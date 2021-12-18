CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Cambridge Springs held the Franklin scoreless in the first quarter and went on a scoring spree in the second half to record a 53-27 win in a nonregion girls basketball game Friday night.
Cambridge Springs senior Madison Yank scored a game-high 25 points, followed by Mackenzie Yanc with 15 and Hailee Rodgers with six.
Cambridge held a 15-12 lead at the half.
The third period saw Cambridge Springs open up for 13 unanswered points and a 40-16 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the fourth, Cambridge kept rolling, outscoring the Lady Knights by 29 points with just minutes left in the game before the Lady Knights made their final shots.
Camdon Bashor and Jamie Blum scored four points each for Franklin.
Cambridge Springs coach Ryan McKissock said his team was off for two weeks due to the pandemic, and is finding its way back.
“I think we played some pretty decent defense,” McKissock said. “We held them to very little points tonight and once we got going on offense in the second half, things started to change and pick up, so I’m pretty happy with the way the kids played in the second half.”
Finley Rauscher said the Lady Blue Devils struggled in the first half, but knew they had to come out stronger in the second half and be willing to want it more than franklin.
“I think that’s what we did,” Rauscher said. “I think we pulled it together in the end and played as hard as we could.”
Hailee Rodgers said the team went over strategy plays at halftime, and it worked.
“We went over a couple of strategy plays and how to beat the zone they were running, and we just came out and found the gaps we needed to,” Rodgers said.
The win put Cambridge at 2-1 overall.
Franklin (27)
Camdon Bashor 1 2-2 4 Hicks 2 4-4 8, Jamie Blum 2 0-2 4 Estelle Adams 0 3-6 6 Ava Ekis 1 2-2 4.
Totals 8 10-16 27
Cambridge Springs (57)
Mackenzie Yanc 6 0-0 15 Madison Yanc 9 0-3 25 Brooklynn Cole 1 1-2 3 Hailee Rodgers 2 1-2 6 Finley Rauscher 2 0-04 Elizabeth Kline 0 0-0 0.
Totals 21 2-8 53.
Franklin 0 12 4 11 — 27
Cambridge 7 8 25 13 — 53
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Mackenzie Yank 1, Madison Yank 1, Rodgers 1.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-1.