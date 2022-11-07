FARRELL – The Maplewood football team bent but didn't break. Whenever Lakeview looked to regain control, the Tigers came away with a big play defensively.
Maplewood forced four turnovers and recovered a muffed kickoff in a 33-24 win over Lakeview Saturday night in a Class 1A quarterfinal at the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell. AJ Proper and Ethan Peterson each had two interceptions to lead the Tigers' defense.
"Obviously we've been repping defense all week because that's been our weakness coming into this game, but we just repped that," Peterson said. "We were all playing fundamentally sound, we were all playing physical and we just came together as a team. It was amazing."
The Sailors couldn't stop the Tigers' running game. Maplewood's Ben Giliberto ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns while injured. The Tigers (5-6) amassed 293 yards of total offense.
Proper didn't throw much. He was 2-for-4 passing with 43 yards and an interception. Peterson had a 31-yard grab and Garrett Butryn caught a 12-yard throw.
Cameron Pence was 13-for-26 passing for 203 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. The Lakeview quarterback also ran for a team-high 58 yards with a touchdown on 10 carries.
Mitchell Tingley did it all for the Sailors. He caught a game-high five passes for 106 yards with a score, ran for 23 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, kicked a field goal and intercepted a pass.
The Lakeview mistakes began from the opening kickoff. The Sailors (6-5) couldn't handle the kick and it was recovered by Elliot Beuchat to give the Tigers their first possession at the Lakeview 29-yard line.
The Tigers drove down the short field and capitalized with a 1-yard QB sneak from Proper. After a punt by the Sailors, the Tigers extended the lead with a 2-yard run by Giliberto.
However, a 57-yard pass from Pence to Tingley got the Sailors back in rhythm. Pence plowed forward for a 2-yard keeper to cut the Maplewood lead to 14-7. But the Tigers responded with another run-heavy drive that resulted in a Giliberto 1-yard TD run for a 21-7 Maplewood advantage.
The Sailors made it a game in the second quarter. Pence found Tingley on a 7-yard slant route for a score. And Tingley converted a 40-yard field goal to make the score 21-17 Tigers at halftime.
Following a fumble by the Tigers, Lakeview took its only lead of the game when Tingley lined up at quarterback and scrambled for a 13-yard score. But Maplewood regained the lead when Giliberto found running room off the right side and scored on a 49-yard run.
Giliberto capped the scoring with his fourth rushing touchdown — this time a 6-yard run — to make it a 33-24 lead with 2:44 remaining in the third quarter.
"It got to a point where our horse Ben (Giliberto) was banged up and I was trying to get some other people the ball. And to Lakeview's credit, they were still hanging in there, playing tough," Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo said. "We had a hard time closing it out, but I knew we were playing great defense."
The Tigers' defense came through in the fourth quarter, shutting out the Sailors. The Tigers intercepted two passes in the quarter to keep the Sailors from generating any momentum. Proper and Peterson each came away with a pick in the quarter.
Wargo said the playoff experience is valuable for the Tigers. With a squad that only features a handful of seniors, the younger players getting a postseason is a confidence boost for the next round and the future.
The Tigers will square off with top-seeded Reynolds in the semifinal on Saturday. The Raiders got the better of Maplewood in their meeting this season, winning 64-0 in Transfer.
Kickoff for the Reynolds game will be 1 p.m. at the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell.
"They're definitely a tough opponent," Peterson said. "Obviously the score was 64-0, but we gotta game plan all week for that. If we play like this, we'll have a good chance."
MAPLEWOOD 21 0 12 0 33
LAKEVIEW 7 10 7 0 24
Scoring plays
M — Proper, 1 run (Thomas kick)
M — Gilberto, 2 run (Thomas kick)
L — Pence, 2 run (Tingley kick)
M — Gilberto, 1 run (Thomas kick)
L — Tingley, 7 pass from Pence (Tingley kick)
L — Tingley, 40 field goal
L — Tingley, 13 run (Tingley kick)
M — Gilberto, 49 run (kick failed)
M — Gilberto, 6 run (kick failed)
Team stats
MAPLEWOOD LAKEVIEW
11 First downs 10
250 Rushing yards 90
43 Passing yards 203
4-2-1 Att-comp-int 27-13-4
293 Total yards 293
3-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
10-96 Penalties-yards lost 9-80
Individual stats
Rushing: MAPLEWOOD — Gilberto 35-214, Doubet 7-29, Lazoroshak 1-9, Proper 5-7, Peterson 2-6, Beuchat 1-0, Team 2-(-15); LAKEVIEW — Pence 16-58, Tingley 9-23, Osborne 3-6, L. Klonowski 1-3.
Passing: MAPLEWOOD — Proper 4-2-1-43; LAKEVIEW — Pence 26-13-4-203, Tingley 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: MAPLEWOOD — Peterson 1-31, Butryn 1-12; LAKEVIEW — Tingley 5-106, J. Zacherl 2-29, Skiles 1-27, L. Klonowski 1-19, Osborne 3-15, L. Zacherl 1-7.
