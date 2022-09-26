With a crowd of more than 4,000 fans at Frank B. Fuhrer Field for Blue and Gold weekend, the Allegheny football team put on a show in a 31-15 win against Waynesburg on Saturday.
The Gators only won by 16, but dominated the Yellow Jackets on both sides of the ball. Allegheny out-gained Waynesburg 559-298, averaged more than five yards per carry and thwarted a Waynesburg offense that was averaging 40 points per game.
Allegheny forced a Waynesburg three-and-out on its first drive. On offense, the Gators orchestrated a 14-play drive that came up short on a fourth-and-five for a turnover on downs. Waynesburg responded with an eight-play drive that was stopped on fourth down on Allegheny’s 4-yard line.
The Gators drove the length of the field on a 15-play drive and after another timely stop by the Yellow Jackets defense, elected for a field goal.
“I wish a couple times we could have finished some things and made it in for some scores,” Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy said.
On Allegheny’s next drive, Nagy got his wish. Senior running back Tre Worship powered in for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Gators a 10-0 lead.
Waynesburg responded with a touchdown drive of its own to cut into the lead. Not to be outdone, Gators quarterback Jack Johnson gave his team a comfortable 16-7 lead when he hit Levi Swartz in stride down the sideline for a 63-yard pitch and catch.
Allegheny had two opportunities to pad its lead late in the first half, but were unable to capitalize. The offense had to settle for another red zone field goal. On the ensuing kickoff, the Gators recovered a long squib kick on the Waynesburg 14-yard line. Unfortunately for the Gators, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed them back to the 29. The offense failed to move the ball and Allegheny went into halftime with a 19-7 lead.
In the second half, Worship added his second rushing touchdown of the game and fellow running back John Ian Duron scored once on the ground. The Gators continued to roll on the ground and dominated possession over the final two quarters to milk the clock.
Overall, Worship tallied 201 yards on the ground. The offensive line helped open holes for 304 total rushing yards.
“Our offensive line played very well. It was a crazy week with a really physical game against Westminster last week, so the prep work was a little different,” Nagy said. “It was good to see them respond to everything we had going on.”
Johnson was 18-33 with one touchdown and 228 yards.
Defensively, the Gators totaled four sacks and only allowed 69 rushing yards.
“They were averaging 40 points a game coming in and they were doing a good job,” Nagy said. “Obviously we weren’t in some games, so they played well. The defense rose to the occasion. I’m really happy for them and our defensive staff.
“This is one they can and should enjoy. There were some things we need to clean up, but overall it was a team effort and I’m really proud and happy for these guys. I’m glad they can enjoy their homecoming.”
The game also featured 23 penalties. Waynesburg was penalized 16 times to Allegheny’s seven. Of the 23 penalties, seven were unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and two were personal fouls. For two teams that hadn’t played each other since 1929, it felt like a rivalry game.
“I think you have two teams that aren’t in the top tier of the league right now,” Nagy said. “We’re both in that middle part. We’re both fighting to get to the top and as long that’s occurring, I think it’ll be a rivalry.”
Allegheny is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action. The Gators will play at Washington & Jefferson on Saturday for another conference matchup.
“I’m really happy with today,” Nagy said. “Now we get to do it against next week against another good team in the PAC, so we’ll see how that goes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.