The Meadville boys basketball team nearly pulled off a comeback but ultimately fell 55-51 in the waning minutes of overtime to General McLane on Tuesday in a Region 6 matchup.
The Bulldogs dropped to 6-9 overall and 0-2 in their region, while the Lancers improved to 10-5 on the season and 1-2 in region play.
Meadville trailed until the fourth quarter, but they kept pace with General McLane throughout the game. The Bulldogs caught fire at the end of the first quarter and carried the momentum in the final frame before halftime. Meadville outscored their rivals 17-16 thanks to Jack Buchard's eight points and Khalon Simmons' six points in the period.
Coming out of the half, the height of General McLane, which includes 6-8 Danny Bruce and 6-5 Dane Jukes, limited the number of shots taken by Meadville. The Bulldogs mustered nine points in the third quarter and fell behind 38-35 heading into the final eight minutes of regulation.
Simmons then took the game into his own hands, making three consecutive buckets. The athletic guard cooled down by missing the next four shots, but a technical foul gave him a chance to redeem himself. Trailing 43-41, the 5-10 junior stepped up to the foul line and drained two baskets in a row to help send the game into overtime.
In addition to collecting all nine points for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, Simmons handed Meadville its first lead of the contest by starting the overtime scoring with a three-pointer. After some back-and-forth between the two sides, the Bulldogs were ahead 51-49. However, General McLane’s Logan Anderson went downtown to put the Lancers up top 52-51.
Meadville allowed another point after a shot made at the charity stripe but had a chance to either tie or win the game. Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny called a timeout with 18.2 seconds to go. Following the short break, the Bulldogs were unable to find any luck in the paint, so Lucas Luteran, who had a respectable nine points on the day, tried to drill in a three but to no avail.
Because of the double bonus, General McLane put the game out of reach as Bruce knocked in two free throws to make it 55-51, which squandered Meadville’s hopes in one last remaining play where two field goals were attempted.
Despite administering the double bonus, McElhinny was impressed by Meadville’s defense.
“Defensively, we showed some signs where we were in better-held position tonight,” McElhinny said. “We still didn’t win the battles like we needed to throughout the game. (General McLane) won a lot of the 50-50 battles tonight and that’s where they won the game, but (Meadville) is a young team and they are growing.”
Overall, the Bulldogs were given a fighting chance at victory thanks to Simmons' 26 points. Furthermore, Jack Burchard and Dontae Burnett also contributed with eight and seven points, respectively.
As a whole, McElhinny commended the offense for its resiliency.
“We had good offensive positions all night,” McElhinny said. “We kept ourselves in the game and were patient offensively. I was real encouraged by that. We moved the ball well and had good ball reversals – creating some nice driving lanes.”
Meadville will try to win their first region victory on Friday at Cathedral Prep for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
General McLane (55)
Anderson 5 0-0 14, Martin 3 5-11 11, Bruce 3 2-2 9, Weber 3 0-0 8, Jukes 1 6-6 8, Schreiber 2 1-2 5.
Totals 17 14-21 55.
Meadville (51)
Simmons 10 3-3 26, Luteran 4 0-0 9, Burchard 2 3-4 8, Burnett 3 0-0 7, Ball 0 1-2 1.
Totals 19 7-9 51.
General McLane;11;16;11;5;12—;55
Meadville;8;17;9;9;8;—;51
3-point goals: General McLane — Anderson 4, Weber 2, Bruce; Meadville — Simmons 3, Burchard, Luteran, Burnett.
Records: General McLane 10-5, 1-2 Region 6; Meadville 6-9, 0-2 Region 6.