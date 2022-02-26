The 2022 District 10 girls basketball playoffs begin for Crawford County teams today.
Four local teams are in the Class 2A bracket and one is in the 5A bracket. In 2A and in 5A, the top three tams will qualify for the PIAA tournament.
Local girls basketball fans are in for a treat because Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills will host a triple header today.
(4) Cochranton vs. (5) Mercer
Meadville Area Senior High School, 1 p.m.
The Cochranton (12-10) girls will lead off the triple header at the House of Thrills. The Lady Cardinals will play Mercer (13-9), a team they beat by five points in early December.
“The keys for us to win on Saturday will be to limit turnovers, box out and secure the rebound and defend,” Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said.
The Cards are led by senior Jaylin McGill who has been a double-double machine this season. She is averaging 13.5 points per game and operates in the paint at 5-10.
Fellow senior Carly Richter is one of the best 3-point shooters in the district with 52 made treys on the year. Juniors Chelsey Freyermuth and Ella Gallo can heat up on any night.
Mercer senior guard Julia Balaski averages 15 points per game and could be cause problems for the Lady Cards.
“We have scrimmaged Mercer and they were our first game of the year. So, I expect them to have improved like we have. They are a well-coached team with a couple of good players. But if we can limit the turnovers and box out, I like our team to come out on top,” Zamperini said. “Those were the issues we had in the first game and plagued us early on in our season.”
The winner will play the winner of West Middlesex-Saegertown on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(2) Maplewood vs. (7) Reynolds
Meadville Area Senior High School, 2:30 p.m.
The Maplewood Lady Tigers (19-3) open the playoffs against Reynolds (9-12) today. Maplewood beat Reynolds 53-27 on Dec. 11.
Maplewood is a co-Region 2 champion with Cambridge Springs and only lost one region game. The Lady Tigers other two losses are to Class 5A Warren and Greenville.
The Lady Tigers are led by Sadie Thomas (14.5) and Izzy Eimer (12.6). Eimer, a 1,000 point scorer, has the ability to knock down deep 3-point shots. The two girls, in addition to senior Bailey Varndell, can score a lot of points in a hurry.
Maplewood is anchored in the paint by Liliane Moorhead (8.2), who is key part of the defense that only allows 32 points per game.
Reynolds has a duo that each averages at least 10 points per game in Halle Murcko (15.5) and Lawrynn Harrold (11.3).
“We need to keep Murcko in check and really get on the offensive boards,” Maplewood head coach Kyle Krepps said. “The girls are really focused on the task at hand. They know that they must take it one game at a time.”
The winner will play the Cambridge Springs-Seneca winner on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(3) Cambridge Springs vs. (6) Seneca
Meadville Area Senior High School, 4 p.m.
The Cambridge Springs Lady Blue Devils (16-5) play Seneca (11-10), who they beat 44-20 on Jan. 3 and 52-28 on Jan. 27.
Cambridge has a region loss to Maplewood, whom they are co-Region 2 champions with, and non-region losses to McDowell, Villa Maria, Kennedy Catholic and Eden Christian.
The Lady Devils are led by the Yanc sisters, Madison and Makenzie. Madison in an Edinboro University recruit and is averaging 14.8 points per game at the forward position. Makenzie, a point guard, is averaging 11.3.
Juniors Hailee Rodgers (9.5) and Finley Rauscher (6.3) are good 3-point shooters who benefit from the Yanc’s strong play down low.
“Getting healthy and getting some rest during this past week has been absolutely crucial and I think we have done that over the last 7 days,” Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. “We played 12 games in 18 days to end our season and it caught up to us. We needed some time off and that’s exactly what we did this week.”
Seneca’s leading scorer is Lauren Konkol who averages 10.1 points per game.
“Our kids are well aware that what we did, or did not do, with Seneca earlier this year means absolutely nothing come Saturday. We are the returning D-10 champions and we are finally rested and are ready to represent Region 2 and the community of Cambridge Springs the best way we know how,” McKissock said. “I look for a very loose and focused group of student athletes to show up for this D-10 tournament and compete hard. Our kids will be well prepared and quite frankly might just be a tad bit hungry now.”
The winner will face the winner of Maplewood-Reynolds on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(8) Saegertown vs. (1) West Middlesex
Farrell High School, 2:30 p.m.
Saegertown (9-13) has the tough draw of facing No. 1 seed West Middlesex (17-3).
“For us to pull off a win on Saturday, we have to take every opportunity we get to possess the ball. We can’t afford turnovers,” Saegertown head coach Amy Braymer said. “We must execute a clean defense to stay out of foul trouble.”
Senior forward Averie Braymer leads the team with 8.7 point per game.
Maggie Triola and Lindsey Greco are both capable 3-point shooters and can heat up for Saegertown.
West Middlesex is led by Carlie Beatty (20.2) and Emily Anthony (15.5), who are both 1,000 point scorers for the Big Reds.
“Honestly, being the 8th seed playing the 1st seed, is not necessarily a bad place to be with a young team. One of the advantages of being the underdog is that there is no pressure on us coming into this playoff game,” Braymer said. “It will be a great experience for them to play against that level of a team.”
The winner will play the Cochranton-Mercer winner on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(6) Conneaut vs. (3) Harbor Creek
Hagerty Family Events Center, 3 p.m.
The Conneaut Lady Eagles (11-10) will travel to Erie to face Harbor Creek (13-8).
Conneaut is on a hot streak and has won six of its last eight games. The biggest factor in those wins has been the team’s defense. When the Lady Eagles go into the full-court press, they force a lot of turnovers their offense feeds off of that.
“Staying fresh physically and focusing on mental preparation are major factors for any playoff game. The postseason isn’t a time to start switching up our style or philosophy — we know who we are and we understand what got us to this point,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “While we want the girls to grasp the urgency of the moment, we want them to be able to compete without feeling any pressure weighing them down. Teams can gain an edge by embracing these opportunities as opposed to being overwhelmed by them.”
The Lady Eagles are led by senior point guard Rylee Jones who averages 9.4 points per game and is always around the ball on defense. At forward, senior Jaeyln Blood averages 9.1.
Junior Hannah Brady averages 7.4 and is a good defender. Senior Sami Egli leads the team in 3-pointers and freshman Lainie Harrington has come on as off late. She was out most of the season with an injury but has played well over the last two weeks.
“You have to anticipate getting matched up against an unfamiliar foe in the playoffs, but it will be important to keep things simple and strategic. Players at all levels perform better when their minds are void of clutter,” Krankota said. “We will develop a game plan and ensure the girls are informed, but we don’t want to do it in such a way that it becomes information overload.”
The winner will play the Slippery Rock-Hickory winner on Wednesday at a time and place to be determined.