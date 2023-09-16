STONEBORO — With some new players in different offensive positions, there was going to be some growing pains for the Maplewood football team.
Those were on display Friday night in a 46-0 loss to Lakeview in Stoneboro.
For Maplewood, A.J. Proper ran for 49 yards on 14 attempts, and Dominick Kinney caught two passes for 53 yards.
Freshman quarterback Kyle Jordan finished 5-for-14 passing for 84 yards and three interceptions.
"We played really hard on defense. Give my kids credit, they don't quit. They played hard," Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo said. "We're trying to find something on offense. We had a couple of key injuries at running back that have hurt us, and we're just trying to find the right mix."
The Sailors (3-0, 4-0) struck first after winning the coin flip. They drove down the field and capped a four-play, 65-yard drive with a 5-yard fullback dive from Aiden Osborne.
On Maplewood's first possession, Danick Hinkson jumped a Kyle Jordan pass for a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Tigers (0-3, 1-3) went three-and-out on their next series, and the Sailors made it a 20-0 lead when Mitchell Tingley ran the ball in from the Maplewood 4.
Following another Maplewood punt in the early minutes of the second quarter, the Sailors took the ball 71 yards on eight plays, ending the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak from Leyton Zacherl. The Tigers finally pushed their way into Sailor territory on the next possession, but Hickson picked off an underthrown ball from Jordan and returned it 92 yards for his second pick-six of the game.
"(Jordan) is going to make mistakes," Wargo said. "Just made that move that he was going to be the quarterback moving forward with A.J. Proper into the backfield. He and Mike Wickstrom back there with him with some other guys back there lead blocking for them."
The Sailors took a 34-0 lead into the break after Tingley ran in the two-point conversion.
A 4-yard touchdown run from Tingley triggered the running clock in the final minutes of the third quarter. And a 29-yard toss off the left side from Brayden Booher closed the scoring with just over four minutes to play.
Zacherl ended his day 8-for-11 passing for 147 yards. He also ran for 17 yards on two carries. Blake Skiles led all receivers in receptions (three) and yards receiving (84), including a 57-yards catch to set up Osborne's TD in the first quarter.
Tingley led all rushers with 91 yards and two scores on 15 attempts. Booher added 45 yards rushing on four tries, and Osborne totaled 33 yards on six carries.
The Tigers will have two more Mercer County teams on the schedule to round out September. They will host Reynolds next week, and then they travel to Mercer on Sept. 29.
"I told the boys after the game, 'Nobody likes what's going on. We can't stop. We gotta keep working hard and find a way as a group,'" Wargo said.
MAPLEWOOD 0 0 0 0 0
LAKEVIEW 20 14 6 6 46
Scoring plays
L — Osborne, 5 run (kick failed)
L — Hinkson, 50 interception return (Tingley kick)
L — Tingley, 4 run (Tingley kick)
L — Zacherl, 1 run (kick failed)
L — Hinkson, 92 interception return (Tingley run)
L — Tingley, 4 run (kick failed)
L — Booher, 29 run (kick failed)
Team stats
MAPLEWOOD LAKEVIEW
6 First downs 15
64 Rushing yards 188
84 Passing yards 147
14-5-3 Att-comp-int 11-8-0
148 Total yards 335
2-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
3-15 Penalties-yards lost 4-20
Individual stats
Rushing: MAPLEWOOD — Proper 14-49, Beuchat 3-13, Jordan 3-7, Wickstrom 3-3, Doubet 1-0, Team 2-(5); LAKEVIEW — Tingley 15-91, Booher 4-45, Osborne 6-33, L. Zacherl 4-17, Gav. Schell 4-(-4).
Passing: MAPLEWOOD — Jordan 14-5-3-84; LAKEVIEW — L. Zacherl 11-8-0-147.
Receiving: MAPLEWOOD — Kinney 2-53, Doubet 1-19, Proper 2-12; LAKEVIEW — Skiles 3-84, P. Klonowski 1-16, Osborne 1-15, Tingley 1-14, Barber 1-9, Hinkson 1-9.
