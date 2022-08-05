LATROBE — In Allegheny football's first season in the Presidents' Athletic Conference since 1983, the team was selected to finish eighth out of 11 teams in Wednesday's PAC preseason poll.
The Gators tallied 173 points in the poll, which is voted on by PAC head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media.
Allegheny was 3-7 overall and 2-7 in North Coast Athletic Conference games last season, the conference the team's competed in for the last 37 years. The Gators managed conference wins against Hiram and Wooster. It's non-conference win was against Thiel College.
The Gators will open the season at home against Union (N.Y) in a non-conference matchup before playing Thiel College on the road. Its first conference game is Sept. 17 against Westminster College.
Westminster is the preseason favorite and garnered 19 first-place votes in the poll. The Titans have won back-to-back PAC conference championships and earned 366 total votes in the preseason poll. Westminster finished 8-3 overall last season and 8-1 in conference action.
Washington & Jefferson College finished second with seven first-place votes and 346 points while Carnegie Mellon University was third with 10 first-place votes and 336 points. Grove City College was fourth (278), Case Western Reserve University was fifth (268), Saint Vincent College was sixth (202), Geneva College was seventh (174), Allegheny College was eighth (173), Waynesburg University was ninth (110), Bethany College was 10th (83) and Thiel College was 11th (40).
2022 PAC Football Preseason Poll (Predicted order of finish)
School (first-place votes) Points 2021 Record (PAC)
1. Westminster College 366 (19) 8-3 (8-1)
2. Washington & Jefferson College 346 (7) 8-3 (7-2)
3. Carnegie Mellon University 336 (10) 8-2 (8-1)
4. Grove City College 278 8-3 (6-3)
5. Case Western Reserve University 268 6-4 (5-4)
6. Saint Vincent College 202 5-6 (4-5)
7. Geneva College 174 4-6 (4-5)
8. Allegheny College 173 3-7 (N/A)
9. Waynesburg University 110 2-8 (2-7)
10. Bethany College 83 1-9 (1-8)
11. Thiel College 40 0-10 (0-9)
