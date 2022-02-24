The 2022 District 10 girls basketball playoffs begin for Crawford County teams today.
Four local teams are in the Class 2A bracket and one is in the 5A bracket. In 2A and in 5A, the top three tams will qualify for the PIAA tournament.
Local girls basketball fans are in for a treat because Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills will host a triple header today.
(4) Cochranton vs. (5) Mercer
Meadville Area Senior High School, 1 p.m.
The Cochranton (12-10) girls will lead off the triple header at the House of Thrills. The Lady Cardinals will play Mercer (13-9), a team they beat by five points in early December.
The Cards are led by senior Jaylin McGill who has been a double-double machine this season. She is averaging 13.5 points per game and operates in the paint at 5-10.
Fellow senior Carly Richter is one of the best 3-point shooters in the district with 52 made treys on the year. Juniors Chelsey Freyermuth and Ella Gallo can heat up on any night.
Mercer senior guard Julia Balaski averages 15 points per game and could be cause problems for the Lady Cards.
The winner will play the winner of West Middlesex-Saegertown on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(2) Maplewood vs. (7) Reynolds
Meadville Area Senior High School, 2:30 p.m.
The Maplewood Lady Tigers (19-3) open the playoffs against Reynolds (9-12) today. Maplewood beat Reynolds 53-27 on Dec. 11.
Maplewood is a co-Region 2 champion with Cambridge Springs and only lost one region game. The Lady Tigers other two losses are to Class 5A Warren and Greenville.
The Lady Tigers are led by Sadie Thomas (14.5) and Izzy Eimer (12.6). Eimer, a 1,000 point scorer, has the ability to knock down deep 3-point shots. The two girls, in addtion to senior Bailey Varndell, can score a lot of points in a hurry.
Maplewood is anchored in the paint by Liliane Moorhead (8.2), who is key part of the defense that only allows 32 points per game.
Reynolds has a duo that each averages at least 10 points per game in Halle Murcko (15.5) and Lawrynn Harrold (11.3).
The winner will play the Cambridge Springs-Seneca winner on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(3) Cambridge Springs vs. (6) Seneca
Meadville Area Senior High School, 4 p.m.
The Cambridge Springs Lady Blue Devils (16-5) play Seneca (11-10), who they beat 44-20 on Jan. 3 and 52-28 on Jan. 27.
Cambridge has a region loss to Maplewood, whom they are co-Region 2 champions with, and non-region losses to McDowell, Villa Maria, Kennedy Catholic and Eden Christian.
The Lady Devils are led by the Yanc sisters, Madison and Makenzie. Madison in an Edinboro University recruit and is averaging 14.8 points per game at the forward position. Makenzie, a point guard, is averaging 11.3.
Juniors Hailee Rodgers (9.5) and Finley Rauscher (6.3) are good 3-point shooters who benefit from the Yanc's strong play down low.
Seneca's leading scorer is Lauren Konkol who averages 10.1 points per game.
The winner will face the winner of Maplewood-Reynolds on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(8) Saegertown vs. (1) West Middlesex
Farrell High School, 2:30 p.m.
Saegertown (9-13) had the tough draw of facing No. 1 seed West Middlesex (17-3).
Lady Panthers leading scorer Mollie Przybowski averages 15 points per game but has only been healthy for about half of the games this season. Without her on the floor, senior Averie Braymer averages 8.7 point per game.
Maggie Triola and Lindsey Greco are both capable 3-point shooters and can eat up for Saegertown.
West Middlesex is led by Carlie Beatty (20.2) and Emily Anthony (15.5), who are both 1,000 point scorers for the Big Reds.
The winner will play the Cochranton-Mercer winner on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
(6) Conneaut vs. (3) Harbor Creek
Hagerty Family Events Center, 3 p.m.
The Conneaut Lady Eagles (11-10) will travel to Erie to face Harbor Creek (13-8).
Conneaut is on a hot streak and has won six of its last eight games. The biggest factor in those wins has been the team's defense. When they Lady Eagles go into the full-court press, they force a lot of turnovers their offense feeds off of that.
The Lady Eagles are led by senior point guard Rylee Jones who averages 9.4 points per game and is always around the ball on defense. At forward, senior Jaeyln Blood averages 9.1.
Junior Hannah Brady averages 7.4 and is a good defender. Senior Sami Egli leads the team in 3-pointers and freshman Lainie Harrington has come on as off late. She was out most of the season with an injury but has played well over the last two weeks.
The winner will play the Slippery Rock-Hickory winner on Wednesday at a time and place to be determined.