grundy’s 87 puts him 15 over par on the par-72 6,386-yard Blue Course. He is in 64th place in the Class 2A field.
Grundy will tee off at 9:55 today on hole 10 for the second and final day of competition.
Union City’s Josh James, the defending state champion, is in first place with a 69. Another District 10 representative in Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak is tied for sixth with a 72.
