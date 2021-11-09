The Cochranton Cardinals girls volleyball team will host Homer Center for a PIAA first round playoff matchup today at 7 p.m.
Cochranton defeated West Middlesex on Saturday to win the Class 1A District 10 title at Meadville Area Senior High School.
The Cardinals boast a 17-2 overall record on the season. Their only losses are to Class 3A powerhouse Fort LeBoeuf and a strong Maplewood program.
Cochranton's used solid serves and kept errors to a minimum this season to make it this far. Outside hitters Devyn Sokol and Brooklyn Needler have benefited from solid passing thanks to setter Dana Jackson.
"The keys to success, as always, will be passing and serving," Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. "We're excited to have won districts and be moving on. We're also hoping to take advantage of playing at home in the first round."
Cochranton, as the District 10 champion, earned the right to host the state playoff game. Homer Center is the District 6 runner-up and lost to Bishop Guilfoyle in their district championship game.
The winner of today's game will play the winner of Clarion Area (9-1) and California (7-3) on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.
The last time the Cardinals were in the PIAA playoffs they defeated Elk County Catholic 3-1 in the opening round before losing to Northern Cambria in the state quarterfinals.