The Conneaut Eagles girls volleyball team hopes to take advantage of its third straight Class 3A District 10 title.
Last season, the team suffered an emotional end when it was forced to forfeit to do a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. Despite losing a strong senior class last year, the Eagles are 11-3 on the year and defeated a strong Villa Maria squad on Saturday.
"The girls walked away with a great deal of confidence on Saturday afternoon. A win in an intense and exhilarating championship against a very talented opponent will have that impact of a team," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "However, they understand there is still work to be done and you can tell this group is hungry for more. Saturday's match was taxing emotionally and physically, but they spend Sunday resting and recharging before getting into the gym Monday to prepare for Armstrong."
Krankota pointed to successful serves on offense and serve receives on defense as what has given the team success this season. She also credits the team's mental toughness for helping them win a tough district title match.
The Eagles host Armstrong, the three-seed from District 7 today at Conneaut Area Senior High School at 6 p.m.
The winner of today's game will play the winner of Dubois Area (9-1) and Hampton (7-2) on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.
"The girls are thrilled to be hosting a state playoff match," Krankota said. "The support of the community has shown them this season has been humbling and the team is looking forward to playing in front of another loud and packed home crowd."