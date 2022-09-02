ERIE — Maplewood senior running back Ben Gilberto led the Tigers' offense with 299 rushing yards in Friday's 40-20 win at Iroquois.
Maplewood led 20-14 at halftime. Dorian Doubet and Ethan Peterson scored in the first half while Gilberto scored one of his two touchdowns in the second quarter.
Gilberto added a second touchdown in the third quarter. Dominik Kinney caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Proper. Kinney scored again in the fourth to ice the game.
Proper was 2-2 for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Maplewood is 2-0 on the season with first-year head coach Jason Wargo. The Tigers will host Cambridge Springs next week in a region matchup.
Maplewood 14 6 13 7 — 40
Iroquois 8 6 6 0 — 20
First Quarter
M — Dorian Doubet 3-yard run (Sadie Thomas Xp).
M — Ethan Peterson 33-yard pass from Andrew Proper (Xp good)
I — Parker Stage 1-yard run (2-point Hoopsick).
Second Quarter
M — Ben Gilberto 15-yard run (Xp blocked).
I — Parker Stage 41-yard pass from Sean Divins (2-point failed).
Third Quarter
M — Dominik Kinney 7-yard pass from Proper (Xp good).
M — Ben Gilberto 6-yard run (Xp no good).
I — Sean Divins 10-yard run (2-point failed).
Fourth Quarter
M — Dominik Kinney 17-yard run (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Ben Gilberto 20-299, Elliott Beuchat 6-16, Dorian Doubet 3-11, Dominik Kinney 2-29, Garrett Butryn 2-14, Andrew Proper 2-22, Caden Lazorishak 5-31; I — Sean Divins 6-9, Parker Stage 2-9, Michael Hoopsick 9-37, No. 9 15-57
PASSING: M — Proper 2-2 40 yards, 2 tds ; I — Divins 9-18 137 yards, 1 td, 1 int.
RECEIVING: M — Kinney 1-7, Ethan Peterson 1-33; I — No. 6 1-10, Stage 4-74, No. 9 1-11, No. 84 1-11, No. 4 3-31.
Records: Maplewood 2-0; Iroquois ??.
